✕ Close Related video: Trump polls far ahead of Republican rivals, despite legal troubles

Support is dropping for the anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F Kennedy Jr in the Democratic primary, polls show.

A poll by Quinnipiac University released on Wednesday revealed that Mr Kennedy is supported by 13 per cent of Democrats, a drop of 3.5 per cent compared to June.

The recent poll was conducted between 10 and 14 August and included 1,632 likely voters. It showed a slight increase in support for Marianne Williamson, the self-help author who also ran for president in 2020.

Her support increased from eight per cent in June to nine per cent in August.

Support for President Joe Biden increased from 70 to 72 per cent.

In the RealClearPolitics average of polls, Mr Kennedy received 20 per cent in April, 16.8 per cent in June and 13.3 per cent in August.

Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has dropped into third place behind entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy in the bookmakers’ odds for who will grab the Republican nomination.

The average odds for Mr DeSantis is now 7.1/1 compared to 7/1 for Mr Ramaswamy, according to Newsweek.