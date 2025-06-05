Watch live: Trump meets German leader in Oval Office
Watch live as Donald Trump meets German chancellor Friedrich Merz in the Oval Office on Thursday, 5 June.
Though the pair have spoken by phone, it is Mr Merz’s first meeting with the US president since becoming leader of Europe's biggest economy.
Topics that Mr Trump is likely to raise with Mr Merz include Germany’s defense spending, trade, Ukraine and “democratic backsliding," a White House official said.
Today’s meeting came after two explosive showdowns between Mr Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
In Mr Zelensky’s meeting, Mr Trump and JD Vance shouted over the Ukrainian leader. The meeting appeared to go south when the US vice president accused the Ukrainian leader of being "disrespectful" when Mr Zelensky said US security guarantees are necessary for a ceasefire.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments