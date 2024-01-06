✕ Close Donald Trump doubles down on anti-immigrant rhetoric after Supreme Court decision

The United States Supreme Court will decide if Donald Trump can be kept off the 2024 ballots following the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot.

Justices will review the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling that Mr Trump is ineligible for the ballot under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which prohibits anyone who has sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution and “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” from holding public office.

Oral arguments will begin on 8 February 2024, per the court’s announcement.

On Friday, President Joe Biden slammed Donald Trump’s actions before, during and after the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot.

“He’s willing to sacrifice our democracy, put himself in power,” Mr Biden told voters in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, at his first major campaign event of 2024.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump is attempting to claim immunity in special counsel Jack Smith’s case against him regarding the Capitol riots. Oral arguments in that case are set to begin on 9 January before a US appeals court in Washington DC.

Mr Smith’s office argued against the claim, writing last week that his claim “threatens to license Presidents to commit crimes to remain in office.”