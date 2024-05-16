Trump reveals new details about Barron’s college plans ahead of graduation

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump has revealed new details about his youngest son Barron’s college plans ahead of his high school graduation.

Previously, Mr Trump told journalist Megyn Kelly in September 2023 that Barron was “thinking about” attending the University of Pennsylvania, where Mr Trump and three of his children studied. Rumours have also indicated that Barron may attend New York University in Manhattan, where he grew up, according toThe Daily Beast.

Now it appears Barron’s plans may have changed. The former president revealed that Barron is now considering different schools compared to two months ago.

The first update on Barron’s college plans in over a year came at Mar-a-Lago last week, during a Mar-a-Lago NFT event, according to Newsweek.

Barron, who turned 18 in March, will graduate from Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida on Friday. Mr Trump is set to attend after being allowed to do so by the judge in charge of his hush money trial.

“Right now, he’s doing a great job. He has great marks. He’s going to be going to college soon. And we’re looking at some colleges that are different [than] they were two months ago,” Mr Trump said, without going into details about the possible options.

Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Barron Trump exit the funeral of Ivana Trump in July 2022 ( Getty Images )

At 6-foot-7, it’s been suggested that Barron may play college sports, but it’s unclear if he has any interest in joining a team. He played soccer during Mr Trump’s presidency, but he’s not been listed on the roster for the last three years at Oxbridge, according to The Daily Beast.

For those not on a scholarship, the school, established in 2011 by William Koch, the youngest of the conservative billionaire Koch brothers, costs $41,500 annually to attend. Recent graduates have gone on to attend schools such as UCLA, Boston University, Cornell, and Vanderbilt.