Donald Trump Jr’s account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, appears to have been hacked as it announced the death of former President Donald Trump and that Mr Trump Jr would be running for president in 2024 instead.

“I’m sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away. I will be running for president in 2024,” the account posted to immediate assumptions from other users that the ex-president’s oldest son had had his account hacked.

The account of Mr Trump Jr also wrote: “Some interesting messages with Jeffrey Epstein...”

Epstein, the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender, died by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 as he awaited trial for sex crimes.

“This just in: North Korea is about to get smoked,” the account also posted on Wednesday morning.

The account also profanity-laden messages targeting President Joe Biden and social media influencer and WWE wrestler Logan Paul.

The tweets started to become unavailable at around 9am on Wednesday.

The account of Mr Trump Jr’s younger brother, Eric Trump, tweeted: “I don’t want @DonaldJTrumpJr to get his account back - this is all too entertaining.”

There was plenty of reactions to Mr Trump Jr’s announcement his father’s death, with TV host Piers Morgan writing, “This is *probably* fake news”.

More follows...