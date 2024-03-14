Trump judge throws out six charges in Georgia election interference case: Live
All the latest news from former president’s 2024 campaign and mounting legal troubles
Trump says 2024 election will be ‘single most important day in history of our country’
The Georgia judge overseeing the election interference case against Donald Trump and his co-defendants has thrown out six charges from the original indictment, saying they lack detail and do not give defendants enough time to prepare intelligent defenses.
On Wednesday, Judge Scott McAfee of the Fulton County Superior Court ruled that six of the charges, three of which apply to the former president, should be “quashed.”
Those counts are numbers two, five, six, 23, 28 and 38. These all fall under “solicitation of violation of oath of office”.
Judge McAfee said that while the state alleged “an abundance” of sufficient conduct, they failed to include enough detail to allow defendants to prepare, like failing to detail the nature of the commission.
Only three of those – five, 28 and 38 – apply to the former president. The other apply to co-defendants Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Mark Meadows, Ray Smith or Robert Cheeley.
Judge McAfee said the state could seek a reindictment to supplement the six counts.
Trump blames lawyers’ advice for hush money scheme
Alex Woodward reports:
Donald Trump has notified the judge overseeing his imminent criminal trial in New York City that he intends to rely on a legal strategy that pins responsibility for allegedly criminal acts on the advice of his attorneys.
The former president is expected to argue, at least in part, that he can’t be held responsible for allegedly falsifying business records to conceal hush money payments to an adult film star because he was acting on the advice of his lawyers.
But the notice from his attorneys on Tuesday claims that Mr Trump won’t make a “formal” use of what is typically called an “advice-of-counsel” defence.
Crooked Joe v... Honest Don???
Donald Trump has once again created a new nickname to add to his roster – but this time, it’s for himself.
The former president called himself “Honest Don” in a recent Truth Social post in which he called on President Joe Biden to have a “full-scale debate” with him.
Amelia Neath has the story...
As Ken Buck steps down, AOC says Democrats must take advantage of ‘razor thin’ House margin
Katie Hawkinson reports from Capitol Hill:
The Republican House majority will become even thinner next week as Representative Ken Buck departs several months before his final term comes to an end.
In an unexpected Tuesday evening announcement, Mr Buck — a Republican from Colorado — said he would leave Congress next Friday, rather than retiring at the end of his term as originally planned. Afterwards, Republicans will hold just 218 seats out of 435 in the House, leaving Democrats one step closer to clinching the majority.
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York and member of the progressive Squad, told The Independent her party must take advantage of Mr Buck’s early departure.
When do party presidential nominations become official?
While both Mr Trump and Mr Biden are campaigning as though they are the official nominee for each party, it technically does not become official until the conventions.
Ariana Baio explains:
TikTok: The one issue on which Republicans won’t go along with Trump
Eric Garcia writes:
In the years since Donald Trump took over the Republican Party, elected officials have almost never crossed him. The cost of doing so has always been too high.
They didn’t cross him when he broke GOP orthodoxy on free trade. They elected not to buck him when transcript of a phone call revealed he wanted to have Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dig up dirt on Joe Biden. Many still voted to object to the election results after Capitol riot. And just last month, they torpedoed a bill that swapped restrictions on immigration for aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.
But on Wednesday, Republicans found a line they were willing to cross with the once and potentially future president: TikTok.
Stephen Colbert roasts ‘clownish’ Robert Hur hearing
Stephen Colbert mocked former special counsel Robert Hur’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, in which he defended his investigation into Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents.
The late-night talk show host slammed the Tuesday testimony as yet another “clownish attempt” by the Republican party to “draw some sort of moral equivalency between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.”
Amelia Neath has the story:
Full story: Georgia judge drops six charges against Trump and co-defendants
The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s election interference case in Georgia has dismissed several charges against the former president and five of his co-defendants but has stressed that his decision “does not mean the entire indictment is dismissed.”
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee did not throw out the racketeering charges facing all defendants in the sweeping election interference case and has refused to throw out certain “overt acts” in the indictment against them.
The judge dismissed three charges against Mr Trump stemming from an alleged pressure campaign to solicit state officials to violate their oaths of office and subvert Georgia’s election results to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss.
CEO of company that guaranteed Trump’s E Jean Carroll bond says ‘we don’t take sides'
Evan Greenburg, CEO of insurance company Chubb which guaranteed Donald Trump’s $92m bond in the E Jean Carroll defamation case has said in a letter to customers, investors, agents, and brokers who inquired about it that the company doesn’t take sides.
He wrote on Wednesday that Chubb’s participation “has nothing to do with the underlying merits or with favouring any of the parties in the case”.
Mr Greenburg said the bond if “fully collateralized” though did not reveal which assets are being used as collateral.
“As the surety, we don't take sides, it would be wrong for us to do so and we are in no way supporting the defendant. We are supporting and are part of the justice system plumbing included in this case,” the letter said. “When Chubb issues an appeal bond, it isn't making judgments about the claims, even when the claims involve alleged reprehensible conduct.”
“I fully realize how polarizing and emotional this case and the defendant are and how easy it would be for Chubb to just say no. However, we support the rule of law and our role in it. We considered this the right thing to do and we frankly left our own personal feelings aside.”
A further letter from the company also clarified that while Mr Greenburg was appointed to a trade advisory panel by the former president in 2018, he also served on the committee under President Joe Biden.
Chubb is a global provider of insurance products and is the largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company in the world.
