Trump threatened by New York AG over payment of civil fraud fine: Live

Donald Trump could see his assets seized and even lose his buildings in New York if he cannot pay the $355m fine in his civil fraud case, state attorney general Letitia James has warned.

“If he does not have funds to pay off the judgement, then we will seek judgement enforcement mechanisms in court, and we will ask the judge to seize his assets,” Ms James said in an interview with ABC News.

“We are prepared to make sure that the judgement is paid to New Yorkers, and yes, I look at 40 Wall Street each and every day.”

Mr Trump took part in a Fox News town hall event in South Carolina on Tuesday evening in which he again compared his own legal struggles to the shocking fate of the late Russian dissident Alexei Navalny.

The former president said last week’s verdict against him amounted to “a form of Navalny”, adding: “It is a form of communism or fascism.”

Elsewhere at the town hall, Mr Trump hinted at a shortlist of possible running mates as he pursues the Republican presidential nomination and committed to debating Joe Biden but struggled with questions about illegal immigration and classified documents.