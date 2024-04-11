✕ Close Donald Trump says states should choose their own abortion laws

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump has said that the Arizona court ruling outlawing abortion unless a patient’s life is in danger went too far. He made the remarks at a campaign event in Atlanta.

Access to abortion is set to galvanise voters in November — as it has in all elections since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade. The former president said on Monday he wants states to decide on the issue.

Meanwhile, the judge overseeing Mr Trump’s criminal case over his alleged mishandling of classified documents has sided with special counsel Jack Smith’s office and agreed that the names of government witnesses in the case should remain secret.

In a new filing on Tuesday, US District Judge Aileen Cannon ruled that potential witnesses’ names and identifiable information must be redacted due to concerns for their safety.

The ruling came after the former president lost three last-ditch bids to delay his hush money trial in as many days. The trial is scheduled to begin with jury selection on 15 April.

Meanwhile, former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg has been sentenced to five months at New York’s notorious Rikers Island prison after pleading guilty to perjury.