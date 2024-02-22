CPAC live: Conservatives gather for Trump-centric conference outside Washington DC
Conservative Political Action Conference gets underway, featuring speeches by Donald Trump, Liz Truss and Javier Milei — but not Nikki Haley, despite her vowing to stay in race for GOP nomination
Related: Donald Trump confirms some names on VP shortlist
The latest instalment of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) has begun, kicking off another four-day jamboree of grandstanding speeches, culture war grievances, and MAGA electioneering.
The event will once more be headlined by Donald Trump, who will make its keynote address on Saturday before heading off to South Carolina for the state primary.
Nikki Haley will not be there but did deliver a defiant message to Republicans this week as she pledged to fight on in the battle for the GOP presidential nomination.
Meanwhile, Fox News commentator Jessica Tarlov has called the House impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden “embarrassing” after repeated witnesses appeared to weaken Republican claims that the president is corrupt.
Speaking after an appearance on Capitol Hill by the commander-in-chief’s brother, James Biden, who accused the GOP of “flat-out lying” about his family, Ms Tarlov said: “This is the path that they’ve chosen to take, and honestly I’m surprised that they have this high of a threshold for humiliation.
“Every witness they have called has decimated their argument.”
House Republicans have long insisted that the entire Biden family is corrupt but have struggled to provide any proof.
‘West is doomed’: Truss goes full Trump ahead of CPAC speech
Short-lived UK prime minister Liz Truss has delivered an apocalyptic warning that “the West is doomed” unless right-wing politicians like her are put in power to save it.
Echoing the rhetoric of Donald Trump, she told Fox News TV the “deep state” is responsible for her downfall as PM in late 2022 when her policies sparked an economic crash.
Andy Gregory reports.
Truss endorses Trump by claiming ‘West is doomed’ unless right-wingers save it
Former PM appears to all but endorse Donald Trump as she claims West needs ‘a conservative in the White House able to take on the deep rot of the deep state’
The Biden ‘bombshells’ all lead back to Trump – and Russia
It’s been over than a year since Republicans took over the House of Representatives and launched a series of investigations into President Joe Biden and his family.
And, over the course of that year, it has become increasingly apparent that the sources of whatever “dirt” Republicans claim to have can all be traced back to one man: former president Donald Trump.
Here’s more from Andrew Feinberg.
The Biden ‘bombshells’ all lead back to Trump – and Russia
It has become increasingly apparent that the sources of whatever ‘dirt’ Republicans claim to have on President Joe Biden and his family can all be traced back to one man. Andrew Feinberg reports
Fox News host eviscerates Republicans over ‘embarrassing’ Biden impeachment inquiry
Jessica Tarlov has called the House impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden “embarrassing” after repeated witnesses appeared to weaken the Republican Party’s arguments against the president.
Speaking during a debate between presenters and reporters following President Biden’s brother James’s appearance on Capitol Hill yesterday, Tarlov said the party was not helping itself by calling witnesses who have continued to dismiss any idea of wrongdoing on behalf of the president.
“This is the path that they’ve chosen to take, and honestly I’m surprised that they have this high of a threshold for humiliation,” she said.
“Every witness they have called has decimated their argument.”
James Comer’s attempt to distance his inquiry from discredited FBI informant Alexander Smirnov is certainly a major embarrassment for House Republicans.
Dan Gooding has more.
Fox News host eviscerates Republicans over ‘embarrassing’ Biden impeachment inquiry
Jessica Tarlov said she was surprised by Republicans’ ‘high threshold for humiliation’
Biden’s brother accuses House Republicans of ‘flat-out lying’ at impeachment inquiry
James Biden, the brother of President Joe Biden, said in his opening statement as he testified in the Republican impeachment inquiry on Wednesday that those who argued that he used his connection to his brother to boost his business ventures are “either mistaken, ill-informed, or flat-out lying”.
“In every business venture in which I have been involved, I have relied on my own talent, judgment, skill, and personal relationships—and never my status as Joe Biden’s brother,” he said.
Republicans have long argued that the entire Biden family is corrupt and that they have used President Biden’s political influence in their business schemes – but the GOP has struggled to substantiate their claims.
Gustaf Kilander and Andrew Feinberg filed this report.
Biden’s brother accuses House Republicans of ‘flat-out lying’
Republicans have long argued that the entire Biden family is corrupt and that they have used the president’s political influence in their business schemes – but the GOP have struggled to substantiate their claims
ICYMI: FBI informant charged with lying about Biden could threaten US elections with Russian intel, DOJ warns
A former FBI informant charged with fabricating corruption allegations against President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden is “actively peddling new lies” that threaten US elections after meeting with Russian intelligence officials, according to federal law enforcement.
Alexander Smirnov – who allegedly “provided false derogatory information” about the president and his son in interviews with the FBI – told authorities that he has “extensive and extremely recent” contacts with foreign intelligence officials, according to the US Department of Justice.
A court filing from the office of special counsel David Weiss on Tuesday seeking Mr Smirnov’s pretrial detention claims that he has “contacts with multiple foreign intelligence agencies and had plans to leave the United States two days” following last week’s arrest.
After his arrest, he told law enforcement that “officials associated with Russian intelligence were involved in passing a story” about Hunter Biden, prosecutors wrote.
Alex Woodward has the story:
FBI informant charged with lying about Biden poses threat to 2024 election, DOJ warns
Ex-informant got dirt on Hunter Biden from Russian intelligence and is ‘actively peddling’ lies that threaten elections, according to prosecutors
Coming up today: What to expect at CPAC
Once again, a throng of conservative activists, Republican elected officials and young right-wingers will descend on National Harbor just outside of Washington, DC for the annual Conservative Political Action Conference.
CPAC has served multiple purposes throughout the years. It often showcases new conservative talent, sets the tone for what major policies conservatives will champion in the next election and often allows potential candidates for president to test the waters. Indeed, in 2011, Donald Trump gave his first political speech at the conservative gathering. It debuted his conservative star turn and laid the groundwork for him becoming the Republican nominee for president in 2016 and winning the presidency.
This year, though, with Mr Trump being the presumptive nominee, CPAC – which runs from Wednesday to Saturday – will have a different tone and will serve as a booster for his campaign against Joe Biden in the general election.
Here’s what to expect this week at CPAC:
What to expect at Republicans’ CPAC event this week
Donald Trump will take centre stage, as will his veepstakes, plus plenty of international characters. Eric Garcia reports ahead of the annual conservative gathering
Nikki Haley claims ‘majority of Americans’ do not want Trump or Biden as president
Nikki Haley has suggested a “majority of Americans” do not want Donald Trump or Joe Biden as president. Speaking to NewsNation on Tuesday 20 February, the Republican hopeful said her campaign is giving voters “a choice”. “This is about the fact that the majority of Americans dislike both candidates, 70 per cent of Americans say they don’t want a Trump v Biden rematch,” Ms Haley said. “We are giving them a choice.” Ms Haley is trailing Mr Trump in the polls ahead of Saturday’s South Carolina primary - her home state.
Did the DOJ mistake sawdust for cocaine?
That probably wouldn’t be pleasant.
Julia Reinstein reports:
Photos that federal prosecutors claimed were evidence of Hunter Biden’s drug use didn’t actually depict cocaine — it was sawdust, his attorneys said.
In a new court filing on Tuesday, lawyers for Mr Biden called prosecutors “reckless” for the alleged error, and said the results of their discovery cannot be taken at “face value.”
“Mistaking sawdust for cocaine sounds more like a storyline from one of the 1980s Police Academy comedies than what should be expected in a high-profile prosecution by the U.S. Department of Justice,” they wrote in the court filing.
The filing comes amid special counsel David Weiss’s sprawling criminal investigation into the president’s son.
Continue reading...
Hunter Biden claims DOJ mistook sawdust for cocaine
Attorneys for the president’s son called the alleged error ‘reckless”’
Report: Biden has told campaign to highlight the ‘crazy s***’ Trump says
Joe Biden has reportedly told his campaign aides to hone in on former President Donald Trump’s more extreme comments and statements, to highlight the differences between the two 2024 frontrunners.
Sources told CNN that Biden wanted Trump’s “crazy s***” highlighted in an effort to show he is unfit to regain the White House, following months of Trump trying to disparage Biden in a similar way.
The president’s reelection campaign aides have reportedly become increasingly concerned that voters view the Trump years through rose-tinted glasses, CNN said, and that they need to be reminded of the reality of the situation.
Dan Gooding has the story:
Biden has told campaign to highlight the ‘crazy s***’ Trump says
The former President has made a series of blunders in recent weeks while on the campaign trail
What is Nikki Haley’s strategy?
Eric Garcia writes:
On Tuesday, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley delivered an anticipated speech where she said she would not drop out of the race for the Republican presidential nomination ahead of the primary in her home state.
In the speech, Haley attempted to lower expectations – given that she will almost certainly be blown out in the Palmetto state.
Polling currently shows Donald Trump beating her by double digits. And it’s no secret that losing a primary in their home state typically means death to a candidate’s campaign. Just ask Senator Marco Rubio, whom Trump drubbed in Florida back in 2016.
Winning Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina, like Trump has, usually signals that a candidate is guaranteed to become the Republican nominee. But Haley tried spinning that statistic and saying that the majority of voters simply did not vote.
Continue reading...
Nikki Haley’s strategy is clear: Run out the clock on Trump
At this point, it’s fairly clear that Haley is simply waiting out Trump – hoping that his legal affairs get the better of him, Eric Garcia writes.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies