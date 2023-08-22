Trump co-defendants begin to surrender to Fulton County jail after election interference indictment — live
Donald Trump indictment - latest news
Donald Trump has claimed that he was slapped with a $200,000 bond in his Georgia election interference case so that he doesn’t fly to Russia to “share a gold-domed suite” with Vladimir Putin.
The former president took to Truth Social late on Monday to rail against his bond and sarcastically claim he was a flight risk as he could flee to join the Russian president.
“The failed District Attorney of Fulton County (Atlanta), Fani Willis, insisted on a $200,000 Bond from me,” he wrote.
“I assume, therefore, that she thought I was a “flight” risk - I’d fly far away, maybe to Russia, Russia, Russia, share a gold domed suite with Vladimir, never to be seen or heard from again.”
The bizarre rant came after Mr Trump agreed to his bond being set at $200,000 as he announced that he plans to surrender to Fulton County officials to be arrested on Thursday over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.
His arrest will come hours after the GOP presidential primary debate on Wednesday.
Mr Trump is skipping the debate for a rival pre-recorded interview with ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
What’s next for Donald Trump after his Georgia indictment
Donald Trump will face yet another arraignment, this time in Fulton County, Georgia, after he was indicted on 13 charges related to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state.
On 14 August evening, Mr Trump was charged with violating the RICO Act as well as other charges alleging conspiracy, making false statements and filing false documents related to his combined efforts with 18 other named defendants in changing election results.
The charges stem from an investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis into Mr Trump and his allies’ actions in the state in the days and weeks after the 2020 election.
These actions included an infamous phone call that Mr Trump made to Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s Republican secretary of state, in which Mr Trump asked him to “find” 11,780 votes. It also detailed a plot to install fake state electors.
Now, Mr Trump will have to add another series of court hearings for this case, including his official arraignment, to his already packed schedule.
Here’s what we know about what’s next for Mr Trump in the Georgia indictment.
What’s next for Donald Trump after his Georgia indictment?
Former president was named alongisde 18 other co-defendants in a lengthy indictment accusing them of violating the RICO Act, among other charges
Full story: John Eastman surrenders in Fulton County
Donald Trump’s former attorney John Eastman, a key architect of the scheme to change the results of the 2020 election, surrendered on criminal charges in Georgia on Tuesday.
The ex-Trump campaign legal mind was the second co-defendant of 19 known to have surrendered this week following the unsealing of a sprawling indictment last week charging Mr Trump, Mr Eastman and others with numerous felonies related to the election-tampering effort, including a violation of the state’s RICO law.
Mr Trump is thought to be planning a Thursday surrender.
Trump lawyer John Eastman surrenders in Fulton County
Trump lawyer was known to have floated idea of troops suppressing riots if election results were altered
Fox News’ ability to pivot tested again b y Trump’s decision to back out of debate
If 2023 has taught anything to the people running Fox News, it’s the importance of being able to pivot.
The decision by former President Donald Trump to skip Wednesday’s first debate of the 2024 presidential primary season likely deprives Fox of a huge late-summer audience. Even worse for the network, Trump has talked of appearing in an online interview with former Fox star Tucker Carlson at the same time.
Trump’s announcement on Sunday wasn’t necessarily a surprise. Fox debate moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum had been preparing for two events — one if he were there and one if he wasn’t.
Read more...
Trump's decision to back out of debate tests Fox News' ability to pivot again
Former President Donald Trump's decision to back out of Fox News' first GOP primary debate this week likely costs the network a chance at a very large audience for the end of summer
DeSantis and Ramaswamy to stand centre stage at first GOP debate
The Republican National Committee has released the placement of the candidates who have qualified to participate in the first GOP debate of the 2024 presidential election.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will stand centre stage respectively flanked by former Vice President Mike Pence and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.
Beyond them will be former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie to the left and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott to the right. The two end spots will be occupied by former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson on the left and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum on the right.
How to watch the first GOP presidential debate
It’s almost time for the first debate among Republicans competing for their party’s 2024 presidential nomination.
Here’s all of the information on how to watch:
When is the first Republican presidential primary debate and how can you watch it?
Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will ask questions of eight qualifying candidates, with Trump attendance still unclear
Watch: Fox News anchor Bret Baier tells Hugh Hewitt he assumes Trump will do one debate
“It’s not a coronation, it’s an election.”
Poll reveals MAGA followers believe Trump over family and friends
MSNBC host Joe Scarborough compared supporters of Donald Trump to cult followers after a new poll revealed that they trusted the former president more as a source of true information over their loved ones.
The latest CBS survey conducted between 16 and 18 August found that 71 per cent of US adult residents believed the former president as telling the truth, while 63 per cent picked friends and family. Conservative media figures stood at 56 per cent, and religious leaders gathered about 30 per cent fewer votes than the former president, gathering 42 per cent of the votes.
Namita Singh reports.
Poll reveals followers believe Trump over family and friends
Atleast 71 per cent US adults believe former president to be telling the truth over family and friends
Larry Elder intends to sue RNC to stop first debate after exclusion
Conservative radio host Larry Elder, who is running for the Republican Party nomination in the 2024 presidential election, has said he will sue the Republican National Committee to halt Wednesday night’s debate after he was excluded from participating.
“I intend to sue the RNC to halt Wednesday's presidential debate,” Mr Elder said on Twitter. “I said from the beginning that it appeared the rules of the game were rigged, little did we know just how rigged it is. For some reason, the establishment leaders at the RNC are afraid of having my voice on the debate stage. Just as I had to fight to successfully be on the ballot in the California recall election, I will fight to be on that debate stage because I fully met all of the requirements to do so.”
John Eastman surrenders in Fulton County
John Eastman has surrendered to Fulton County according to jail records. He was originally expected to do so tomorrow.
Upon his self-surrender, Mr Eastman released the following statement through lawyers.
I am here today to surrender to an indictment that should never have been brought. It represents a crossing of the Rubicon for our country, implicating the fundamental First Amendment right to petition the government for redress of grievances. As troubling, it targets attorneys for their zealous advocacy on behalf of their clients, something attorneys are ethically bound to provide and which was attempted here by “formally challeng[ing] the results of the election through lawful and appropriate means.” – An opportunity never afforded them in the Fulton County Superior Court.
Each Defendant in this indictment, no less than any other American citizen, is entitled to rely upon the advice of counsel and the benefit of past legal precedent in challenging what former Vice President Pence described as, “serious allegations of voting irregularities and numerous instances of officials setting aside state election law” in the 2020 election. The attempt to criminalize our rights to such redress with this indictment will have – and is already having – profound consequences for our system of justice.
My legal team and I will vigorously contest every count of the indictment in which I am named, and also every count in which others are named, for which my knowledge of the relevant facts, law, and constitutional provisions may prove helpful. I am confident that, when the law is faithfully applied in this proceeding, all of my co-defendants and I will be fully vindicated.
Constituent spotted giving the finger to Marjorie Taylor Greene in video she shared
Marjorie Taylor Greene shared a video on social media which seems to include a constituent giving her the finger.
The Republican representative shared footage of her entering a stage in her district in northwest Georgia to a standing ovation, but one person appears to hold up their middle finger instead.
Sitting at the back and declining to stand and applaud, the constituent can be seen at the beginning of the video, which was posted on 1 June, as the rest cheer Ms Greene.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Marjorie Taylor Greene appears to capture constituent giving her the finger in video
‘Omg. A crowd of 27. I’ve seen bigger draws for two bums fighting on a Tuesday morning’
