The full 34 charges against Donald Trump

Count 1:

Michael Cohen’s invoice for January-February 2017That on or about February 14, 2017, in the county of New York and elsewhere, the defendant, personally, or by acting in concert with another person or persons, made or caused a false entry in the business records of an enterprise, specifically, an invoice from Michael Cohen dated February 14, 2017, marked as a record of the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, and kept or maintained by the Trump Organization

Count 2:

A corresponding ledger entry from the Donald J Trump Revocable TrustThe second count pertains to an entry in the Detail General Ledger for the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, dated February 14, 2017, bearing voucher number 842457, and kept or maintained by the Trump Organization.

Count 3:

A corresponding ledger entry from the Donald J Trump Revocable TrustThe third count pertains to an entry in the Detail General Ledger for the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, dated February 14, 2017, bearing voucher number 842460, and kept or maintained by the Trump Organization.

Count 4:

Cohen’s check for $70,000 from the Donald J Trump Revocable TrustThe fourth count pertains to a Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust Account check and check stub dated February 14, 2017, bearing check number 000138, and kept or maintained by the Trump Organization.

Count 5:

Cohen’s invoice for March 2017The fifth count pertains to an invoice from Michael Cohen dated March 16, 2017, marked as a record of the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, and kept or maintained by the Trump Organization.

Count 6:

A corresponding ledger entry from the Donald J Trump Revocable TrustThe sixth count pertains to an entry in the Detail General Ledger for the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, dated March 17, 2017, bearing voucher number 846907, and kept or maintained by the Trump Organization.

Count 7:

Cohen’s check for $35,000 from the Donald J Trump Revocable TrustThe seventh count pertains to a Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust Account check and check stub dated March 17, 2017, bearing check number 000147, and kept or maintained by the Trump Organization.

Count 8:

Cohen’s invoice for April 2017The eighth count pertains to an invoice from Michael Cohen dated April 13, 2017, marked as a record of Donald J. Trump, and kept or maintained by the Trump Organization.

Count 9:

A corresponding ledger entry maintained by the Trump OrganizationThe ninth count pertains to an entry in the Detail General Ledger for Donald J. Trump, dated June 19, 2017, bearing voucher number 858770, and kept or maintained by the Trump Organization.

Count 10:

Cohen’s check for $35,000 from Donald Trump’s personal checking accountThe tenth count pertains to a Donald J. Trump account check and check stub dated June 19, 2017, bearing check number 002740, and kept or maintained by the Trump Organization.

Count 11:

Cohen’s May 2017 invoiceThe eleventh count pertains to an invoice from Michael Cohen dated May 22, 2017, marked as a record of Donald J. Trump, and kept or maintained by the Trump Organization.

Count 12:

A corresponding ledger entry maintained by the Trump OrganizationThe twelfth count pertains to an entry in the Detail General Ledger for Donald J. Trump, dated May 22, 2017, bearing voucher number 855331, and kept or maintained by the Trump Organization.

Count 13:

Cohen’s check for $35,000 from Donald Trump’s personal checking accountThe thirteenth count pertains to a Donald J. Trump account check and check stub dated May 23, 2017, bearing check number 002700, and kept or maintained by the Trump Organization.

Count 14:

Cohen’s June 2017 invoiceThe fourteenth count pertains to an invoice from Michael Cohen dated June 16, 2017, marked as a record of Donald J. Trump, and kept or maintained by the Trump Organization.

Count 15:

A corresponding ledger entry maintained by the Trump OrganizationThe fifteenth count pertains to an entry in the Detail General Ledger for Donald J. Trump, dated June 19, 2017, bearing voucher number 858772, and kept or maintained by the Trump Organization.

Count 16:

Cohen’s check for $35,000 from Donald Trump’s personal checking accountThe sixteenth count pertains to a Donald J. Trump account check and check stub dated June 19, 2017, bearing check number 002741, and kept or maintained by the Trump Organization.

Count 17:

Cohen’s July 2017 invoiceThe seventeenth count pertains to an invoice from Michael Cohen dated July 11, 2017, marked as a record of Donald J. Trump, and kept or maintained by the Trump Organization.

Count 18:

A corresponding ledger entry maintained by the Trump OrganizationThe eighteenth count pertains to an entry in the Detail General Ledger for Donald J. Trump, dated July 11, 2017, bearing voucher number 861096, and kept or maintained by the Trump Organization.

Count 19:

Cohen’s check for $35,000 from Donald Trump’s personal checking accountThe nineteenth count pertains to a Donald J. Trump account check and check stub dated July 11, 2017, bearing check number 002781, and kept or maintained by the Trump Organization.

Count 20:

Cohen’s August 2017 invoiceThe twentieth count pertains to an invoice from Michael Cohen dated August 1, 2017, marked as a record of Donald J. Trump, and kept or maintained by the Trump Organization.

Count 21:

A corresponding ledger entry maintained by the Trump OrganizationThe twenty-first count pertains to an entry in the Detail General Ledger for Donald J. Trump, dated August 1, 2017, bearing voucher number 863641, and kept or maintained by the Trump Organization.

Count 22:

Cohen’s check for $35,000 from Donald Trump’s personal checking accountThe twenty-second count pertains to a Donald J. Trump account check and check stub dated August 1, 2017, bearing check number 002821, and kept or maintained by the Trump Organization.

Count 23:

Cohen’s September 2017 invoiceThe twenty-third count pertains to an invoice from Michael Cohen dated September 11, 2017, marked as a record of Donald J. Trump, and kept or maintained by the Trump Organization.

Count 24:

A corresponding ledger entry maintained by the Trump OrganizationThe twenty-fourth count pertains to an entry in the Detail General Ledger for Donald J. Trump, dated September 11, 2017, bearing voucher number 868174, and kept or maintained by the Trump Organization.

Count 25:

Cohen’s check for $35,000 from Donald Trump’s personal checking accountThe twenty-fifth count pertains to a Donald J. Trump account check and check stub dated September 12, 2017, bearing check number 002908, and kept or maintained by the Trump Organization.

Count 26:

Cohen’s October 2017 invoiceThe twenty-sixth count pertains to an invoice from Michael Cohen dated October 18, 2017, marked as a record of Donald J. Trump, and kept or maintained by the Trump Organization.

Count 27:

A corresponding ledger entry maintained by the Trump OrganizationThe twenty-seventh count pertains to an entry in the Detail General Ledger for Donald J. Trump, dated October 18, 2017, bearing voucher number 872654, and kept or maintained by the Trump Organization.

Count 28:

Cohen’s check for $35,000 from Donald Trump’s personal checking accountThe twenty-eighth count pertains to a Donald J. Trump account check and check stub dated October 18, 2017, bearing check number 002944, and kept or maintained by the Trump Organization.

Count 29:

Cohen’s November 2017 invoiceThe twenty-ninth count pertains to an invoice from Michael Cohen dated November 20, 2017, marked as a record of Donald J. Trump, and kept or maintained by the Trump Organization.

Count 30:

A corresponding ledger entry maintained by the Trump OrganizationThe thirtieth count pertains to an entry in the Detail General Ledger for Donald J. Trump, dated November 20, 2017, bearing voucher number 876511, and kept or maintained by the Trump Organization.

Count 31:

Cohen’s check for $35,000 from Donald Trump’s personal checking accountThe thirty-first count pertains to a Donald J. Trump account check and check stub dated November 21, 2017, bearing check number 002980, and kept or maintained by the Trump Organization.

Count 32:

Cohen’s December 2017 invoiceThe thirty-second count pertains to an invoice from Michael Cohen dated December 1, 2017, marked as a record of Donald J. Trump, and kept or maintained by the Trump Organization.

Count 33:

A corresponding ledger entry maintained by the Trump OrganizationThe thirty-third count pertains to an entry in the Detail General Ledger for Donald J. Trump, dated December 1, 2017, bearing voucher number 877785, and kept or maintained by the Trump Organization.

Count 34:

Cohen’s check for $35,000 from Donald Trump’s personal checking accountThe Thirty Fourth Count is also Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree but as it pertains to a check and check stub dated December 5, 2017.