Trump threatened by New York AG over payment of civil fraud fine: Live

Donald Trump could see his assets seized and even lose his buildings in New York if he cannot pay the $355m fine in his civil fraud case, state attorney general Letitia James has warned.
“If he does not have funds to pay off the judgement, then we will seek judgement enforcement mechanisms in court, and we will ask the judge to seize his assets,” Ms James said in an interview with ABC News.
“We are prepared to make sure that the judgement is paid to New Yorkers, and yes, I look at 40 Wall Street each and every day.”
Mr Trump took part in a Fox News town hall event in South Carolina on Tuesday evening in which he again compared his own legal struggles to the shocking fate of the late Russian dissident Alexei Navalny.
The former president said last week’s verdict against him amounted to “a form of Navalny”, adding: “It is a form of communism or fascism.”
Elsewhere at the town hall, Mr Trump hinted at a shortlist of possible running mates as he pursues the Republican presidential nomination and committed to debating Joe Biden but struggled with questions about illegal immigration and classified documents.
Melania will be out ‘quite a bit’ during Trump’s 2024 campaign
Melania Trump will be out “quite a bit” during Donald Trump’s ongoing campaign for the presidency in 2024, her husband has said.
Mr Trump waxed lyrical about his wife, the former First Lady, during a political event in South Carolina on Tuesday, during which he described her as a “very brilliant person” who had done “a beautiful job in raising my very tall son”.
“Her life evolves around that boy it's so important to her,” he said, adding: “At the same time, it also revolves around our country and the success of our country. She's raised a lot of money for charity.
“She's a private person. It's funny, she was a very successful model, very, very successful, and yet she was a private person. She's going to be out a lot, not because she likes doing it, but she likes the result. She wants to see this country really succeed.”
He added: “[The people] love the fact that she's not out there so much. You know, a lot of first ladies will go out. They want to be everywhere. They get angry at their husband because he's not introducing them. If I didn't introduce Melania she'd be very happy about it. She's just a different kind of a person. And she loves the country.
“She's gonna be out quite a bit and she loves his country and she wants a great and she says hello.”
Over the Christmas period the whereabouts of Ms Trump was questioned after she did not appear in several family photographs. Mr Trump later said that she had been spending time with her mother, Amalija Knavs, who died in early January.
Trump says he ‘doesn’t want to be a comedian'
During a town hall in South Carolina, Donald Trump said he did not “want to be a comedian, with respect to the campaign” – drawing laughter from the audience.
“We have a country that's dying. We have a country that's it's a failing nation,” he said. “I said in my speeches, it's a failing nation. We have a nation and decline... and I just don't think it's a subject that we're smiling too much about.”
Mr Trump went on to discuss the threats of terrorism, adding: “We're gonna have a big problem with terrorists.”
“We're gonna have a lot of problems, we have to get them and especially the bad ones.”
Trump claims to be ‘leading with young voters'
In bonus footage from a town hall event in South Carolina on Tuesday, Donald Trump claimed that he was “leading” with young voters and that they would prefer to see “competence in office” rather than him being on TikTok.
It comes after the Biden adminstration launched an official TikTok account for the president. Asked if he would joing the social media platform, he replied: “I'm leading with the young voters by a lot. I think they want to see competence in office.
“They see this guy who can put two sentences together he literally so if you were on this stage, he would not be able to figure out how to get off... They want to see competence much more so than being in TikToks... I was going to ban it permanently, but Congress didn't want to do it.”
