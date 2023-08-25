Trump’s weight in Georgia arrest records raises eyebrows

Donald Trump surrendered himself to officials in Fulton County, Georgia on Thursday where he was officially processed, booked and given a mugshot – but some of the intake information on the ex-president left people confused.

Just one day before Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis set a deadline for the ex-president and his 18 co-defendants to surrender themselves in, pertaining to the 2020 Georgia election interference indictment, Mr Trump made his way to the jail.

There, officials noted Mr Trump’s identifying information – his height, eye colour, hair colour and weight.

Standing at 6’3” with “blonde or strawberry” hair and blue eyes, nothing seemed out of the ordinary, that is until people noticed his weight was listed as 215 pounds.

The number was a considerable drop from the last time the ex-president’s weight was divulged during his first criminal indictment in April.

At the time, Mr Trump reportedly told New York officers he weighed 240 pounds.

That was already a drop from his weight in 2020 when his physician, Dr Sean Conley, listed Mr Trump as 244 pounds.

Several broadcast reports gave tangible surprising responses regarding Mr Trump’s reported weight.

On CNN, anchor Jake Tapper exclaimed “Wait, wait, what?” when his co-hosts read out Fulton County’s official booking record.

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow questioned the integrity of the report asking: “Did they actually measure him? Did they put him on a scale?”

Another MSNBC host said 6’3” and 215 pounds are the “exact dimensions” of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

“The resemblance is uncanny,” Maddow joked as other hosts laughed.

Former president Donald Trump looks on at the first tee prior to the start of day three of the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club on August 13, 2023 in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Getty Images)

On X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, people compared Mr Trump’s weight to other notable athletes.

“Donald Trump is claiming he’s 6’3” tall and 215lbs. That’s the listed height and weight of Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord... Not buying it LMAO,” an X user wrote.

Some mocked the intake information, believing Mr Trump misleadingly self-reported his weight. It is unclear if Mr Trump reported his information to officials or if he was weighed.

Twitch streamer HasanAbi said: “There aint no way they scaled this man, he is NOT 215lbs at 6’3.”

“I just know the room went silent when they asked Trump his weight and he said 215lbs,” another X user wrote.

Mr Trump is accused of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (Rico) Act in Georgia and 12 other charges related to his alleged efforts and conspiracy to overturn 2020 election results in Fulton County.

Twelve of the 18 other co-defendants charged alongside Mr Trump had also surrendered in Georgia by Thursday evening. This includes Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis and John Eastman among others.