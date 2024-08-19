✕ Close Kamala Harris and Tim Walz on bus tour of Pennsylvania before DNC kicks off

President Joe Biden will be the final speaker at the Democratic National Convention as it kicks off on Monday night.

Biden is set to deliver a unifying message after dropping out of the race last month and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris.

Delegates are gathering in Chicago for the convention, which will see Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz formally nominated to be the party’s candidates in the 2024 presidential race to take on Donald Trump and JD Vance.

Harris has enjoyed an astonishing boom in popularity since Biden made his historic decision not to pursue another term in the White House a month ago in the wake of his disastrous debate performance against Trump in Atlanta on June 27.

With the party rallying around Harris, she has surged in the polls and cemented her appeal by adding Walz to the ticket, a sequence of events that has left Trump and Vance reeling, with seemingly little idea how best to respond to the new challenge they face.

Meanwhile, security has been ramped up as activists arrive to demand a ceasefire in Gaza.