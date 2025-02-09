Trump going ‘nuts’ over low deportation numbers; medical experts fear funding cuts could hit cancer research: Live
‘It’s driving him nuts they’re not deporting more people,’ says source familiar with internal discussions
President Donald Trump is reported to be furious that immigration officials have yet to do what he promised during the campaign and carry out the largest mass deportation effort in U.S. history.
“It’s driving him nuts they’re not deporting more people,” a source familiar with internal discussions told NBC News.
The White House rejected the report, saying that “Hundreds of violent, predatory, and gang-affiliated criminal illegal aliens have already been rounded up and deported by ICE since President Trump took office — and the Trump administration is aligned on securing our borders and ensuring that mass deportations are conducted quickly and effectively to put Americans and America First.”
This comes as medical experts fear that cuts to their funding could affect cancer and diabetes research.
The Trump administration is cutting biomedical research funding, raising concerns among academic leaders who said it would put their universities and medical centers at risk, The Washington Post.
The measure was announced on Friday night by the National Institutes of Health.
“The United States should have the best medical research in the world,” the NIH said. “It is accordingly vital to ensure that as many funds as possible go towards direct scientific research costs rather than administrative overhead.”
Musk and his minions: DOGE team has now inserted officials at least 14 key government agencies
Elon Musk’s newly formed team, the Department of Government Efficiency, has managed to insert itself in at least 14 federal agencies and departments - looking for ways to cut costs and raising alarm bells with watchdogs.
DOGE staffers, many of whom have been subject to controversy due to their lack of experience or proximity to Musk’s other businesses, have been reportedly seen working in the Department of Energy, the Department of Commerce, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Health and Human Services, the Center for Disease Control, the FBI and more within the last week.
In addition, Musk targeted the workforce at the U.S. Agency for International Development, the Department of Education, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and the Environmental Protection Agency.
Pete Hegseth rips former Fox News colleague and calls out ‘fake news’ for her sharing of factual information
Pete Hegseth aggressively pushed back on a Fox News colleague’s report about a letter from Democrats to the defense secretary, claiming it was “fake news” despite the factual information.
Responding to a report from journalist Jen Griffin on X, Hegseth claimed Griffin and Democrats were the “same thing” and that neither “care about facts” because “they’re just Trump haters.”
Hours earlier, Griffin posted a letter from Democrats on the House Appropriations Committee to Hegseth asking the defense secretary to explain why he required more than $130,000 for home repairs for his government-furnished house, including $49,000 for an “emergency” paint job.
Trump appears to rule out deporting Duke of Sussex from US over visa
President Donald Trump seems to have ruled out deporting the Duke of Sussex from the US, it has been reported.
Harry now lives in Montecito, California, with his wife Meghan and their children, but questions had been raised about his immigration status because of his admitted former drug use.
Mr Trump appeared to have ruled out deportation, telling The New York Post: “I’ll leave him alone.”
He added: “He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”
Trump signs order prioritizing US ‘resettlement’ of white South Africans over ‘discrimination’
After years railing against immigrants coming to America, Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday to prioritize the U.S. resettlement of white South African “refugees” suffering from what he called “government-sponsored race-based discrimination.”
Trump also shut down all funding for the country, much of which is used to battle AIDS.
Afrikaners, architects of the historically brutal discriminatory system of apartheid in South Africa, would be resettled in America through the U.S. refugee program, which Trump had suspended by executive order on his first day in office, according to the president.
Trump orders security access stripped from new list of enemies: ‘Bad guy. Take away his passes’
President Donald Trump has removed the security clearances from several more of his perceived enemies.
Trump, who had already removed former President Joe Biden’s clearance this week, now added former Secretary of State Antony Blinken to that list, telling The New York Post he had said: “Bad guy. Take away his passes.”
Trump took aim at eight Democrats, including New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
“This is to take away every right they have [revoking security clearances] including they can’t go into [federal] buildings,” he added when speaking to the Post.
China makes some of Americans’ most common medicines. They won’t be spared from Trump’s tariffs
President Donald Trump’s broad 10 percent tariff on China could drive up the cost, or cause shortages, of popular generic medicines such as antibiotics or cancer treatment drugs for consumers in the United States, experts have warned.
Ordinary painkillers, psychoactive medications, blood thinners, heart medications, antihistamines, antibiotics and diuretics are just some of the essential medications that the U.S. relies on China to manufacture.
In 2023, the U.S. spent more than $2.02 billion on these kinds of imports from China alone, according to the U.S. Trade Commission.
David Schwimmer calls on Musk to ban Kanye West from X after ‘hate-filled, ignorant’ antisemitic rant
Actor David Schwimmer has called on Elon Musk to ban Kanye West from X after he made a series of antisemitic posts.
The Friends star pointed to a number of posts by West in a lengthy post to his eight million followers on Instagram.
West, now known as Ye, wrote, “I’m a Nazi,” and “I don’t like or trust no Jewish person, and this is completely sober with no Hennessy.”
Who will Donald Trump be supporting at the Super Bowl?
On Sunday Donald Trump will make history as the first sitting U.S. president to attend a Super Bowl, where he will watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
Specific details around the president’s visit to New Orleans are still to be confirmed, however, a bigger question remains: Who will Trump be supporting?
The New York-raised Republican has never publicly expressed an allegiance to any particular team and has made appearances at numerous sporting events. However, it remains to be seen if he will stay impartial, or let previous beef with pop megastar Taylor Swift affect who he is cheering on.
As Trump threatens tariffs, is the US or EU the more valuable for UK trade?
Both the UK and the European Union have faced trade threats from President Donald Trump, who this week oscillated on tariffs for China, Canada, and Mexico.
Tariffs on UK goods exported to the United States may still be on the cards, though Mr Trump has said a deal “can be worked out” - but an EU tariff decision is “going to be pretty soon”.
Yet as Mr Trump wields the threat of tariffs on UK exports, just how high is the UK’s dependence on the US?
China lashes out at US ‘coercion’ after Panama declines to renew agreement
China on Friday lashed out at what it called U.S. “coercion” after Panama declined to renew a key infrastructure agreement with Beijing following Washington’s threat to take back the Panama Canal.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a briefing that China “firmly opposes the U.S. smearing and undermining the Belt and Road cooperation through means of pressure and coercion.”
The Belt and Road Initiative is President Xi Jinping’s signature foreign police drive to bind China closer to countries in the region and beyond by building roads, railways, airports, power plants and other infrastructure. The program has completed some major projects but also raised concerns about debt and environmental impact.
