Donald Trump was rushed off stage by his Secret Service during his Pennsylvania rally on Saturday after gunfire erupted.

In the middle of the former president’s speech gunshots rang out – one of which seemingly grazed Trump’s head, causing him to bleed.

A spokesperson for Trump’s campaign said that is he “fine” and being “checked out a local medical facility.” The spokesperson added that Trump, “thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act.”

It is unclear who the shooter was but the Butler County District Attorney told The Associated Press that the perpetrator was deceased.

US Secret Service agents surround Donald Trump at a campaign rally on Saturday, July 13, 2024, shortly after loud popping noises erupted ( AP )

The former president was speaking about his stance on immigration when the sound of loud pops occurred to the left of the stage.

Trump turned his head in the direction of the sound only to seemingly be struck by something on the side of his face near his ear. He then quickly dropped to the ground as the crowd began screaming and running.

Within seconds, the Secret Service had tackled the former president to the ground and formed a barricade around him, shuffling off stage to safety.

Photos of Trump being escorted off show him bleeding on the side of his face while shaking his fist in the air.

The former president was then led to a motorcade to be driven away from the area.

US Secret Service agents rush to cover Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024 ( AP )

Live videos showed rallygoers scrambling to understand what occurred then screaming and running. The event was evacuated and declared a crime scene.

Anthony Guglielmi, the chief of communications for the Secret Service said, “The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available.”

It is unclear how many rallygoers, if any, were injured.

President Joe Biden, who is in Delaware, has been briefed on the situation, according to a White House official.

Secret Service rush to get Donald Trump off stage during a rally in Pennslyvania on July 13, 2024 ( AP )

Before the rally began, the former president complimented the crowd, acknowledging the large size of it.

This is a breaking news story, more follows...