✕ Close Donald Trump indictment - latest news

Donald Trump has claimed that he was slapped with a $200,000 bond in his Georgia election interference case so that he doesn’t fly to Russia to “share a gold-domed suite” with Vladimir Putin.

The former president took to Truth Social late on Monday to rail against his bond and sarcastically claim he was a flight risk as he could flee to join the Russian president.

“The failed District Attorney of Fulton County (Atlanta), Fani Willis, insisted on a $200,000 Bond from me,” he wrote.

“I assume, therefore, that she thought I was a “flight” risk - I’d fly far away, maybe to Russia, Russia, Russia, share a gold domed suite with Vladimir, never to be seen or heard from again.”

The bizarre rant came after Mr Trump agreed to his bond being set at $200,000 as he announced that he plans to surrender to Fulton County officials to be arrested on Thursday over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

His arrest will come hours after the GOP presidential primary debate on Wednesday.

Mr Trump is skipping the debate for a rival pre-recorded interview with ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson.