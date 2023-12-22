Trump caught on tape pressuring Wayne County officials not to certify election: Live

✕ Close Donald Trump disqualified from Colorado's 2024 ballot

Donald Trump personally pressured two Republican officials in Michigan not to certify the state’s 2020 election results, according to a new report.

The then-president told the officials, both members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, in a 17 November 2020 phone call that they would look “terrible” if they carried out their duty.

According to The Detroit News, which obtained audio of the call, Mr Trump went on to tell the pair: “We’ve got to fight for our country.”

On Thursday, the Republican front-runner hit back at his successor Joe Biden after the president responded to the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling that Mr Trump should be struck from the ballot next year over his role in the Capitol riot by saying his rival’s responsibility for the thwarted insurrection on 6 January 2021 was not in doubt.

Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani, Mr Trump’s former personal attorney, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after being ordered to pay $148m in damages to two Georgia election workers – mother and daughter Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss – he was found guilty of defaming as he promoted his old boss’s bogus “Big Steal” narrative.