Trump lashes out at Biden over prisoner swap deal with Iran

Donald Trump has attacked Joe Biden over his administration’s move to clear the way for the release of five American citizens detained in Iran by issuing a blanket waiver for international banks to transfer $6bn in frozen Iranian money from South Korea to Qatar, without fear of US sanctions.

In addition, as part of the same deal, the Biden administration has agreed to release five Iranian citizens held in the United States.

Never missing a chance to attack his successor, Mr Trump called Mr Biden “an incompetent FOOL”, insisting the money would be used to spread terrorism and accusing him of disrespect by announcing it on the anniversary of 9/11.

That followed the 45th president’s legal team filing a motion to have Judge Tanya Chutkan removed from his federal January 6 criminal case in Washington, DC, the motion stating that the justice had said, in connection with other cases, that Mr Trump should be prosecuted and imprisoned, arguing that this disqualifies her from his case.

All of which came a day after Mr Trump bizarrely demanded that his media enemies, including Rupert Murdoch and his family, submit to mental acuity tests to prove their fitness for work.