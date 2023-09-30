First Trump co-defendant pleads guilty in Georgia election case – live
Trump rails against electric vehicles and windmills in Michigan
The first of Donald Trump’s 18 co-defendants listed in the Georgia election interference case has pled guilty to five charges.
Scott Hall, a bail bondsman pleaded guilty to five misdemeanour counts on Friday as part of a negotiated deal.
Hall, who was accused of tampering with electronic voting machines in Coffee County, will serve five years probation, 200 hours of community service and pay of $5,000 as part of his sentencing agreement.
The development in the Georgia case comes as Mr Trump’s own legal troubles continue to unfold with the New York civil trial stemming from a multi-million dollar fraud lawsuit targeting the ex-president, his adult sons and chief associates likely to begin next week –after an appeals court rejected a last-ditch attempt to stall the hearings.
Both the prosecution and defence teams revealed their proposed witness lists on Thursday, including a slew of employees and business contacts of the Trump Organization as well as members of the family and former associates including Michael Cohen.
A civil trial stemming from a multi-million dollar fraud lawsuit targeting Donald Trump, his adult sons and chief associates will likely proceed next week after a New York appeals court rejected a last-ditch attempt to stall the hearings amid a mountain of criminal and civil cases facing the former president.
The two-page appellate court decision on 28 September dismissed Mr Trump’s lawsuit against the judge presiding over his case in an effort to stall the civil trial’s start date on 2 October.
A ruling comes just days after the judge’s blockbuster decision finding Mr Trump and others liable for more than a decade of fraud after a years-long investigation from the state attorney general.
Trump declares he won’t pick any Republican vying for nomination as running mate
Donald Trump says he will not pick any of the Republicans running against him for the party’s 2024 presidential nomination to be his running mate if wins the primary.
The former president skipped the second GOP debate and poked fun at the “job candidates” taking part during his own competing speech at a Michigan auto parts factory.
“We are competing with the job candidates, they are all running for a job. They are all job candidates. They will do anything, secretary of something, they even say VP. Has anyone seen a VP in that group? I don’t think so,” Mr Trump told the crowd at Drake Enterprises, an automotive manufacturing plant in Clinton Township.
And he added: “They don’t have a crowd like we have, thousands of people outside who couldn’t get in.”
The former president visited the battleground state the day after Joe Biden joined the UAW picket line to support striking workers.
Donald Trump suing ex-MI6 spy Christopher Steele at High Court
Donald Trump is suing a former MI6 officer and the intelligence consultancy he founded, High Court records show.
The former US president is bringing a data protection claim against Orbis Business Intelligence and its founder Christopher Steele, who previously ran the Secret Intelligence Service’s Russia desk.
According to a court order published on Thursday, a two-day hearing in Mr Trump’s legal action is set to start on October 16, which is thought to be the first hearing in the claim.
No other details of the case have been made available, but Mr Trump is not expected to attend.
Mr Steele was the author of the so-called Steele dossier, which included allegations that Mr Trump had been “compromised” by the Russian security service, the FSB.
The dossier, leaked to BuzzFeed in 2017, also alleged that Mr Putin “supported and directed” an operation to “cultivate” Mr Trump as a presidential candidate for “at least five years”.
Mr Trump denied the claims.
Did Trump fake union turnout at his Michigan rally?
Donald Trump’s speech to a crowd in Clinton Township, Michigan, could not have contrasted with the day-earlier visit by his likely 2024 opponent to any greater degree.
While Joe Biden was on the picket line and making a name for himself as the most pro-labour president since at least FDR, if not in history, Donald Trump was preparing for a much different visit to the Rust Belt — one that was in many ways very typical of a politician like him.
For days leading up to Mr Trump’s Wednesday visit, a cascade of news stories highlighted his plans to “speak to union autoworkers”. The Detroit Free Press, New York Times and other reputable media outlets ran with the claim that Mr Trump would speak to an audience of 500 “former and current” union autoworkers, based on details released by the Trump campaign on day four of the United Auto Workers (UAW) strike.
John Bowden reports:
Did Trump fake union turnout at his Michigan rally?
Ex-president’s claim to have organised an audience of ‘hundreds’ of union members remains unlikely
Second GOP debate drew in lowest TV ratings since Trump
The second GOP primary debate drew in the lowest number of TV viewers since Donald Trump first became a presidential candidate back in 2016.
Less than 10 million people tuned in to watch the Republican primary debate, which was not attended by Mr Trump, on Wednesday night, according to the Nielsen ratings service.
Meanwhile, streaming platforms attracted around 200,000 viewers, as reported by Fox News.
That is compared to the 12.8 million people who tuned in to watch the first of GOP primary debate at the end of August, also shunned by the former president.
The figures mark the lowest TV audience for any Republican presidential debate since January 2016, when Trump initially entered the race, and the Fox Business debate that same month drew in just over 11 million viewers.
ICYMI: Mark Milley calls Trump a ‘wannabe dictator’ at his retirement ceremony
Outgoing Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley seemed to refer to former president Donald Trump as a “wannabe dictator” in remarks made at his retirement ceremony.
Mr Milley, who steps down from the role after a four-year term, first hailed the US military as “unique among the world’s armies” during his speech.
“We don’t take an oath to a country,” he continued. “We don’t take an oath to a tribe. We don’t take an oath to a religion.”
And then he appeared to take a swing at the ex-commander-in-chief.
“We don’t take an oath to a king, or queen, or a tyrant or a dictator. And we don’t take an oath to a wannabe dictator. We don’t take an oath to an individual.”
It comes after Mr Milley confirmed he was taking “adequate safety precautions” in response to apparently threatening language used by Mr Trump in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social.
Gen Milley’s charisma and outspokenness initially endeared him to then-President Trump, who rejected his Pentagon leaders’ choice for chairman and chose Mr Milley.
Mike Bedigan reports:
Mark Milley calls Trump a ‘wannabe dictator’ at retirement ceremony
Outgoing chairman of the Joint Chiefs of staff had a fractious relationship with the former commander in chief
Trump says he will not try to have his Georgia election interference case moved to federal court
Donald Trump says he will not try to have his Georgia election interference case moved from state to federal court.
Lawyers for the former president notified a Fulton County court that he would not seek to switch the location of the sweeping Rico case in which he and 18 others are charged.
The move came three weeks after Mr Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows had his bid to move his case to federal court denied by a judge.
Mr Trump and all of the other defendants, including former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, have pleaded not guilty to charges that they plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state. Mr Trump faces 13 felony charges in the Rico case.
His filing on Thursday stated that his decision came down to his “well-founded confidence that this Honorable Court intends to fully and completely protect his constitutional right to a fair trial and guarantee him due process of law throughout the prosecution of his case in the Superior Court of Fulton County, Georgia.”
The court filing added: “President Trump now notifies the Court that he will NOT be seeking to remove his case to federal court.”
Ex-Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark can't move Georgia case to federal court, a judge says
A judge on Friday rejected a request by former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark to move the Georgia election subversion charges against him from state court to federal court.
Clark was one of five defendants who sought to have the charges against him moved from Fulton County Superior Court to federal court. U.S. District Judge Steve Jones ruled against Clark after rejecting a similar request from Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. The judge is weighing the same question from three Georgia Republicans who falsely certified that then-President Donald Trump won in 2020.
The indictment says Clark wrote a letter after the election that said the Justice Department had “identified significant concerns that may have impacted the outcome of the election in multiple States, including the State of Georgia” and asked top department officials to sign it and send it to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and state legislative leaders. Clark knew at the time that that statement was false, the indictment alleges.
