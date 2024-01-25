Trump could testify as E Jean Carroll defamation trial resumes: Live updates

✕ Close Donald Trump beats Nikki Haley in New Hampshire

Donald Trump’s defamation trial in New York is set to resume on Thursday morning having been postponed over concerns about exposure to Covid-19 in both the jury and the defence team.

This thwarted Mr Trump’s plans to testify against complainant E Jean Carroll, whom he denies sexually assaulting. That testimony could come as soon as Thursday.

On Tuesday night, the former president celebrated his victory in the New Hampshire Republican presidential primary by mocking his last remaining opponent Nikki Haley, complaining about her refusal to drop out as his grip on the party grows ever stronger.

Mr Trump appeared to threaten his former UN ambassador, saying that she will end up under investigation for “stuff she doesn’t want to talk about”.

Meanwhile, the former president lost his latest appeal against the gag order imposed on him by Judge Tanya Chutkan in the federal election interference case brought against him by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith.

A three-judge panel had previously upheld the order, which forbids him from talking about witnesses and court staff.

Eleven judges from the DC Circuit Court of Appeal have now declined to re-examine the matter. Mr Trump could still ask the Supreme Court to weigh in on the issue.