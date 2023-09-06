Trump lawyers to be tried together in Georgia election case as lawsuit seeks to bar him from 2024 race - live
Follow latest updates from Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign and legal woes as judge issues summary judgement in E Jean Carroll case
Donald Trump’s mug shot
Donald Trump’s myriad of legal problems are swirling at full force today as the first televised hearing in the 2020 election interference case took place in Fulton County, Georgia.
The former president and all 18 of his co-defendants have entered pleas and waived their in-person arraignments on the charges but the hearing went ahead. Judge Scott McAfee denying motions separate the speedy trials of Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell which will go ahead on 23 October.
He voiced scepticism that DA Fani Willis would get her wish to try all 19 defendants together.
Elsewhere, a judge has found Mr Trump liable again for defaming writer E Jean Carroll ruling that January’s scheduled trial will only determine monetary damages.
Further, a group of Republican voters in Colorado have filed a suit to bar the former president from seeking office again in 2024 citing the 14th Amendment.
In other legal troubles, special counsel Jack Smith has accused Mr Trump of making “daily extrajudicial statements that threaten to prejudice the jury pool” in the federal election interference case.
Voices: The Proud Boys sentencing is remarkable. Donald Trump should be paying attention
Ahmed Baba asks what this all means for Donald Trump...
The Proud Boys sentencing is remarkable. Donald Trump should be paying attention
What does this mean for Trump?
...and he saved some metaphorical ammo for Anne Coulter.
Ann Coulter, the washed up political “pundit” who predicted my win in 2016, then went unbearably crazy with her demands and wanting to be a part of everything, to the consternation of all, has gone hostile and angry with every bit of her very “nervous” energy. Like many others, I just didn’t want her around - She wasn’t worth the trouble!
Trump attacks Pence for making up stories about him
Donald Trump is back on Truth Social this afternoon, this time to attack his former vice president and running mate Mike Pence in a pair of posts in which he accuses his current rival for the 2024 nomination of making up stories about him.
Here’s what he posted:
Was just watching Mike Pence make up stories about me, which are absolutely false. I never said for him to put me before the Constitution—I don’t talk that way, and wouldn’t even think to suggest it. Mike failed badly on calling out Voter Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election, and based on the fact that he is at approximately 2% in the Polls, with no money or support, he obviously did the wrong thing. His advisors have led him down a very bad path!
For 7 years Mike Pence only spoke well of me. Now he’s decided to go to the “Dark Side.” Why didn’t he do this years before, just like why didn’t DOJ and Deranged Jack Smith bring these Fake Indictments three years ago. Why did they wait until the middle of my Campaign where I am beating DeSanctimonious and all others badly, and beating Biden in almost every Poll?
He continued:
They spied on my Campaign, Impeached me twice, had the Russia, Russia Hoax, the Fake Dossier Hoax, FISA Fraud, Election Fraud, the “No Collusion” Mueller Hoax, and so much more. I was innocent on all counts. If I am elected, they will be brought to JUSTICE, something that Republicans have always been afraid to do.
The former president then called on Republicans in Congress to “get tough”:
Right now Republicans in Congress and the Senate have to get tough, and put everything together in one big, neat package, because I will be President in one and a half years, and we will pick the strongest, toughest, and most respected Attorney General, and if guilty, we will put them all in jail where they belong, just as they are trying to do to me based on NOTHING.
Watch: Mike Huckabee warns 2024 could be ‘last American election that will be decided by ballots rather than bullets'
Trump was warned FBI might search Mar-a-Lago if he didn’t comply with subpoena
Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran warned the former president that if he didn’t comply with a federal grand jury subpoena regarding the classified documents he removed to Mar-a-Lago after his presidency, the FBI might come and search the property, ABC News reports.
Mr Corcoran’s audio notes from the time reveal that just moments after he advised Mr Trump of what may happen, another lawyer approached him poolside at the Palm Beach club and said that if he pushed the former president to comply with the subpoena “he’s just going to go ballistic”.
OAN reaches settlement with Dominion Voting Systems executive
Right-wing cable network One America News (OAN) has settled a defamation lawsuit brought by a former Dominion Voting Machines executive over false claims the company had rigged the 2020 presidential election, according to court filings.
Eric Coomer, Dominion’s former top security official, sued OAN and star correspondent Chanel Rion for spreading lies that he and the company had engaged in a massive voter fraud effort to flip votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden.
A new court filing stated the parties “have fully and finally settled the disputes”, but provided no further details.
Right-wing network OAN reaches settlement with Dominion Voting Systems executive
Network still faces $2bn defamation lawsuits over 2020 election lies
Full story: DC ethics watchdog files first major suit to block Trump from appearing on 2024 ballot
A nonprofit well known as an ethics watchdog in Washington DC has filed what could be the first of many direct efforts to block Donald Trump from serving as president or appearing on the 2024 ballot.
The suit, filed on Wednesday by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), seeks to block Colorado’s elections agency from putting Mr Trump’s name on the ballot in that state. Filed on behalf of six voters in Colorado, the case could be the first part of a nightmare scenario for Republicans in 2024.
“If the very fabric of our democracy is to hold, we must ensure that the Constitution is enforced and the same people who attacked our democratic system not be put in charge of it,” CREW president Noah Bookbinder said in a press release.
DC ethics watchdog files first major suit to block Trump from appearing on ballot
Colorado suit could well be first of many suits seeking to block Trump from appearing on the ballot
Breaking: Motions to sever by Chesebro and Powell denied
Fulton County Superior Court judge Scott McAfee denies the motions to sever by Trump co-defendants Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell in the Georgia 2020 election interference case.
“We’re on an expedited timeline with statutory speedy trial demands. We plan to make that October 23 trial date stick,” says Judge McAfee. Whether other defendants can sever will have to wait he says, adding that he is “very skeptical” of the state wanting all 19 co-defendants to go on trial together.
Georgia prosecutors predict four-month trial and 150 witnesses
Georgia prosecutors estimate a four-month trial with more than 150 witnesses for the 19 defendants in a sweeping racketeering indictment targeting an alleged criminal enterprise to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state.
Prosecutors offered an early glimpse of the courtroom arguments against Donald Trump and 18 of his co-defendants during the first-ever televised hearing connected to the case on 6 September.
Georgia prosecutors predict four-month trial and 150 witnesses for Trump’s RICO case
Prosecutors offered an early glimpse of courtroom arguments in the sweeping criminal case
Judge McAfee raises questions about the logistics of trying 19 people and all the pre-trial motions and other legal issues that may arise, including possible removal to federal court.
Mr Wooten says the state may need to brief on that issue.
Mr Chesebro’s attorney responds by saying: “There can’t be a trial of 19 people, your honour.”
He says what this is really about is that two of the defendants invoked their right to speedy trial, and the only question today is whether they should be tried together. He says that the state wants to make this case about Donald Trump.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies