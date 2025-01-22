Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has instructed all federal diversity, equity and inclusion staff be put on paid leave “immediately” and eventually be laid off.

It follows an executive order signed by Trump on his first day ordering a sweeping dismantling of the federal government’s diversity and inclusion programs that touch on everything from anti-bias training to funding for minority farmers and homeowners.

The move revoked President Lyndon Johnson’s decades-old protection of workers against discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or national origin.

The executive order also accused former President Joe Biden of forcing “discrimination” programs into “virtually all aspects of the federal government” through “diversity, equity and inclusion” programs, known as DEI.

Civil rights advocates have argued such programs are necessary to address longstanding inequities and structural racism.

open image in gallery Prominent companies have already scaled back their diversity practices in response to Trump’s election ( PA Wire )

Trump has called the programs “discrimination” and insisted on restoring strictly “merit-based” hiring.

The Office of Personnel Management has directed agencies to place DEI office staffers on paid leave, take down all public DEI-focused webpages and cancel any DEI-related training by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Several federal departments had removed the webpages even before the memorandum.

Trump’s executive order also seeks to dissuade private companies that receive government contracts from hiring employees from marginalised backgrounds - what the order called “illegal DEI discrimination and preferences” - and asked government agencies to identify private companies that might be subject to civil investigation.

Full details on how the Trump administration would enforce “civil compliance investigations” were not immediately available.

Prominent companies from Walmart to Facebook have already scaled back or ended some of their diversity practices in response to Trump’s election and conservative-backed lawsuits against them.

While many changes may take months or even years to implement, Trump’s new anti-DEI agenda is more aggressive than his first.

The executive order picks up where Trump’s first administration left off: One of Trump’s final acts during his first term was an executive order banning federal agency contractors and recipients of federal funding from conducting anti-bias training that addressed concepts like systemic racism.

Biden promptly rescinded that order on his first day in office and issued a pair of executive orders outlining a plan to promote DEI throughout the federal government.