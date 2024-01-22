Trump’s ‘Access Hollywood’ tape won’t be shown ahead of his potential testimony in E Jean Carroll case: Live
Donald Trump could testify in the E Jean Carroll damages case as soon as Monday, per the Associated Press
Merrick Garland agrees with call for ‘speedy’ Trump trial
A lawyer for E Jean Carroll says the infamous Donald Trump “Access Hollywood” tape from 2005 will not be put before a New York jury considering defamation damages, the Associated Press reports.
This jury is considering whether Mr Trump owes additional money to Ms Carroll after a previous jury awarded her $5 million when they ruled Mr Trump sexually abused the former columnist in 1996 and later defamed her in 2022.
The 2005 tape depicts the former president speaking poorly about women. Ms Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, told the judge the tape should not be shown to keep the “focus” of the trial, according to the AP. For that same reason, Ms Kaplan also said she won’t call Natasha Stoynoff and Jessica Leeds as witnesses.
Ms Stoynoff previously said Mr Trump groped her against her will in the 1970s, while Ms Leeds said the former president kissed her against her will in 2005, the AP reports.
Now, the former president could testify as soon as Monday, just hours ahead of the New Hampshire primary election on Tuesday, per the AP.
Donald Trump attends funeral of Melania’s mother as trial continues in New York
Donald Trump took time away from his ongoing legal issues to join his wife Melania at her mother’s funeral in Florida. The former president accompanied the former first lady to a church close to their Mar-a-Lago estate for the funeral of her mother Amalija Knavs. The couple’s 18-year-old son Baron attended, alongside other Trump family members. The 77-year-old GOP frontrunner is currently on trial over defamation allegations levelled by E. Jean Carroll. The president’s lawyer Alina Habba attempted to halt the Manhattan trial while he attended the funeral, but the judge refused since his presence is not required for the case to continue.
Haley attacks prospect of Trump-Biden rematch
Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley has warned against the prospect of November’s election becoming a rematch of the 2020 contest between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, asking: “Do we really want to have two 80-year-olds running for president when we have a country in disarray and a world on fire?”
Speaking at a CNN town hall event at New England College in Henniker, New Hampshire, ahead of next Tuesday’s state primary, Ms Haley told host Jake Tapper that both the GOP frontrunner and the president were so “distracted by their own investigations and their own grievances” that a renewed contest between them would not be in the best interests of the country.
Joe Sommerlad reports:
Nikki Haley attacks prospect of Trump-Biden rematch: ‘We have a country in disarray’
‘Do we really want to have two 80-year-olds running for president?’ the former US ambassador asks at New Hampshire town hall
ICYMI: Alina Habba’s past comments on faking being smart resurface as she struggles in court
Remarks made by Donald Trump lawyer Alina Habba in a recent interview about “faking being smart” resurfaced after she endured two tough days in court during her client’s civil trial for defamation damages.
Ms Habba repeatedly clashed with New York judge Lewis A Kaplan in court on Tuesday and Wednesday, during the former president’s civil trial to determine damages for defaming columnist E Jean Carroll.
Mike Bedigan has the story:
Trump lawyer who spoke of ‘faking being smart’ mocked online after trial performance
Alina Habba repeatedly clashed with New York judge Lewis A Kaplan in court for the former president’s civil defamation trial
Haley hits back at ‘insecure’ Trump ahead of New Hampshire face-off
Nikki Haley has hit back at Donald Trump after he ramped up his attacks on her ahead of the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday.
The former South Carolina governor said Mr Trump’s personal attacks mean he is feeling “threatened” and “insecure” as they head towards the state’s 2024 GOP presidential contest.
It comes after the former president shared an article from far-right conspiracy site The Gateway Pundit which claimed Ms Haley is not a “natural born citizen” and is therefore not eligible to serve as President of the United States because her parents, Indian immigrants, were not American citizens when she was born in 1972.
Ms Haley, who served as Mr Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, was born in the United States and is therefore eligible to run for president, according to the 14th Amendment.
Martha McHardy has the story:
Nikki Haley hits back at ‘insecure’ Trump ahead of New Hampshire face-off
The former South Carolina governor said Mr Trump’s personal attacks mean he is feeling ‘threatened’ and ‘insecure’
Trump could testify as soon as Monday: Associated Press
A lawyer for E Jean Carroll says the infamous Donald Trump “Access Hollywood” tape from 2005 will not be put before a New York jury considering defamation damages, the Associated Press reports.
This jury is considering whether Mr Trump owes additional money to Ms Carroll after a previous jury awarded her $5 million when they ruled Mr Trump sexually abused the former columnist in 1996 and later defamed her in 2022.
Now, the former president could testify as soon as Monday, just hours ahead of the New Hampshire primary election on Tuesday, per the AP.
The week that GOP fantasies about Trump and the Democrats came crashing down
Eric Garcia writes:
“People don’t think like I do and that’s the situation” could encapsulate the predicament the entire Republican Party faces. For the last few months, we at Inside Washington have said Republicans — all the way down from the squirreliest congress critters to the wealthiest donors to candidates — are engaged in a collective kind of magical thinking. Such wishful thinking has allowed the GOP to behave like they’re living in a world they would prefer, rather than the world as it is.
This week finally shattered that.
Continue reading the full article...
This week, Republican fantasies about Trump and the Democrats came crashing down
The party has been stuck in magical thinking. Now, both right-wingers and centrists have been forced to accept some tough truths
SNL cold open mocks Trump’s trials and legal team after a week of defence setbacks
Mr Trump was mocked in an SNL cold open skit over his legal troubles and attorneys, specifically Alina Habba, who is representing the former president in his defamation trial against columnist E Jean Carroll.
In the skit, which premiered on TV on Saturday, Mr Trump’s character, played by James Austin Johnson, refers to his legal team as “the bottom of the barrel, folks. This is who said yes.” He added: “I’m in the lead for president and this is the best I can get. Feels like a red flag, no?”
This week, Ms Habba received criticism of her cross-examination of Ms Carroll, resulting in a sidebar and sustained objections.
Read more below:
SNL cold open mocks Trump’s trials and legal team after a week of setbacks
The Trump character said he doesn’t intend to pay his legal team for their labour
Trump struggles to say the word ‘climate’ and reveals he recently took a cognitive test
At a New Hampshire campaign rally, Donald Trump claimed to have “aced” a recent cognitive test and struggled to pronounce the word “climate,” footage from the event shows.
“I don’t know if you saw, but a few months ago, I took a cognitive test my doctor gave me,” Mr Trump told supporters at the Saturday event.
His comments came just after former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley questioned whether the former president was mentally capable of taking office again after he appeared to repeatedly confuse her with former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a campaign speech on Friday.
“I said, ‘give me a cognitive test, just so we can you know,’ because you know what the standards were, and I aced it,” Mr Trump continued.
Read more about Mr Trump’s comments:
Trump struggles to say ‘climate’ and reveals he recently took a cognitive test
At a New Hampshire campaign rally, former president claims he ‘aced’ a cognitive test just months ago
Mr Trump calls for heckler to be removed from New Hampshire campaign rally
“You can get him out of here. Get out of here. Go ahead,” the former president can be heard saying in footage of the event. “You can throw him out,” the former president said from the podium.
The man was then escorted from the event by four security guards.
Read more here.
Fani Willis says deputy’s estranged wife ‘interfering’ with Trump prosecution
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has pushed back on allegations that she has had an “improper” relationship with her deputy, instead accusing his estranged wife of attempting to interfere with their prosecution of Donald Trump.
Ms Willis has been issued a subpoena to sit for a pretrial deposition in the divorce case of special prosecutor Nathan Wade and his wife Joycelyn Wade on 23 January. On Thursday, Ms Willis’s lawyer said in a filing that the subpoena should be dismissed.
Attorney Cinque Axam, representing Ms Willis, argued that Ms Wade “has conspired with interested parties in the criminal election interference case to use the civil discovery process to annoy, embarrass and oppress District Attorney Willis”.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies