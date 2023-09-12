Trump lashes out at Biden over prisoner swap deal with Iran after demanding Jan 6 judge recuse herself - live
Donald Trump’s mugshot
Donald Trump has attacked Joe Biden over his administration’s move to clear the way for the release of five American citizens detained in Iran by issuing a blanket waiver for international banks to transfer $6bn in frozen Iranian money from South Korea to Qatar, without fear of US sanctions.
In addition, as part of the same deal, the Biden administration has agreed to release five Iranian citizens held in the United States.
Never missing a chance to attack his successor, Mr Trump called Mr Biden “an incompetent FOOL”, insisting the money would be used to spread terrorism and accusing him of disrespect by announcing it on the anniversary of 9/11.
That followed the 45th president’s legal team filing a motion to have Judge Tanya Chutkan removed from his federal January 6 criminal case in Washington, DC, the motion stating that the justice had said, in connection with other cases, that Mr Trump should be prosecuted and imprisoned, arguing that this disqualifies her from his case.
All of which came a day after Mr Trump bizarrely demanded that his media enemies, including Rupert Murdoch and his family, submit to mental acuity tests to prove their fitness for work.
Here’s what he’s so angry about.
Full story: Trump files motion demanding judge in election interference case recuse herself
Attorneys for former President Trump have filed a motion asking that federal district court judge Tanya Chutkan recuse herself from his Jan 6 criminal case.
Trump files motion demanding judge in election interference case recuse herself
DC district judge Tanya Chutkan has already sentenced at least 38 people convicted of Capitol riot-related crimes
Trump called ‘liar’ amid lawsuit to bar ex-president from ballot
Colorado’s secretary of state has responded after Donald Trump accused her of working to prevent him from taking the presidency once again.
The ex-president has fumed over the last few days in response to a lawsuit filed by a top Washington DC ethics group aimed at preventing Mr Trump from appearing on the 2024 ballot.
John Bowden reports.
Colorado secretary of state calls Trump a ‘liar’ amid lawsuit to bar him from ballot
Top DC ethics watchdog is behind effort to disqualify Donald Trump
GOP senator explains what he might do if Trump is party’s 2024 nominee
A Republican senator who has long voiced his opposition to Donald Trump winning the GOP primary in 2024 is now saying he may not vote for either Joe Biden or Mr Trump next year if the two are their respective parties’ nominees.
Bill Cassidy spoke on Meet the Press on Sunday and explained that he would likely write in another candidate, essentially tossing away his vote, were the two to be on the ballot in November of 2024.
GOP senator explains what he might do if Trump is the nominee in 2024
Republicans saw their Senate caucus pushed further into the minority in 2022 midterms. Many blamed Trump.
ICYMI: A ‘Where’s Melania?’ banner, cheers, jeers and middle fingers
In one of his first public appearances after he was formally booked on racketeering charges in Georgia, Donald Trump arrived at the closely watched football match-up between the University of Iowa and Iowa State University on Saturday to a wave of cheers, audible booing and a banner asking “Where’s Melania?”
Alex Woodward reports.
‘Where’s Melania?’ banner flies above Iowa game as Trump met with cheers and jeers
GOP politicking meets candidate trolling four months before the state’s first-in-the-nation primary contests
White House thanks Fox News reporter for appearing to regret defending Biden
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre thanked a Fox News correspondent after he seemed to sympathise with Joe Biden’s rigourous schedule – ever-so briefly.
Although the right-wing media often describes Mr Biden as “Sleepy Joe,” things changed for a moment when Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy, reporting from Hanoi, Vietnam, acknowledged that the president was probably tired because he had been working nonstop.
White House thanks Fox News reporter after he appeared to regret defending Biden
‘He has been basically working all through the night, the equivalent of an all-nighter, Eastern time’
That’s what friends are for...
Former President Donald Trump hosted a $100,000-a-plate fundraiser for Rudy Giuliani at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club last Thursday night as the disgraced former New York mayor struggles to pay his mounting legal bills.
Trump hosts $100,000-per-person fundraiser to help Giuliani pay legal bills
Former President Donald Trump hosted a $100,000-a-plate fundraiser for disgraced former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club Thursday night as Giuliani struggles to pay his mounting legal bills
ICYMI: Trump defends Graham and other allies as Georgia jury report reveals they narrowly avoided charges
Donald Trump defended Senator Lindsey Graham after learning the Fulton County, Georgia grand jury wanted to charge the senator in its election interference case alongside the former president.
The grand jury’s full report was released on Friday, prompting backlash from Mr Trump.
Graig Graziosi has the story.
Trump defends Graham and allies as Georgia jury report reveals they avoided charges
The grand jury also recommended charges against former GOP Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler of Georgia
‘I want to press charges’: Navarro mercilessly heckled at press conference after contempt conviction
An ex-advisor to Donald Trump who was found guilty of contempt of Congress was constantly interrupted at a press conference after his trial.
Peter Navarro was charged with two counts of criminal contempt of Congress on the grounds of his refusal to cooperate with an inquiry into the alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election results.
After he emerged from court, a group of protestors stood behind Mr Navarro as he was addressing various news outlets and started to argue behind him, quickly derailing his focus.
Protestors feud as Peter Navarro is mercilessly heckled at post-trial media event
Arguments between protestors break out at ex-Trump advisor’s speech to gathered media
Activists host sit-in at McCarthy’s office as GOP abortion politics derail Aids relief funding
The Republican Party’s sudden and extreme turn on abortion rights has just thrown into total uncertainty the future of one of the US’s greatest weapons in the fight against HIV/Aids, one of the deadliest disease outbreaks in modern history.
Activists piled into the chambers of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Monday as his party looks poised to refuse the reauthorization of President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) funding with a deadline to fund the government looming at the end of the month.
John Bowden reports from Washington, DC.
Activists host sit-in at McCarthy’s office as Aids relief derailed
Republicans’ extreme turn on abortion now threatens future of decades-old Aids relief programme
