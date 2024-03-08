Trump lashes out after Biden derides his ‘unacceptable’ rhetoric in key speech: Live

✕ Close Trump says 2024 election will be ‘single most important day in history of our country’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump posted running commentary on Truth Social to Joe Biden’s fiery State of the Union speech on Thursday night — marred slightly by apparent technical glitches — reacting to blistering direct attacks from the president on his record and control over the Republican Party.

“This was an angry, polarizing, and hate-filled Speech,” Mr Trump declared, without a flicker of irony about his own campaign rhetoric.

Republican senator Katie Britt, whom Mr Trump has called a “fearless America First warrior”, delivered the GOP rebuttal once President Biden had concluded his remarks in a hysterical, melodramatic tone that was widely mocked online.

Meanwhile, Judge Lewis Kaplan has rejected an attempt by Mr Trump’s lawyers to delay the enforcement of the $83.3m judgment in the defamation case brought against him by E Jean Carroll.

In an order published on Thursday afternoon, Judge Kaplan said the former president’s “current situation is a result of his own dilatory actions” and that he had been given plenty of time to organise his finances.

In other news, the Supreme Court plans to hear arguments on Mr Trump’s “presidential immunity” defence against prosecution on 25 April.