Trump attends wake of slain NYPD officer as attorneys argue for Georgia election case to be thrown out: Live
In court, former president’s legal team argues false claims about 2020 vote being stolen were protected under First Amendment
Donald Trump was in suburban New York on Thursday to pay respects to slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller as he seeks to make fear of crime a focus of his 2024 presidential campaign.
As the former president attended the memorial in Massapequa, Long Island, his campaign sought to draw a contrast with a high-profile Democratic fundraiser in Manhattan hosted by Presiden Joe Biden alongside Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.
Retired police officer Aquilino Gonell, a veteran of the January 6 Capitol riot, slammed Mr Trump as an “opportunistic grifter” for hailing “law and order” while praising the rioters who attacked him and his colleagues as “patriots, political prisoners, and hostages”.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s attorneys were back in court in Fulton County fighting to have his Georgia election interference case thrown out by arguing that his false claims the 2020 vote was stolen are protected under the First Amendment.
The hearing comes after the Republican presidential candidate, and part-time Bible salesman, appeared to test out the boundaries of a new gag order imposed on him ahead of his hush money criminal trial by Justice Juan Merchan by repeatedly attacking the judge and his daughter on Truth Social.
Analysis: Black men are poised to take Trump to the White House. Biden insiders are worried
The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg and Eric Garcia report on how the Trump and Biden campaigns plan to respond to polling data that suggest almost 25 per cent of Black voters would back the former president — mostly Black men.
Watch: Biden mocks Trump for golfing as he tours swing states
Please enjoy the accompanying comedic music.
Even Trump’s ‘lies’ are protected in Georgia election interference case, his lawyers argue
An attorney for former President Donald Trump argued in a Georgia court on Thursday that the election interference charges in the state against him should be thrown out because his statements are protected by the First Amendment.
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee heard arguments from Trump attorney Steven Sadow, who claimed that without Mr Trump’s statements, no charges would have been brought.
The prosecution for the state argued that Mr Trump’s lies were used to push a criminal conspiracy and that Mr Trump has not been charged for lying, “he has been charged for lying to the government” as part of a “pattern of criminal conduct”.
Gustaf Kilander reports:
Fox commentator hits Trump for failing to visit swing states
Here’s the increasingly invaluable Jessica Tarlov arguing on Fox yesterday that Trump is too busy visting courtrooms and golfing to campaign properly.
Speaking of that network, here’s a couple of other jaw-dropping clips from the airwaves yesterday, courtesy of Sean Hannity and Jeanine Piro.
Trump Media and Reddit are the new ‘meme stocks’, suring despite questionable profit prospects
Trump’s post-Twitter tech outfit and Reddit are the first notable social media companies to begin trading publicly in the last five years.
They’re also, thanks to the rabid reception among day traders coupled with the companies’ dubious profit outlooks, the latest meme stocks.
That term refers to shares in modish companies whose underlying business fails to justify the accompanying surge in their price.
The action is often driven by small investors who pile into a trending stock for a specific reason, be it belief that a struggling company can turn itself around, a disdain for so-called short sellers — or fidelity to a former president.
Or simply opportunism.
Here’s more on the Truth Social floatation.
Black men could swing 2024 for Trump. Is Bidenworld prepared?
Here’s Andrew Feinberg and Eric Garcia’s report on how the Trump and Biden campaigns plan to respond to polling data that suggests almost 25 per cent of Black voters are ready to back the Republican.
Poll: Biden narrowly leading Trump – except when a third-party candidate is factored in
A new nationwide poll of voters shows President Joe Biden leading Donald Trump in a head-to-head matchup but narrowly trailing his once-and-future opponent when third-party candidates are included on the ballot.
The survey, released on Wednesday by Quinnipiac University, shows Mr Biden leading Mr Trump by three percentage points, 48 per cent to 45 per cent, but trailing him 39 per cent to 38 per cent when independent candidate Robert Kenendy Jr and Green Party candidate Dr Jill Stein are included in the running.
John Bowden looks at the numbers:
Truth Social: Trump calls for firing of Chuck Todd in angry tirade against NBC
Trump is still furious at NBC News for terminating a contract with Ronna McDaniel after just a couple of days following a furious reaction from on-air talent to the hiring of the former chair of the RNC who helped perpetuate his lies about the 2020 election.
McDaniel — whom Trump refers to as Ronna Romney (she is the niece of Trump foe Mitt Romney) — resigned from the RNC in February at the behest of the former president.
Here’s what he had to say about NBC in his latest huff post:
And here’s our reporting on the end of her short career at NBC.
Giuliani says forcing him to sell Florida condo could make him ‘join the ranks of the homeless’
Kelly Rissman reports:
Disgraced former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani owes millions of dollars — but he claims that bankruptcy creditors forcing him to sell his condo in Palm Beach, Florida is “premature”, new court filings show.
Mr Giuliani filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December after a jury ordered him to pay $148m to two Georgia election workers that he defamed. Last month, he filed for an appeal on the jury’s decision.
On 15 March, the Committee of Unsecured Creditors – which represents individuals and entities to whom Mr Giuliani owes money or soon could — filed a motion in bankruptcy court requesting the court to force the former mayor to sell his Florida condo.
Continue reading...
Democrats call for House probe into Jared Kushner’s ‘influence peddling’ overseas
Democrats on the House Oversight Committee are calling for a hearing into what they call the foreign “influence peddling” of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.
The top Democrat on the Committee, Maryland’s Jamie Raskin, and his California counterpart Robert Garcia pushed Republican chair James Comer in a letter on Tuesday to “convene a hearing regarding Jared Kushner’s apparent influence peddling and quid pro quo deals involving investments in exchange for official actions and to examine the resulting threats to our national security”.
Gustaf Kilander has the story on accusation intended as an obvious critique of Comer’s spurious persecution of the Bidens.
