Donald Trump warned that a ruling by the US Supreme Court that to disqualify him from 2024 ballots would “unleash chaos and bedlam”, ahead of oral arguments in his upcoming trial.

The trial will decide whether Mr Trump is ineligible for the presidency under the scope of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which bars anyone who has sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution and “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” from holding public office.

Last month’s historic Colorado Supreme Court decision at the centre of the case determined that his actions on January 6 during the attack on the US Capitol “constituted overt, voluntary, and direct participation in the insurrection.”

On Thursday, the embattled former president joined his family at the funeral of Melania Trump’s mother, Amalija Knavs, in Palm Beach, in a brief pause from the 2024 primary trail and his ongoing legal woes.

Having left the trial in New York for a campaign stop in New Hampshire, the former president ranted on Truth Social that E Jean Carroll’s defamation case against him was a “made up and disgusting hoax” after complaining that it is he who deserves compensation for reputational damage, not her.

Mr Trump will depart Florida to resume campaigning in New Hampshire throughout the coming weekend.