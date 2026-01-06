Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch in full: Trump speaks as European leaders push back on Greenland threats

Watch as Donald Trump spoke at a House Republicans retreat on Tuesday, 6 January, as European leaders insisted they would “not stop defending” Greenland’s territorial integrity in the face of continued threats from the US president to annex it.

Trump has claimed that taking over the semi-autonomous Danish territory is vital for his country’s national security; one of his senior aides has said that nobody would mount a military fight against the US to defend Greenland.

It comes after the US military carried out strikes on Venezuela and captured its president, Nicolas Maduro, and his wife and transported them to New York City to stand trial on narco-terrorism charges.

Trump suggested that Venezuela may not be the last country subject to American intervention, after his administration raided Caracas. He has warned Colombian president Gustavo Petro – one of his fiercest critics on the international stage – that the South American country could be the next to face US military action.

