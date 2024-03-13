Trump wanted Elon Musk to buy Truth Social, report reveals: Live
All the latest news from former president’s 2024 campaign and mounting legal troubles
Trump says 2024 election will be ‘single most important day in history of our country’
The man known as “Trump employee five” has broken his silence about his involvement in moving boxes of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.
Brian Butler is described as “Trump Employee 5” in the classified documents indictment against Donald Trump but is not facing charges in the case.
Mr Butler told CNN that he unknowingly helped Mr Trump’s co-defendant Walt Nauta move boxes containing classified information to the former president’s plane on the very same day in June 2022 that Mr Trump was meeting with DOJ investigators about returning the documents.
He also said that he does not think Mr Trump should be reelected president in November and poured cold water on the former president’s claims that the case is a “witch hunt”.
The interview comes as Mr Trump’s attorneys made their latest bid to delay or toss one of his other criminal cases.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump secured the Republican nomination to fight Joe Biden in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.
Might Trump have to sell his Wall St tower?
Gustaf Kilander reports:
Following the judgement in his civil fraud trial awarding New York state almost half a billion dollars, former president Donald Trump may need to get rid of one of his New York real estate jewels to pay it off.
New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose office brought the suit, told ABC News after the judgement last month that she’s “prepared to make sure the judgment is paid”.
“I look at 40 Wall Street each and every day,” she added.
In 2008, Mr Trump was asked by the Financial Times what was his “most prudent investment”.
Could Trump lose his Wall Street ‘favourite’ as legal woes threaten business empire?
40 Wall Street, also known as the Trump Building, was the site of protests from the start of Trump’s presidency
Trump lawyers try to delay hush money trial until after SCOTUS rules on immunity
Donald Trump’s attorneys want the judge overseeing his criminal case in New York to take the trial off the calendar until the US Supreme Court decides whether the former president can claim “immunity” from prosecution in a separate case.
Jury selection for a criminal trial on charges connected to hush money payments to an adult film star ahead of the 2016 presidential election is scheduled for 25 March. It is the first criminal proceeding against the former president – and the first ever against any former president – among the four criminal cases he faces in four jurisdictions.
The nation’s highest court will hear Mr Trump’s arguments on his “immunity” defence on 25 April, the final day for oral arguments in this year’s session, and one month after his trial in New York is scheduled to begin.
Alex Woodward reports:
Trump lawyers want to stop hush money trial until Supreme Court’s ‘immunity’ ruling
Nation’s highest court won’t hear oral arguments on ‘immunity’ in his election subversion case until 25 April
Donald Trump celebrates securing Republican nomination
Donald Trump celebrated securing the Republican party presidential nomination in a Truth Social post railing against his Democratic rival:
It is my great honor to be representing the Republican Party as its Presidential Nominee. Our Party is UNITED and STRONG, and fully understands that we are running against the Worst, Most Incompetent, Corrupt, and Destructive President in the History of the United States. Millions of people are invading our Country, many from prisons and mental institutions of other Countries. High Interest Rates and Inflation are choking our great middle class, and ALL, our Economy is bad, and our Stock Market is rising only because Polls are strongly indicating that we will WIN the Presidential Election of 2024. We are now, under Crooked Joe Biden, a Third World Nation, which uses the Injustice System to go after his political opponent, ME! But fear not, we will not fail, we will take back our once great Country, put AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN - GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE. November 5th will go down as the most important day in the history of our Country! GOD BLESS AMERICA
Everything Trump has said about the Oscars
Donald Trump may have hit out at Jimmy Kimmel’s hosting of the Oscars, but he’s no stranger to lambasting the Academy Awards. In fact, Trump’s criticism of the show is something of an Oscar night tradition.
During tonight’s Oscars, which saw Oppenheimer and Poor Things dominate the wins, Kimmel read aloud a statement posted by Trump on his social media site Truth Social in which the former US president attacked the presenter’s hosting abilities.
Everything Donald Trump has said about the Oscars as Jimmy Kimmel reacts to criticism
The former US president claimed that Kimmel is ‘the worst host ever’ – echoing previous criticisms of the annual awards show
JUST IN: Trump wins Republican presidential caucuses in Hawaii
Donald Trump has won the Republican presidential caucuses in Hawaii.
The Associated Press called the race at 4.44am ET on Wednesday morning.
At the time of the race being called, Mr Trump had secured 97 per cent of votes with 95 per cent of votes counted.
Nikki Haley had just 1.6 per cent of vites, Ron DeSantis 0.6 per cent and Vivek Ramaswamy 0.5 per cent.
Robert De Niro brands Trump ‘a total monster’
Robert De Niro has urged US voters to support Joe Biden in a bid for “normalcy”, warning that a Donald Trump win would result in “the nightmare”.
Appearing on the latest episode of Real Time with Bill Maher,the famously outspoken Hollywood star discussed the forthcoming 2024 election.
“We wanna live in a world that we want to live in and enjoy living in, or live in a nightmare?” De Niro asked his host. “Vote for Trump and you’ll get the nightmare, vote for Biden and we’ll be back to normalcy.”
Robert De Niro applauded by Bill Maher audience for damning Trump comments
Hollywood star says he fails to see ‘any good’ in Trump
Is Huntington Beach really the Maga stronghold Californians fear?
Mike Bedigan reports for The Independent:
In a small beach shop in downtown Huntington Beach, California, the face of Donald Trump stares down from a wall covered in T-shirts bearing his likeness. “Impeach This,” one reads, with an image of the former president showing both middle fingers.
“He’s our best seller,” says Abdel Nate, who sits on the tills. “The boss doesn’t care about politics. He’s not red or blue, he just cares about his business making more money.”
Huntington Beach – located around 50 miles south of Los Angeles and known locally as “Surf City” – has all the laid back characteristics of a typical southern California beach town; bright sunshine, palm trees, with cafes and bars lining the front.
However, though the pro-Trump sentiment is palpable, locals dispute previous portrayals of the city as a “Maga stronghold” at the heart of the historically liberal Golden State, and say that the Republican presence is not as aggressive as is being made out.
Is Huntington Beach really the Maga stronghold Californians fear?
Though the pro-Trump sentiment is palpable, locals dispute previous media portrayals of the city and tell Mike Bedigan that the Republican presence is perhaps not as confrontational as is being made out
What Trump and Biden’s foreign leader choices tell us
Eric Garcia writes:
It’s basically an aphorism at this point that American voters almost never make a decision about their choice for president based on foreign policy. The only exception comes when Americans are in harm’s way, as Lyndon Johnson, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George W Bush and Barack Obama can all attest.
At the same time, presidential candidates’ foreign policy reveals plenty about how what they value at home. Harry Truman’s desegregation of the US military reflected Democrats’ larger shift away from being the party of Southern racists to becoming the party of civil rights. Reagan’s ardent opposition to communism abroad reflected his desire to slash government spending at home.
That makes President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump’s choices of foreign heads of state to meet this week particularly interesting. They reflect much about what values they want to promote at home.
Trump and Biden’s foreign leader choices this week reveal how they would govern
Biden champions international agreement and democracy. Trump champions leaders who place conservative Christian values and immigration restrictionism above all else
Trump wins Republican nomination for presidential election
Donald Trump won another slate of Republican state primary victories on Tuesday which appeared to push him over the threshold of delegates needed to secure the GOP presidential nomination.
The former presient won four victories in Georgia, Mississippi, Hawaii and Washington Tuesday evening, four states which combined have enough delegates to the Republican convention in Milwaukee to put Mr Trump’s total over the 1,215 needed to win the primary — a majority of the overall total.
His path towards the nomination became obstacle-free with the departure of Nikki Haley from the race last week, following her final disappointing showing on Super Tuesday. Despite campaigning in states including Virginia, Massachusetts, Utah and Texas, the former governor and UN ambassador won just a single state among the more than a dozen in play last week — Vermont, coincidentally the state representing the smallest prize of the evening.
John Bowden reports.
Donald Trump wins Republican nomination for third straight presidential election
Former president and Biden both now have enough delegates to secure their respective party nominations after sweeping another round of states on Tuesday
ICYMI: Trump posts $91.6m bond to appeal E Jean Carroll defamation verdict
Alex Woodward reports:
After losing a last-ditch attempt to delay, Donald Trump has posted a $91.6m bond to appeal a jury’s multi-million dollar verdict for his defamatory statements about E Jean Carroll.
Attorneys for the former president notified the judge overseeing the case on Friday that he has filed his expected appeal with a federal appeals court in New York, and requested that US District Judge Lewis Kaplan pause the judgment against him as the litigation continues.
Mr Trump was required to put up 110 per cent of the $83.3m judgment to pause collections while the appeal plays out.
Trump posts $91.6m bond to appeal E Jean Carroll defamation verdict
Trump-allied Chubb Corporation underwrote nearly $92m bond to pause the ruling
