Trump celebrates Michigan Supreme Court ballot win: Live

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to celebrate the Michigan Supreme Court choosing not to rule on whether he can be removed from the state’s ballot.

“The Michigan Supreme Court has strongly and rightfully denied the Desperate Democrat attempt to take the leading Candidate in the 2024 Presidential Election, me, off the ballot in the Great State of Michigan,” the former president wrote. “This pathetic gambit to rig the Election has failed all across the Country, including in States that have historically leaned heavily toward the Democrats. Colorado is the only State to have fallen prey to the scheme.”

Meanwhile, Melania Trump’s absence at the Trump family Christmas at Mar-a-Lago raised eyebrows - but now an explanation has been offered.

The former first lady missed Christmas with Mr Trump to spend time with her ailing mother, a source told Fox News Digital.

“Melania has always been very devoted to her entire family,” the source close to Ms Trump told the outlet. “It should be no surprise that she spent this Christmas with her ailing mother.”