Trump lashes out after Biden derides his ‘unacceptable’ rhetoric in key speech: Live
Former president posts live commentary on State of the Union address that bore little relation to what was actually said in Congress by his successor
Trump says 2024 election will be ‘single most important day in history of our country’
Donald Trump posted running commentary on Truth Social to Joe Biden’s fiery State of the Union speech on Thursday night — marred slightly by apparent technical glitches — reacting to blistering direct attacks from the president on his record and control over the Republican Party.
“This was an angry, polarizing, and hate-filled Speech,” Mr Trump declared, without a flicker of irony about his own campaign rhetoric.
Republican senator Katie Britt, whom Mr Trump has called a “fearless America First warrior”, delivered the GOP rebuttal once President Biden had concluded his remarks in a hysterical, melodramatic tone that was widely mocked online.
Meanwhile, Judge Lewis Kaplan has rejected an attempt by Mr Trump’s lawyers to delay the enforcement of the $83.3m judgment in the defamation case brought against him by E Jean Carroll.
In an order published on Thursday afternoon, Judge Kaplan said the former president’s “current situation is a result of his own dilatory actions” and that he had been given plenty of time to organise his finances.
In other news, the Supreme Court plans to hear arguments on Mr Trump’s “presidential immunity” defence against prosecution on 25 April.
Trump adviser calls Biden ‘an unhinged madman who has an alternate view of reality’
Irony truly is dead, Jason Miller reminds us, taking the art of projection to new, previously uncharted territories.
He learned from the master.
Trump tries in vain to land a glove on Biden with trolling, smears and even an AI video
Here’s a handy collection of Trump’s weird Truth Social posts about the address, which, fortunately, appeared to have nowhere near the impact of Biden’s speech itself.
Watch: Biden slams Trump’s Russia stance at State of the Union
The president was taking no prisoners last night as he repeatedly laid into “my predecessor”, whom he declined to even name, such is his distaste for the spray-tanned con-man.
Could anti-Trump Republicans block his way back to the White House?
For Independent Premium, Mary Dejevsky takes a look at the Never Trump movement of disaffected conservatives.
Might Trump come to rue ailenating them?
Could 'silent' anti-Trump Republicans block his path back to the White House?
Trump’s fate looks likely to rest on a small but growing cohort of Republicans who refuse to vote for him, writes Mary Dejevsky. With months before his candidacy is officially confirmed – and lurid court cases to appal the electors – there’s still time for the backlash to build
Ramaswamy calls Haley ‘irrelevant’ after campaign suspended
This is a bit rich from failed Republican presidential pretender Vivek Ramaswamy, who dropped out even earlier than Haley with even fewer delegates.
You can watch his exchange with Megyn Kelly here courtesy of IndyTV.
Navy demotes ex-Trump physician Ronny Jackson over White House behaviour
Congressman Ronny Jackson, who formerly served as the White House physician, has been demoted by the US Navy in the wake of an inspector general‘s report that determined his actions while serving under then-president Donald Trump were inappropriate.
The two-term congressman was demoted from retired admiral to captain, which will hurt his reputation in the military and has financial implications for him.
The Pentagon inspector general’s report said Jackson created a hostile work environment and both drank alcohol and used drugs while on duty as Trump’s doctor, according to The Washington Post.
Graig Graziosi has more on Jackson, who attended the State of the Union last night.
Navy demoted ex-Trump physician Ronny Jackson over White House behaviour
Mr Jackson denied the allegations in the report and insisted he was the victim of a political hit job
Trump meeting Hungarian authoritarian Viktor Orban today
The despot so admired by Tucker Carlson is in the US right now, but is not stopping by the White House to visit Joe Biden. No no.
Rather, he’s looking in on MAGA goons like Steve Bannon and Vivek Ramaswamy, with Donald Trump to follow at Mar-a-Lago today, which just about says it all.
Trump ‘fake elector’ allies are focus of Arizona grand jury probe
Prosecutors in Arizona have issued grand jury subpoenas to multiple people involved in Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign.
The subpoenas are reportedly the latest move in the effort to indict individuals involved in the former president’s “alternate elector” scheme.
The gambit would have involved states in which Trump lost — but where Republicans controlled the state house — assigned an “alternate” slate of electors to issue the state’s electoral college votes.
Their jobs would have been to vote for him, defying the will of the state’s voters in the process.
Graig Graziosi has the latest.
Trump allies' efforts to overturn 2020 election is now focus of Arizona probe
One of Mr Trump’s attorneys pleaded guilty to charges in Fulton County, Georgia, and has agreed to assist investigators in Arizona
Giuliani creditors want evidence of Trump’s $2m arrangement with him
Bankrupt former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani is being asked to turn over proof that his former client Donald Trump owes him millions.
Attorneys for the Committee of Unsecured Creditors — a group that represents those who Giuliani either owes or soon could — filed a motion in bankruptcy court on Thursday evening requesting discovery into his personal and business finances.
Kelly Rissman has more.
Giuliani creditors want evidence of Trump's $2m arrangement with his ex-lawyer
The filing comes as the creditors committee is ‘discussing’ forcing Mr Giuliani to sue the former president for $2m
Recap: Trump loses attempt to delay $83.3m verdict in E Jean Carroll case
The federal judge overseeing Trump’s defamation verdict in a case from E Jean Carroll has rejected the former president’s attempts to dodge the $83.3m judgment against him.
Earlier this week, Trump attorneys Alina Habba and John Sauer asked US district judge Lewis Kaplan to extend a pause of the judgment, which was set to expire on Monday, putting the former president in a financial hole that “threatens to impose irreparable injury in the form of substantial costs” he might not be able to recover, his attorneys argued.
Trump would be required to pay a cash bond of roughly 110 per cent of the judgment to appeal the ruling.
On Thursday, the judge said Mr Trump’s “current situation is a result of his own dilatory actions.”
“He has had since January 26 to organize his finances with the knowledge that he might need to bond this judgment, yet he waited until 25 days after the jury verdict – and only shortly before the expiration of [the] automatic 30-day stay of judgment – to file his prior motion for an unsecured or partially secured stay pending resolution of post-trial motions,” the judge wrote.
Alex Woodward has more.
Trump loses attempt to delay $84m verdict in E Jean Carroll case
Judge denies former president’s request for an extended pause of multi-million dollar defamation ruling
