Trump claims he deserves ‘damages’ after tense day at E Jean Carroll defamation trial: Latest
Former president juggling latest legal battle with campaigning ahead of New Hampshire primary
Day two of Donald Trump’s defamation trial has concluded in New York, with his accuser E Jean Carroll on the stand testifying about the former president.
The case was brought against the Republican presidential candidate by the former Elle magazine columnist after she accused him of sexually assaulting her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s, for which Mr Trump was found liable last year.
“I’m here because I was assaulted by Donald Trump and when I wrote about it, he said it never happened. He lied. And he shattered my reputation,” Ms Carroll testified.
Mr Trump has denied any wrongdoing. Judge Lewis Kaplan threatened to remove him from court for commenting during testimony, to which he responded: “I would love it.” Railing that the trial was rigged he claimed he was the one damaged not Ms Carroll.
Meanwhile, with New Hampshire’s all-important primary next week, the former president is hoping to keep up the momentum after storming to victory in the Iowa caucuses on Monday night.
Mr Trump notched up more than 51 per cent of the vote, while his Republican challengers Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley followed way behind in second and third place with 21 per cent and 19 per cent respectively.
Capitol Police probing remarks allegedly made by Roger Stone
The Capitol Police are reportedly investigating alleged remarks made by Roger Stone calling for the assassination of a pair of Democratic lawmakers.
Mr Stone allegedly told a former NYPD police officer who worked for him, Sal Greco, that Congressmen Jerrold Nadler and Eric Swalwell needed to “die” before the 2020 election.
The conversation was captured in an audio recording, which Mediaite obtained and published last week.
Continue reading...
Iowa caucuses: Trump crushes GOP rivals
Eric Garcia writes:
Three years ago, in the wake of the Capitol riot and with his second impeachment under way, Donald Trump’s political future looked over once and for all. But Republicans, led largely by Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, voted to acquit him, all but giving him permission to continue his dominance in the Republican Party.
Now, after a devastating win over his rivals in the first contest on the road to the White House, he once again holds the Grand Old Party in the palm of his hand. But even in his moment of victory, with some polls suggesting he could defeat Joe Biden in November, he had a stark reminder of the legal dangers facing him this year as he returned to a New York courtroom for just one of the cases he is embroiled in.
The Iowa caucuses officially kicked off the 2024 presidential contest in resounding fashion when the former president overwhelmingly won the contest in the Hawkeye State.
Analysis: Trump’s election lies are thriving. His GOP rivals aren’t challenging them
Donald Trump’s supporters continue to adopt his bogus narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him, with nearly 70 per cent of his Iowa caucus voters falsely believing President Joe Biden was illegitimately elected.
Asked whether they believed President Biden was legitimately elected to the presidency in 2020, more than two-thirds of Iowa caucus goers said no, according to entrance polls from last night’s caucuses.
That includes 69 per cent of Iowa caucus goers who supported Mr Trump. Only 11 per cent of his supporters in Iowa believe the president was legitimately elected.
Alex Woodward reports:
Trump lawyer Alina Habba’s past comments on faking being smart resurface as she struggles through defence
Following her performance this week in court, social media users were quick to return to a clip of Ms Habba during a recent interview on a 4 January episode of the PBD podcast, in which she said she would “rather be pretty than smart.”
Read the full story here:
Biden warns Americans ‘it’s you and me vs extreme Maga Republicans’
President Joe Biden has responded to Donald Trump’s landslide win in the Iowa caucuses by warning American voters it’s “going to be you and me vs extreme Maga Republicans”.
Mr Trump was Monday night’s overwhelming winner, picking up 51 per cent of the vote in the Hawkeye State and bringing him closer to securing the Republican presidential nomination as primary season finally got underway.
Maga lawmaker reacts angrily after being called out over Trump family separation scandal
Maga Republican lawmaker Anna Paulina Luna lashed out at an immigration expert after he laughed at her defence of the Trump administration’s policies of separating migrant children from their parents.
During a House of Representatives hearing on Wednesday, Ms Luna contested that the policies had inflicted psychological trauma on the children.
Responding to Cato Institute immigration expert David Bier, she said: “You talk about intentional trauma and that the Trump administration caused intentional trauma by separating these children from their quote-unquote ‘parents’.
“The fact is, is that… you don’t know what these people are like.” Ms Luna then paused to ask: “Mr Bier why are you laughing?”
Mike Bedigan reports on how he replied:
Stefanik faces censure effort for calling jailed Jan 6 rioters ‘hostages’
A Democratic lawmaker has filed a formal censure for GOP Congresswoman Elise Stefanik after she referred to jailed Capitol riot convicts as “hostages.”
Congressman Dan Goldman filed the censure on Wednesday, according to The New York Times.
Ms Stefanik made the comments during an appearance on Meet the Press earlier this month. The appearance marked the third anniversary of the Capitol riot.
Graig Graziosi reports:
What to watch for in New Hampshire’s primary
Republican candidates for president landed in New Hampshire this week after the bitterly cold Iowa caucuses ended in a landslide victory for Donald Trump early Monday evening.
Mr Trump’s two remaining competitive rivals, Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, are now set up for their second showdown with the frontrunner in New Hampshire, which votes in a “semi-open” primary style which allows the state’s sizable population of independent voters to participate in the respective major party primaries.
This is the second chance for either of them to prove that this entire exercise isn’t just one long, drawn-out coronation.
John Bowden reports:
‘He shattered my reputation’: Trump shakes his head in court as E Jean Carroll testifies
A jury has already determined that Donald Trump sexually abused E Jean Carroll in the 1990s, then defamed her by lying that it never happened.
Now the former Elle magazine columnist says she has been branded “a fraud and a whack job” by the same man, who appeared in a federal courtroom in New York City on Wednesday to watch her testimony during a second defamation trial stemming from her allegations against the former president.
“I’m here because I was assaulted by Donald Trump and when I wrote about it, he said it never happened,” she testified.
“He lied,” she said. “And he shattered my reputation.”
Alex Woodward reports on the second day of the trial:
House GOP pauses plans to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress
House Republicans have paused their attempts to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress as they try to schedule the president’s son to appear and testify.
Mr Biden’s lawyers and the House Judiciary and Oversight committees have restarted conversations about a date when that might happen, according to Politico.
It comes a week after the Republican-led committees voted to recommend that Mr Biden be held in contempt by the full House for defying a subpoena in the GOP impeachment efforts of his father.
Hunter Biden has offered to testify in public, which has so far been rejected by Republicans, but has refused to take part in any behind-closed-doors hearings.
A spokesperson for the Oversight Committee GOP told Politico that they were working with Mr Biden’s lawyers on a date for him to appear.
Graeme Massie reports:
