On Saturday, former president Donald Trump called for a heckler to be thrown out of his Manchester, New Hampshire rally ahead of the state’s primary election next week.

“You can get him out of here. Get out of here. Go ahead,” the former president can be heard saying in footage of the event. “You can throw him out,” the former president said from the podium.

The man is then escorted from the venue by four security guards as the former president says “he’s just a disturbed person”.

It’s not the first time Mr Trump has called for a protester to be kicked out of one of his events. In Las Vegas in 2016, he called for a heckler to be removed and said he’d like to “punch” him “in the face,” according to CNN.

The former president was seen campaigning in New Hampshire this week ahead of the state’s primary next week. He previously won the Iowa caucus last week with Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis coming in second.