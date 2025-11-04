Dick Cheney death latest: George W Bush’s influential vice president and architect of the ‘War on Terror’ dies aged 84
Powerful but polarizing Republican at odds with his party in later years over rejection of President Donald Trump, whom he called the ‘greatest ever threat to our Republic’
Former U.S. vice president Dick Cheney, architect of George W Bush’s “War on Terror,” has died at the age of 84.
Cheney served at Bush’s side for two terms between 2001 and 2009 and is known for expanding the powers of his role far beyond anything experienced by his 45 predecessors and for leading the U.S. into Iraq on what proved to be faulty intelligence concerning dictator Saddam Hussein’s nuclear capabilities in the aftermath of 9/11.
After leaving office, Cheney found himself cut adrift from the Republican Party over his rejection of President Donald Trump, whom he called a “coward” and the “greatest ever threat to our Republic,” letting it be known via his daughter, former congresswoman Liz Cheney, that he voted for Kamala Harris in last year’s election.
Born in Lincoln, Nebraska, Cheney began his career as a congressional intern, eventually entering the White House and serving as Gerald Ford’s chief of staff from 1975 to 1977. After a stint representing Wyoming’s at-large congressional district from 1979 to 1989, he served as House minority whip before becoming George HW Bush’s secretary of defense.
He was CEO of Haliburton from 1995 to 2000 before joining Bush’s son’s administration.
Cheney passed away on Monday, according to his family.
He had been suffering from pneumonia as well as cardiac and vascular disease.
“Dick Cheney was a great and good man who taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honor, love, kindness, and fly fishing,” the family said.
“We are grateful beyond measure for all Dick Cheney did for our country. And we are blessed beyond measure to have loved and been loved by this noble giant of a man.”
Paul Farrell and Owen Scott have the story.
