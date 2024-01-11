✕ Close Haley and DeSantis come out swinging in GOP debate

With the 2024 Iowa caucuses looming, Republican Party candidates for president squared off on the debate stage at Drake University in Des Moines.

Host network CNN announced that only three of the candidates made the cut — former president Donald Trump, Florida governor Ron DeSantis and former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie failed to pass the threshold to appear on the debate stage this time round, marking the first time they would be absent.

With just hours to go before the debate, Mr Christie suspended his presidential bid and was heard on a hot mic calling Mr DeSantis “petrified” and predicting Ms Haley would “get smoked”.

With no Mr Trump on the stage (he had a town hall over on Fox News), his nearest challengers went head-to-head with CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash acting as moderators.

In one testy moment, Ms Haley branded the Florida governor as “just so desperate”. Throughout the night, she repeatedly plugged her new DeSantisLies.com website.

Both candidates attacked Mr Trump at times and agreed he should be there on the stage to face scrutiny.