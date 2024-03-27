Trump hit with another gag order ahead of hush money criminal trial: Live
Donald Trump forbidden from talking about those involved in hush-money case concerning Stormy Daniels as trial looms
Donald Trump has been hit with another gag order ahead of his hush-money criminal trial. Justice Juan Merchan granted the request from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg which prohibits the former president from talking about anyone involved in the case or their families.
Mr Trump experienced a day of mixed fortunes in the courtroom on Monday when Judge Merchan ruled the trial could go ahead as planned with jury selection on 15 April while a New York appeals court granted him a major win on the day his $464m fraud bond had been due.
Mr Trump attended the pretrial hearing on the hush-money case and said he expects to become “more popular” if he is ultimately convicted because his supporters know the case against him is a “scam.”
In the fraud case, he was unexpectedly handed a 10-day extension to pay $175m of the total fraud judgment against him as the deadline for that payment dawned.
Mr Trump has repeatedly claimed that he is worth billions of dollars but much of that is tied up in the Trump Organization and real estate.
New York Attorney General Letitia James responded that the defendant “is still facing accountability for his staggering fraud”.
‘Reprehensible stupidity’: Maria Bartiromo slammed for linking bridge disaster to immigration
Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo has been slammed after she attempted to link the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore to Joe Biden’s immigration policy.
In an early morning broadcast on the right-wing channel, Bartiromo asked US Senator Rick Scott for his take on the bridge collapse, linking it to the “wide-open border.”
Martha McHardy reports on what Bartiromo said:
Fox host Maria Bartiromo slammed for linking bridge disaster to immigration
Six people remain unaccounted for after the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Batimore collapsed
RFK Jr names attorney and investor Nicole Shanahan as running mate
Independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr has announced that Silicon Valley investor and attorney Nicole Shanahan will be his running mate.
Mr Kennedy, an environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist, made the announcement at an event in Oakland, California on Tuesday. In the last few weeks, the Kennedy campaign has spoken to more than half a dozen possible candidates, with the early favourites including New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former wrestler and Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura.
Ms Shanahan, 38, became the favourite late in the process even as she was connected to his campaign and helped pay for a Super Bowl ad backing Mr Kennedy, The New York Times noted.
Gustaf Kilander watched the announcement:
Robert F Kennedy Jr announces attorney and investor Nicole Shanahan as running mate
Kennedy’s ‘vice presidential pick essentially just doubles down on these anti-vaccine conspiracies ... that is quite frankly, dangerous,’ House Democrat says
Trump promises to ‘put up cash’ as former president granted more time to produce bond
Donald Trump said he would "put up the cash" as he was granted more time to pay part of the $464m bond in his New York civil fraud case on Monday, 25 March. An appeals court granted the former president a 10-day extension to pay $175m in a reprieve on the day the full amount against him had been due. In rambling remarks at 40 Wall Street after appearing in Manhattan criminal court, Mr Trump said: "This is all about election interference. This is all Biden-run things. “We’ll put up securities, cash, or bond, whatever it is, very quickly."
RFK Jr announces attorney and investor Nicole Shanahan as running mate
Independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr has announced that Silicon Valley investor and attorney Nicole Shanahan will be his running mate.
Mr Kennedy made the announcement at an event in Oakland, California on Tuesday. In the last few weeks, the Kennedy campaign has spoken to more than half a dozen possible candidates, with the early favourites including New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former wrestler and Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura.
Ms Shanahan, 38, became the favourite late in the process even as she was connected to his campaign and helped pay for a Super Bowl ad backing Mr Kennedy, The New York Times noted.
Gustaf Kilander reports:
Robert F Kennedy Jr announces attorney and investor Nicole Shanahan as running mate
Independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr has announced that Silicon Valley investor and attorney Nicole Shanahan will be his running mate.
Donald Trump: Bible salesman
Graig Graziosi reports:
Donald Trump, fresh off a near-miraculous court ruling slashing a nearly half-billion bond he owed down to $175m, is now slinging Bibles on Truth Social.
The former president — who has previously compared himself to Jesus Christ — has lent his image to the “God Bless the USA” Bible, a special version of the Good Book inspired by Lee Greenwood‘s saccharine patriotic tune of the same name.
Mr Trump held up the brown leather tome — this time right-side up — in an ad he shared on his Truth Social account on Tuesday.
Read on...
Trump takes on unlikely new role for Easter – Bible salesman
‘All Americans need a Bible in their home and I have many, it’s my favorite book’
Jon Stewart mocks claims Trump’s New York fraud is ‘victimless’
Jon Stewart has skewered claims that Donald Trump’s multi-million dollar fraud was a “victimless crime.”
The former president’s New York fraud case has been branded as an incident with no victims, particularly by commentators on Fox News.
The Shark Tank judge Kevin O’Leary even declared that everything Mr Trump was found liable for in the civil fraud case “is done by every real estate developer everywhere on Earth in every city. This has never ever been prosecuted.”
“Leave it to Kevin O’Leary to be unaware enough to say the quiet part out loud,” Stewart responded incredulously on The Daily Show.
Amelia Neath has the story:
Jon Stewart mocks claims Trump’s New York fraud is ‘victimless’
‘The only immoral practice, apparently, in the capitalist system is to use that money for people who may need it’
Trump unleashes rant aimed at daughter of hush money judge
A day after a New York judge ruled that Donald Trump’s hush money trial could go ahead as planned on Monday 15 April, the Republican presidential candidate attacked both the justice and his daughter on Truth Social, accusing them of political bias.
Joe Sommerlad reports:
Trump unleashes rant aimed at daughter of judge in his hush money case
Republican presidential candidate attempts to smear judge presiding over upcoming trial with baseless accusations of political bias
Truth Social hits stock market at a share price of almost $78
The parent company of Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform has started trading on Wall Street at a price of about $78.
Within minutes of trading, the new stock going under the name DJT, was fluctuating at around $70 after a large initial spike in the share price.
Shareholders of Mr Trump’s Truth Social platform voted on Friday to take the company public, a move that could raise the former president’s net worth by tens of millions of dollars as he desperately tries to find cash for the court-ordered judgements against him.
Here’s what you need to know:
Trump’s Truth Social hits stock market at a share price of almost $78
‘This stock is definitely at risk of plummeting back down to earth,’ IPO strategist says
New poll: Biden gaining ground on Trump in swing states
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC:
President Joe Biden is erasing his polling deficit with his likely Republican election opponent in a number of key states that will decide the outcome of this year’s presidential contest, according to a new survey by Bloomberg and Morning Consult.
The survey of 4,392 registered voters, which took place from 8 March to 15 March, found that Mr Biden either tightened his margin against Donald Trump or overtook the ex-president in six of seven states, with the largest polling shift coming in Wisconsin, where Badger State respondents gave the 46th president a one-point lead, 46 per cent to Mr Trump’s 45 per cent.
The president’s slim advantage over the man he defeated four years ago comes just one month after a similar survey showed Mr Trump leading Mr Biden by four per cent.
Read on for more details on the latest polling:
Biden gaining ground on Trump in swing states, new poll shows
The survey shows president either leading, tied or gaining ground in several battleground states
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies