Trump rages at E Jean Carroll as defamation trial delayed: Live updates
Former president was ready to testify on Monday but Covid precautions ruled that out after juror taken ill
Why is Donald Trump back in court against E Jean Carroll?
Donald Trump has resumed his online attack on E Jean Carroll after the latest instalment of her defamation trial against him in New York had to be postponed on Monday over concerns about exposure to Covid-19 in both the jury and the defence team, thwarting his plans to testify.
Mr Trump’s attorney Alina Habba asked for the court to resume on Wednesday, one day after the New Hampshire presidential primary election, a request that Ms Carroll’s attorneys opposed.
Ms Habba reported to the judge that she was not feeling well, although she did not wear a face mask while seated next to her client. A juror also reported feeling hot and nauseous.
US district judge Lewis Kaplan duly agreed to postpone the hearing until Wednesday morning, allowing Mr Trump to return early to his campaigning in the Granite State.
The jury is considering how much additional compensation the defendant must pay after being accused of defaming the woman he was found liable for having sexually assaulted in a department store dressing room in 1996.
A previous trial ended with the complainant being awarded $5m in damages over the attack, which Mr Trump has consistently denied any part in.
Trump claims he’s ‘sharper’ than Haley but cites doctor who has not worked at White House for six years
The Republican front-runner did himself no favours with this exchange yesterday attempting to rubbish concerns about his cognitive decline after a string of campaign trail gaffes.
He forgot that his good pal Dr Ronny Jackson is now a Texas Republican congressman and has not been the White House medic for really rather a long time.
Trump heckled with QAnon chant and Jan 6 ‘hostages’ plea at rowdy rally
After his frustration in New York, the Republican front-runner rallied in Laconia, New Hampshire, where he had to contend with hecklers chanting a QAnon slogan at him and demanding the release of the January 6 “hostages” (or rioters), both of which he fielded with apparent approval.
He also imitated a nuclear rocket (“Ding ding ding ding boom whoosh boom”) and had the audacity to call his enemies “fascists”, provoking fresh cries from his audience.
The customary ritual of preparing-the-ground-for-disputing-the-results-in-case-he-loses was also aired, right on cue.
But, perhaps most bizarrely of all, he declared: “We are an institute in a powerful death penalty.”
Truth Social: Trump gripes about ‘election interference’ and attacks Carroll after trial postponement
After the postponement of his trial, Donald Trump posted the following to Truth Social:
I traveled late last night from the Great State of New Hampshire to New York to attend one of the many Crooked Joe Biden-inspired Witch Hunt trials. Despite the fact that I was there, on time and on schedule, it was just learned that one of the jurors is, unfortunately, not feeling well, and for that reason, today’s session of the trial, having to do with a woman I know absolutely nothing about, has therefore been cancelled with a new date to be determined. Of course, all of these various “Biden Political Opponent” trials just happen to be starting, with great purpose, in the middle of what will be the most important Election in the History of our Country. They could have all began years ago, or years after, but, certainly not DURING the Election. In actuality, they should have never been brought at all, because I have done nothing wrong. It is what it is, and I will do what I have to do, all I ask for is fair Judges and Juries, and I will win every one of them.…
He then added:
E. Jean Carroll was forced to change her story about her “dress” when Donna Karan, the designer of the dress, said that it wasn’t conceived or manufactured until long after the date in question. In other words, the Monica Lewinsky type gambit failed badly, then also learning that there was ZERO EVIDENCE on the dress, despite all of the threats. All of this HOAX run and funded by Political Operatives!!!
Recap: Covid derails Trump defamation trial as proceedings postponed over illness
The judge overseeing a defamation case against Donald Trump postponed trial proceedings on Monday after jurors and attorneys were potentially exposed to Covid-19.
The former president and E Jean Carroll had already arrived and were seated in a federal courtroom for the second week of a trial to determine how much Trump owes Carroll for defaming her after he was found liable for sexually abusing her. Trump was expected to testify.
US district judge Lewis Kaplan said a juror on the nine-person panel reported feeling unwell while on the way to court this morning and directed the juror to go home and take a Covid test.
At the same time, Trump’s attorney, Alina Habba, said she was not feeling well and had a fever within the last 48 hours.
Habba, who was not wearing a face covering while seated next to her client, asked the court to resume Trump’s testimony on Wednesday, one day after the New Hampshire presidential primary election.
Carroll’s attorney opposed the request, saying they wanted to get the trial over with as quickly as possible.
Judge Kaplan agreed to postpone the hearing but did not determine whether proceedings will continue tomorrow.
He indicated the decision would be made with consideration to the juror’s pending Covid test results.
Alex Woodward and Ariana Baio have this report.
Trump’s testimony in E Jean Carroll defamation case postponed due to possible Covid
The former president was expected to testify in federal court
SNL roasts Trump over legal setbacks
Former president Donald Trump’s legal defence team was mocked in a Saturday Night Live skit that premiered over the weekend after he appeared in court as part of his defamation trial against E Jean Caroll.
Ms Carroll, a journalist who previously successfully sued the former president in 2019 claiming he raped her and then lied about it, is seeking further damages in the case, which the jury will determine at the end of the ongoing trial.
Michelle Del Rey reports:
SNL cold open mocks Trump’s trials and legal team after a week of setbacks
The Trump character said he doesn’t intend to pay his legal team for their labour
Trump calls for man to be ejected from rally
Former president Donald Trump called for a man to be ejected from his rally on Saturday night in New Hampshire.
The Trump supporter was seen being shoved by other members of the crowd and Mr Trump called for his removal from the podium in Manchester.
“You can get him out of here. Get out of here. Go ahead,” the former president can be heard saying in footage of the event. “You can throw him out.”
Man shoved by Trump fans as ex-president calls for him to be ejected from rally
‘You can get him out of here. Get out of here. Go ahead,’ says ex-president
Trump struggles to say the word ‘climate’
At a New Hampshire campaign rally, Donald Trump claimed to have “aced” a recent cognitive test and struggled to pronounce the word “climate,” footage from the event shows.
“I don’t know if you saw, but a few months ago, I took a cognitive test my doctor gave me,” Mr Trump told supporters at the Saturday event.
His comments came just after former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley questioned whether the former president was mentally capable of taking office again after he appeared to repeatedly confuse her with former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a campaign speech on Friday.
“I said, ‘give me a cognitive test, just so we can you know,’ because you know what the standards were, and I aced it,” Mr Trump continued.
Trump struggles to say ‘climate’ and reveals he recently took a cognitive test
At a New Hampshire campaign rally, former president claims he ‘aced’ a cognitive test just months ago
Haley questions Trump’s mental fitness
Contrary to what the former president seemed to believe over the weekend, the former governor of South Carolina and ex-UN ambassador was never in charge of security on Capitol Hill...
Haley questions Trump’s mental fitness after he repeatedly confuses her with Pelosi
On Friday, the former president made remarks alluding to his one-time UN ambassador somehow being responsible for security on January 6
Covid derails Trump defamation trial as proceedings postponed over illness
The judge overseeing a defamation case against Donald Trump postponed trial proceedings on Monday after jurors and attorneys were potentially exposed to Covid-19.
The former president and E Jean Carroll had already arrived and were seated in a federal courtroom for the second week of a trial to determine how much Mr Trump owes Ms Carroll for defaming her after he was found liable for sexually abusing her. Mr Trump was expected to testify.
US District Judge Lewis Kaplan said a juror on the nine-person panel reported feeling unwell while on the way to court this morning and directed the juror to go home and take a Covid test. At the same time, Mr Trump’s attorney, Alina Habba, said she was not feeling well and had a fever within the last 48 hours.
Ms Habba, who was not wearing a face covering while seated next to her client, asked the court to resume Mr Trump’s testimony on Wednesday, one day after the New Hampshire presidential primary election. Ms Carroll’s attorney opposed the request, saying they wanted to get the trial over with as quickly as possible.
Judge Kaplan agreed to postpone the hearing but did not determine whether proceedings will continue tomorrow. He indicated the decision would be made with consideration to the juror’s pending Covid test results.
Trump claims to feel better than he did 30 years ago
Donald Trump has claimed he would live to age 200 if he did not eat so much junk food.
During a campaign event in New Hampshire this week, the 77-year-old recalled comments by his former White House physician, Ronny Jackson, who previously said he would “be around for 200 years” if he did not eat so much junk food.
Nevertheless, Mr Trump – who is said to have a penchant for Diet Coke – gave himself a clean bill of health, telling supporters that he feels 35, and adding that he feels “cognitively” 20 years younger than he is.
“I feel like I’m about 35 years old. I feel better now than I did 30 years ago,” Mr Trump said.
Martha McHardy has the story:
Trump says he’d live to 200 years old if not for one lifestyle choice
Mr Trump – who is said to live off 12 Diet Cokes a day – gave himself a clean bill of health, telling supporters that he feels 35
