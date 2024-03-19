✕ Close Donald Trump speaking in Ohio at the weekend

Donald Trump has attempted to turn the tables on Joe Biden amid the furore surrounding his use of the phrase “bloodbath” by releasing a new campaign video compiling lurid news reports about “migrant crime” incidents to argue that the illegal immigration crisis at America’s southern border is the real “bloodbath”.

The distraction tactic follows a day of stunning setbacks for the Republican presidential candidate relating to the court cases he is battling.

The former president’s attorneys told an appeals court in New York on Monday that he has failed to secure a bond to satisfy the nearly half-a-billion-dollar civil fraud judgement against him.

They argued that finding a company to back a bond of over $454m, plus millions of dollars in interest, is a “practical impossibility” and one that raises the possibility that New York attorney general Letitia James can begin seizing his assets, unless the court intervenes.

While his hush money trial has been pushed back into April, Judge Juan Merchan has ruled that the court can hear testimony from former fixer Michael Cohen, adult film star Stormy Daniels and ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal.

In addition, the Access Hollywood tape can also be discussed.