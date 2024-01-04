Trump made millions from foreign governments during presidency, report finds: Live
House Democrats investigated accounts from key Trump properties finding China the biggest spender
Donald Trump doubles down on anti-immigrant rhetoric after Supreme Court decision
Donald Trump made millions from foreign governments during his presidency, according to a report by House Democrats on the Committee on Oversight and Accountability.
Ranking member Rep Jamie Raskin wrote that the information obtained from the former president’s accountant “allows America to glimpse the rampant illegality and corruption of the Trump presidency”. House Republicans shut down the investigation when they became the majority.
Nevertheless, from the limited records received, the report documents a total of $7.8m spent at Trump properties, including $5.6m spent by China.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump fears the US Supreme Court could rule against him as he appeals to overturn the Colorado ruling that he cannot run for elected office again because of his role in the January 6 Capitol riot under the terms of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which bars those seen to have “engaged in insurrection”.
Speaking to Fox News, his attorney Alina Habba said the former president is concerned the conservative majority on the court could “shy away from being pro-Trump”.
Mr Trump has already appealed against a similar ruling in Maine, calling Secretary of State Shenna Bellows’ decision to exclude him “arbitrary” and suggesting it was politically motivated.
UK ministers warned of ‘massive’ security risks of second Trump presidency
Ministers have been warned that Britain faces “massive” security risks if Donald Trump is re-elected president this year.
Three of Britain’s former top US diplomats have urged the government to develop contingency plans in case Mr Trump’s bid to return to the White House is successful.
Two ex-Washington ambassadors and a former diplomatic chief said preparations to help the UK cope if Mr Trump were to end US support for Ukraine and withdraw from Nato must be drawn up in secret to avoid giving him a campaign boost.
Archie Mitchell reports:
ICYMI: Trump demands Supreme Court overturn Colorado decision disqualifying him from 2024 ballots
Donald Trump’s attorneys have formally asked the US Supreme Court to overturn a ruling that finds him constitutionally ineligible for the presidency for his actions surrounding the attack on the US Capitol on January 6.
Last month’s historic ruling from the Colorado Supreme Court disqualified the former president from appearing on the state’s 2024 presidential ballots, an argument at the centre of more than a dozen similar cases across the US challenging his eligibility under the provisions of the 14th Amendment.
The question could now be in the hands of the nation’s highest court, teeing up a politically explosive case that could reshape the 2024 election and have far-reaching impacts beyond the former president’s campaign.
Alex Woodward reports:
Colorado secretary of state slams Trump for trying to wriggle out of 14th Amendment case
Colorado’s secretary of state on Wednesday accused Donald Trump of trying to escape responsibility for his role in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol by claiming that the Constitution protects former presidents from prosecution.
The former president has made this argument in multiple instances, including most recently as he has appealed the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling striking him from the 2024 ballot to the US Supreme Court in Washington. He has also used similar defences in the pre-trial legal battles over his prosecutions for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in state and federal court.
Colorado’s decision by the state Supreme Court to remove Mr Trump from the ballot was swiftly followed by a similar move by Maine’s secretary of state. Mr Trump, who is the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination, now faces the prospect of legal challenges to determine whether state officials can deny him ballot access over charges that he supported an insurrection — the 2021 attack on Congress.
John Bowden reports on what the official who runs elections in the state had to say:
Florida man charged with threatening to kill Democrat congressman and his children
A 72-year-old man from Florida has been charged with threatening to kill Rep Eric Swalwell and his children in several voicemail messages.
Michael Shapiro allegedly called the lawmaker’s Washington DC office on the evening of 19 December from his home in Greenacres, according to court records, and left five threatening voicemail messages.
While Rep Swalwell was not identified in court documents, he confirmed in a statement that the threats targeted him and his family.
“I’m gonna come after you and kill you,” Mr Shapiro said in one message to the lawmaker’s office, according to court records.
“I’m gonna kill your children,” Mr Shapiro threatened in another voice message, the records add.
Martha McHardy has the story:
‘Ice, ice, baby’: Trump mocked by Fox News host over youth vote and Vanilla Ice performance
A Fox News host dismissed the notion that former president Donald Trump would carry the youth vote, pointing to the fact that Vanilla Ice performed at his New Year’s Eve party.
The Five co-host Jessica Tarlov told her colleagues, “This idea that Trump is blowing him out of the water is just not supported by the data.”
“If you believe that Trump will win by 20 points of the Black vote, I have many, many bridges to sell you. Or the youth vote. The guy had Vanilla Ice at his New Year’s Eve party and you think he’s winning the youth vote?”
Kelly Rissman has the story.
[Warning: Vanilla Ice lyrics ahead]
Kentucky Democrat Gov Beshear calls for unity in GOP-leaning state to uplift economy, education
Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear reached across the partisan divide Wednesday night to urge a unified effort with Republican lawmakers to uplift education, health care and the economy, saying Kentucky has an opportunity to assert itself as an “economic and a moral leader.”
Beshear, who raised his national profile by winning reelection last year in the GOP-leaning state, renewed his pitch for higher salaries for teachers, state-backed pre-K education for every 4-year-old, increased funding for roads and bridges and efforts to meet the state’s health needs.
Touting a record pace of economic development, the governor said Kentucky has an unprecedented opportunity to build a top 10 economy offering the security of good-paying jobs. Noting that he’s now term-limited, the governor said it’s a chance to set politics aside. It’s an acknowledgement that he needs support from GOP legislative supermajorities to pass his priorities.
“This is our chance to push away the division,” Beshear said in his annual State of the Commonwealth speech. “To prove that we can govern without name-calling or scapegoating. To do it without anger, without fear and without hatred. That we can not only talk about our collective faith, we can live it.”
Trump spends morning posting about E Jean Carroll as second trial looms
Donald Trump has spent a portion of his morning posting about E Jean Carroll, the writer he defamed after she accused him of raping her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s.
Almost all of the posts are old social media posts from Twitter and Facebook in which Ms Carroll writes about sex, many likely linked to her role as an advice columnist for Elle from 1993 to 2019.
In May 2023, a jury found Mr Trump liable for sexual assault and defamation of Ms Carroll and awarded her $5m in damages.
Then in September in a separate case, a judge ruled the former president was liable for defaming her a second time.
Judge Lewis Kaplan issued a “partial summary judgment” that the former president had made defamatory statements with “actual malice” about Ms Carroll in 2019 after she went public with claims he had raped her decades earlier.
A civil trial scheduled for 15 January will only determine how much the former president should pay her in monetary damages.
Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming trial:
Crenshaw slams Fox News host as ‘clown’ in expletive-filled Instagram rant
A Republican congressman known for occasional clashes with Trump-aligned conservatives in his own party is now at war with Fox News host Jesse Watters.
Dan Crenshaw took aim at Watters in a multi-post Instagram story that went up on Wednesday after the Fox News talking head used a photo of Mr Crenshaw during a segment about members of Congress profiting through the stock market.
Some members of Congress have faced growing scrutiny from members of both parties in recent years over their holdings of large stock portfolios while in office — in many cases those investments include stakes in companies which are parts of industries that those members have direct or indirect roles in regulating, such as health care, financial services or aerospace technology.
John Bowden reports:
Trump lawyer says candidate fears Supreme Court will rule against him rather than appear biased
Speaking to Fox News yesterday, attorney Alina Habba appeared to confirm reporting by Maggie Haberman of The New York Times that Trump privately fears the US Supreme Court could rule against him in the Colorado case if its justices are inclined to “shy away from being pro-Trump.”
“That’s a concern he’s voiced to me, he’s voiced to everybody publicly, not privately. And I can tell you that his concern is a valid one,” Habba told Martha MacCallum.
“You know, Republicans are conservative, they get nervous. They unfortunately… sometimes shy away from being pro-Trump because they feel that even if the law is on our side, they are swayed much like the Democratic side, right? So they’re trying so hard to look neutral that sometimes, they make the wrong call.”
An attempt to pressure the highest court in the land by whipping up pre-emptive outrage from the MAGA media ecosystem in anticipation of an unfavourable decision? Who’s to say?
