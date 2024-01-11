Republican debate highlights: Who won the Haley vs DeSantis clash in Iowa?
CNN hosted the latest head-to-head between candidates in Iowa as Trump refused to join, Christie bowed out and Ramaswamy failed to qualify
Haley and DeSantis come out swinging in GOP debate
With the 2024 Iowa caucuses looming, Republican Party candidates for president squared off on the debate stage at Drake University in Des Moines.
Host network CNN announced that only three of the candidates made the cut — former president Donald Trump, Florida governor Ron DeSantis and former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley.
Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie failed to pass the threshold to appear on the debate stage this time round, marking the first time they would be absent.
With just hours to go before the debate, Mr Christie suspended his presidential bid and was heard on a hot mic calling Mr DeSantis “petrified” and predicting Ms Haley would “get smoked”.
With no Mr Trump on the stage (he had a town hall over on Fox News), his nearest challengers went head-to-head with CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash acting as moderators.
In one testy moment, Ms Haley branded the Florida governor as “just so desperate”. Throughout the night, she repeatedly plugged her new DeSantisLies.com website.
Both candidates attacked Mr Trump at times and agreed he should be there on the stage to face scrutiny.
Trump resurrects racist birther smear against Haley
Former president Donald Trump is deploying the same racist smear he and his allies attempted to use against former president Barack Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris in recent years by claiming that another of his non-white rivals — former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley — is not eligible to serve as President of the United States.
On Monday, the disgraced ex-president shared an article from far-right conspiracy site The Gateway Pundit which posited that Ms Haley is not a “natural born citizen” because her parents, Indian immigrants, were not American citizens when she was born in 1972.
Ms Haley, who served as Mr Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, was born in the United States.
Andrew Feinberg has the story:
Trump resurrects birther smear against Nikki Haley as she surges in New Hampshire
Mr Trump has a habit of smearing non-white opponents as ineligible to serve
Was the lacklustre DeSantis campaign doomed from the start?
Ron DeSantis entered the Republican primary this spring as the preeminent challenger to former President Donald Trump and as the heir apparent taking on the old guard.
The Florida governor was “Trump without the baggage,” a far-right fighter ready to rumble with the “radical left” and govern more productively than the chaotic reality TV star, blustering real estate mogul and grievance-filled showman.
In a race against the oldest president in US history, being born in the late 1970s instead of the mid-1940s would also be helpful. Part of the thinking was that Mr DeSantis could win the White House by simply standing next to President Joe Biden on the debate stage and not looking old.
But was his floundering campaign always inevitable? Was Mr DeSantis always too awkward to be president?
Was Ron DeSantis lacklustre campaign doomed from the start?
Ex-GOP strategist believes the governor’s mix of awkwardness and nastiness will end his campaign, while a pollster says nothing can be predicted when it comes to the Iowa caucuses where it comes down to what happens in the room on the night, Gustaf Kilander reports
Haley denies calling to raise retirement age seconds before admitting she did
At a Fox News town hall, 2024 Republican hopeful Nikki Haley defended herself against claims that she called to increase the retirement age — before backtracking.
On Monday, Fox News host Bret Baier brought up that her GOP rival, Florida Gov Ron DeSantis, is “hitting you for claiming the retirement age is ‘way, way too low.’”
“I have never once said that,” Ms Haley retorted.
[Spoiler alert: she did, and it came up again on Wednesday night]
Nikki Haley denies calling to raise retirement age seconds before admitting she did
Ms Haley previously said, ‘65 is way too low and we need to increase that’
Michelle Obama admits 2024 election fears ‘keep her up at night’
Michelle Obama admitted her fears about the 2024 election as she named it as one of the things that keeps her up at night. Speaking on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast, the former first lady, 59, opened up on how she is "terrified" of the upcoming election, and said "what she knows" from her husband Barack Obama's time in office is also among the topics that give her sleepless nights. "I am terrified about what could possibly happen, because our leaders matter," Michelle said. "We cannot take this democracy for granted. And sometimes I worry that we do."
‘Ridiculous’: Haley mocks Trump’s presidential immunity defence
Nikki Haley mocked Donald Trump’s presidential immunity legal defence as ‘ridiculous’ during the latest Republican debate in Iowa.
The 2024 hopeful was asked during a debate with Ron DeSantis by CNN host Jake Tapper if she agreed with Mr Trump that a president should have complete immunity, after he appeared at a federal appeals court earlier this week.
Lawyers for Mr Trump told a panel of judges that a president should have that immunity even if they ordered the assassination of a political rival unless they were impeached and convicted in the US Senate.
Graeme Massie reports:
Haley mocks Trump’s presidential immunity defence as ‘ridiculous’
Former president appeared at a federal appeals court in election subversion case
Nikki Haley makes New Hampshire competitive as Trump’s Iowa lead grows
Nikki Haley looks to be poised for an upset victory over Ron DeSantis in Iowa, but has no reason to feel comfortable.
The South Carolina governor led her Florida rival in a new Morning Consult poll of the Iowa caucuses released on Tuesday, less than a week before caucusing will take place. Her lead, however, was well within the poll’s margin of error — and well behind Donald Trump, the continued frontrunner for the nomination.
Ms Haley may actually be setting herself up for a mixed victory next week, if the newest poll holds true on Monday. She could pull off a surprise win over Mr DeSantis in a state where he has bet it all, only to find herself well behind the frontrunner in the first contest — by as far as 40 points, if the survey is accurate.
Such a dynamic would put the former ambassador in an interesting situation as she charges into New Hampshire.
John Bowden reports:
Trump’s Iowa lead grows as Nikki Haley makes New Hampshire competitive
Ex-ambassador and governor could pull off an upset victory while still seeing race’s dynamics remain the same
DeSantis says Florida welcome students fleeing antisemitism, but is there any demand?
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week directed the state’s universities to make it easier for out-of-state students facing antisemitism and other religious harassment in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war to transfer to Florida campuses.
DeSantis’ directive on Tuesday piggybacks on blowback some Ivy League leaders have faced in response to how they’re handling antisemitism and anti-Israel protests on their campuses. The governor’s office said there has been an increase in inquiries about transferring, without providing any numbers to back that up.
Continue reading...
Florida welcomes students fleeing campus antisemitism, with little evidence that there's demand
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has directed the state’s university system to make it easier for out-of-state students facing antisemitism and other religious harassment in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war to transfer to Florida campuses
Watch: DeSantis gives his view on presidential immunity
Top takeaways from the last GOP debate before the Iowa caucuses
Happy new year! The Republicans are debating. Again.
Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley are the only two left. Donald Trump, now within Ms Haley’s striking distance in New Hampshire, is still hiding in the comparatively safe arms of a Fox News audience and host. Chris Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy are gone. It’s just the would-be runners up, dueling for the title of “credible Trump alternative”.
With that extremely tired dynamic in mind, let’s take a look at what we learned tonight.
Five takeaways from the last GOP debate before the Iowa caucuses
Happy new year! The Republicans are debating. Again.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies