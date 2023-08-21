Trump says he will skip Republican primary debates as he prepares to report to jail – latest
All the latest news and analysis of Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign and far-reaching legal problems
Donald Trump indictment - latest news
Donald Trump has confirmed he will be skipping the upcoming GOP presidential primary debate scheduled for Wednesday.
The announcement ahead of Trump’s expected surrender to the Fulton County jail. The former president and 18 of his allies were indicted last Monday for allegedly running a criminal enterprise to try to thwart the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. The deadline for their surrender was set at 25 August.
“The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had,” Mr Trump wrote on his social media site. “I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!” His spokesman did not immediately clarify whether he plans to boycott every primary debate or just those that have currently been scheduled.
Mr Trump had been discussing a number of debate counterprogramming options, including sitting for an interview with ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who has been hosting a show on X, the website formerly known as Twitter.
According to the New York Times the interview set to air on Wednesday has already been taped.
Former president Donald Trump on Sunday said he doesn’t need to participate in any debates as he seeks his party’s nomination for next year’s presidential election, even as nearly a dozen of his Republican primary rivals prepare to square off on Wednesday.
Writing on his own social media platform, Mr Trump said the US electorate “knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had”.
He added: “I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!”
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC.
Former US attorney general says Trump should ‘serve time’ if convicted
Donald Trump already faces prison time for his latest criminal indictment stemming from the effort to overturn the 2020 election, but now a former US attorney general is arguing that he should face that same potential punishment at the federal level.
Alberto Gonzales, who served as US attorney general for two years under George W Bush, said this weekend that should Mr Trump be convicted on any of the four counts brought against him by special counsel Jack Smith over the campaign to alter the election results, the ex-president should be sent to prison, as John Bowden reports from Washington DC.
GOP presidential debate puls spotlight on Wisconsin
When Republican candidates for president gather for their first debate Wednesday in Milwaukee, the spotlight will not only be on them, but Wisconsin‘s role as one of a shrinking handful of genuine battleground states.
Republicans chose Milwaukee not just for the first debate but the national convention in just 11 months largely because of Wisconsin’s well-earned status as a swing state.
Four of the past six presidential elections have been decided by less than a percentage point here, with Donald Trump winning narrowly in 2016 before losing by a similar margin in 2020.
Trump doubles down on claims Putin wouldn’t have launched war if Trump was US president
Donald Trump has doubled down on claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin “would have never” launched a war on Ukraine if the four-times indicted former American president was still in power.
Mr Trump’s remarks came during his appearance on Fox Businnes’Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show aired on Friday. He went on to make bizarre comments about his relationship with Putin.
“Putin would’ve never gotten into Ukraine, but that’s just on my relationship with him. My personality over his,” Mr Trump said. “I was the apple of his eye and I would say, ‘Don’t ever do it.’ It was tough stuff there but he would have never done it.”
Trump’s history of racist statements collides with threats of political violence
Facing four criminal indictments as he seeks the Republican nomination for president, Donald Trump has repeatedly lashed out at the prosecutors and judges handling his cases, while his supporters spin volatile rhetoric into threats of political violence.
His inflammatory remarks, threats to political rivals and borderline incitement have galvanised his supporters, who echo and amplify his statements and hear his alleged dogwhistles loud and clear.
The Independent’s Alex Woodward reports:
Ken Chesebro was at Capitol with Alex Jones on Jan 6
Kenneth Chesebro, a Donald Trump ally and the alleged mastermind of the scheme to subvert the results of the 2020 election through the use of fake electors, was at the US Capitol on January 6, accompanying conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.
Video and photos taken on the grounds of the Capitol on the day Trump loyalists stormed the building, reviewed and reported on first by CNN, clearly show the attorney, now at the heart of the criminal case concerning the plot to overturn the election, wearing a red Trump 2020 hat and filming Jones with his phone.
After pro-Trump doxxing campaign, Georgia police investigate online threats to jurors
Police in Georgia are investigating online threats to members of a grand jury that voted to indict Donald Trump and 18 of the former president’s allies accused of conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in a sprawling criminal case.
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is “aware that personal information from members of the jury” has been shared across social media platforms, the agency announced on 17 August, less than three days after a sweeping charging document was unsealed.
Alex Woodward reports.
What have the GOP candidates said about January 6?
The insurrection on January 6, 2021, has become yet another litmus test for Republican presidential candidates and how they respond to questions about the subject may provoke the ire of frontrunner Donald Trump, who’s now facing legal action over his role in the Capitol riot.
Here’s what they’ve said so far...
The man who backed the Iowa winner three times gives his 2024 prediction
If a Republican presidential candidate wants to win the Iowa caucus, with its heavily white, heavily evangelical and churchgoing population, they need to win over Bob Vander Plaats.
Few people have had a front-row seat to Iowa’s evangelical politics than Bob Vander Plaats. In 2008, he served as Mike Huckabee’s state party chairman when he pulled off an improbable win in the Iowa caucus. Then in 2012, he endorsed Rick Santorum before he pulled off a squeaker against Mitt Romney in the first in the nation contest. In 2016, he backed Sen Ted Cruz (R-TX) before the senator pulled off a victory against Donald Trump.
Here’s what he think of the 2024 race.
Trump says he will skip GOP presidential primary debates
Former president Donald Trump confirmed on Sunday that he will be skipping Wednesday’s first Republican presidential primary debate.
“The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had,” Trump wrote on his social media site. “I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!” His spokesman did not immediately clarify whether he plans to boycott every primary debate or just those that have currently been scheduled.
The former president and early GOP frontrunner had said for months that he saw little upside in joining his GOP rivals on stage when they gather for the first time in Milwaukee, given his commanding lead in the race. And he had made clear to those he had spoken to in recent days that his opinion had not changed.
