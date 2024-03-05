Trump celebrates Supreme Court’s Colorado ruling as report claims his White House ‘awash with speed’: Live
Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump was handed a key legal victory on Monday as justices on the US Supreme Court ruled he could appear on this year’s ballot papers, overturning a ground-breaking decision by Colorado’s Supreme Court, which had found on 19 December that the candidate should be ineligible to run for the White House again or take part in the state’s primary.
Colorado justices cited an anti-insurrectionist clause housed within Section Three of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, a finding that in turn led Maine and Illinois to follow suit.
America’s highest court heard oral arguments on Mr Trump’s appeal on 8 February, with the justices strongly signalling their support for his arguments.
In the end, the decision to permit the Republican to compete was unanimous.
In other news, a report has claimed that Mr Trump’s White House was rife with prescription medication between 2017 and 2021 and the candidate has claimed victory in the North Dakota GOP caucus, taking all 29 of the state’s delegates after receiving more than 84 per cent of the vote, setting himself up nicely for Super Tuesday where he again faces off against Nikki Haley in 15 states.
Trump administration was ‘awash with speed’ and prescription drugs, report says
Wow. The White House Medical Unit operated “like the Wild West” during Trump’s administration according to a new report, with controlled substances allegedly dished out to administration staff with a serious lack of oversight.
Drugs including Ambien and Provigil, which are used to treat excessive sleepiness, were dished out without verifying the identities of patients,the report from the Defence Department’s inspector general states
Staff members reportedly told Rolling Stone that the White House was “awash with speed” between 2017 and 2021, with prescription medication used by those to deal with the uniquely stressful job of serving the Trump administration.
Mike Bedigan has more.
Trump administration was ‘awash with speed’ and prescription drugs, says report
Drugs including Ambien and Provigil were dished out without verifying the identities of patients, according to a report from the Defense Department’s (DoD) inspector general
Trump wins North Dakota caucus ahead of Super Tuesday
Setting himself up nicely for what is widely expected to be a clean sweep for him on Super Tuesday, Donald Trump won the North Dakota Republican caucus on Monday night, taking all 29 of the state’s delegates after receiving more than 84 per cent of the vote.
The former president appeared on the ballot alongside ex-UN ambassador Nikki Haley, pastor Ryan Binkley – who suspended his campaign – and little-known businessman David Stuckenberg.
Trump finished first in voting conducted at all 12 of the state’s caucus sites.
Here he is cheering his win on Truth Social...
...And here’s Ariana Baio’s report.
Donald Trump wins North Dakota caucus ahead of Super Tuesday
Former president takes all 29 of state’s delegates, further extending his lead over Nikki Haley
