Trump challenges rivals to mental acuity test after being ridiculed over Melania’s absence in Iowa - latest
Follow the very latest updates from the former president’s 2024 campaign and ongoing legal woes
Donald Trump’s mugshot
Donald Trump has taken to Truth Social to rage about “a phony and probably rigged” poll in The Wall Street Journal that asked respondents their opinion of his age and mental competency as he makes a fresh run for the White House in 2024 – despite battling no fewer than four criminal indictments.
At 77, Mr Trump is just three years younger than Joe Biden, whom he has long argued is too old for the demands of the presidency.
Taking to social media, the former commander-in-chief claimed that he had recently “ACED” a psychological examination and fumed: “Now that the Globalists at Fox & the WSJ have failed to push their 3rd tier candidate to success, they do this. Well, I hereby challenge Rupert Murdoch & Sons, Biden, WSJ heads, to acuity tests!”
That came after he returned to the early primary state of Iowa over the weekend and faced ridicule when a banner was flown over a college football game he was attending asking “Where’s Melania?”.
Mr Trump’s wife has rarely been seen in public of late and appears to want no part in his re-election campaign, having evidently not enjoyed her four-year tenure as US first lady.
Meadows asks judge to stay order denying bid to move Fulton County case to federal court
Mark Meadows has asked Judge Jones to stay his order denying the former White House chief of staff’s bid to move his Fulton County criminal case to federal court.
Mr Meadows says he will seek expedited appeal at the 11th Circuit and wants to prevent the state court from entering a verdict while he pursues that appeal.
Graeme Massie filed this earlier report on the judge’s order.
Meadows loses bid to move Trump Georgia election subversion case to federal court
Donald Trump has already told judge he ‘may’ also try to get case moved as well
Colorado secretary of state calls Trump a ‘liar’
Colorado’s secretary of state has responded after Donald Trump accused her of working to prevent him from taking the presidency again.
John Bowden reports.
Colorado secretary of state calls Trump a ‘liar’ amid lawsuit to bar him from ballot
Top DC ethics watchdog is behind effort to disqualify Donald Trump
Harris marks 9/11 anniversary in New York
Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in New York City on Monday to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks as President Joe Biden heads to Alaska amid some right-wing criticism.
Eric Garcia reports.
Kamala Harris heads to New York 9/11 anniversary as critics say Biden visits Alaska
Biden will commemorate the anniversary of the terrorist attacks at a military base in Anchorage with 11,000 US servicemembers
Military and Republican officials blast Tommy Tuberville’s ‘paralysing’ blockade
Alabama football coach turned Republican senator Tommy Tuberville has single-handedly blocked the promotion of hundreds of American military officials since March to protest Pentagon policy to reimburse service members’ travel expenses for abortion care.
His blockade has left three branches of the military without confirmed leaders, a position that senior military officials warn could expose the US to national security threats and put American service members in the middle of a politically caustic anti-abortion crusade.
In recent days, secretaries of the US Army, Navy and Air Force have accused Mr Tuberville of “actively” eroding “the foundation of America’s enduring military advantage” with a misguided protest.
Alex Woodward has more.
Military and GOP officials blast Tommy Tuberville’s ‘paralyzing’ blockade
The Alabama’s unprecedented hold in protest of abortion policies is blocking more than 300 military positions
Republican senator says he will not vote for either Trump or Biden if former is GOP nominee
Bill Cassidy, a Republican senator who has long voiced his opposition to Donald Trump winning the GOP primary in 2024, is now saying he may not vote for either Joe Biden or Mr Trump next year if the two are their respective parties’ nominees.
Mr Cassidy spoke on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday and explained that he would likely write in another candidate, essentially tossing away his vote, were the two to be on the ballot in November of 2024.
“I might have to write it in,” he said, after saying that he would vote for a Republican — but not necessarily Mr Trump.
John Bowden has more.
GOP senator explains what he might do if Trump is the nominee in 2024
Republicans saw their Senate caucus pushed further into the minority in 2022 midterms. Many blamed Trump.
McCarthy juggles government shutdown and Biden impeachment inquiry as House returns to messy fall
House speaker Kevin McCarthy is a man who stays in motion – enthusiastically greeting tourists at the Capitol, dashing overseas last week to the G7 summit of industrial world leaders, raising funds back home to elect fellow Republicans to the House majority.
But beneath the whirlwind of activity is a stubborn standstill, an imbalance of power between the far-right Republicans who hoisted McCarthy to the speaker’s role yet threaten his own ability to lead the House.
It’s a political standoff that will be tested anew as the House returns this week from a long summer recess and McCarthy faces a collision course of difficult challenges – seeking to avoid a government shutdown, support Ukraine in the war and launch an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden.
McCarthy juggles government shutdown and Biden impeachment inquiry as House returns to messy fall
Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy faces a political standoff when the House resumes this week
