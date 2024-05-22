✕ Close 'No case, no crime': Donald Trump rants to media ahead of latest court date on Tuesday 21 May 2024

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Judge Aileen Cannon, presiding over Donald Trump’s classified documents case in Florida, will hold her first hearing with prosecutors and defense lawyers on Wednesday since indefinitely postponing the trial earlier this month.

Judge Cannon will hear arguments regarding Mr Trump’s request to dismiss the indictment brought against him by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith on the basis that it fails to clearly articulate a crime and instead amounts to “a personal and political attack against President Trump” with a “litany of uncharged grievances both for public and media consumption”.

In New York, testimony at Mr Trump’s seperate hush money trial wrapped up on Tuesday as jurors heard further evidence from the defense’s first and only witness, lawyer Robert Costello.

Mr Costello, who was angrily admonished over his attitude by Judge Juan Merchan on Monday, provided damning emails dating from 2018 when he was called in to advise Michael Cohen, after the FBI raided his house and office, in the hope of preventing him “flipping” on his former boss, by then president of the United States.

Despite his previous insistence that he would testify in his own defense, Mr Trump ultimately decided against it.