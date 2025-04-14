Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chinese factories are flooding TikTok with videos urging Americans to buy from them directly to undercut Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs.

Dozens of videos have gone viral in recent days offering buyers the chance to purchase from factories in China that claim to produce goods for high-end brands like Lululemon and Louis Vuitton, and for a fraction of the price.

In one video that has nearly 10 million views, a creator claims to be able to sell yoga pants from the same manufacturer that supplies Lululemon for $5-$6, instead of the $100 they sell for in the United States.

“The material and the craftsmanship are basically the same because they come from the same production line,” she says, standing in front of what appears to be a factory.

In another, a man standing on a factory floor claims to have access to manufacturers that produce Louis Vuitton bags, which he says can be sold directly to customers for $50.

But both companies deny their products are finished in China, and experts told The Independent the videos are likely an effort by counterfeit or “ dupe ” manufacturers to take advantage of the chaos over the tariffs to boost their sales.

“They're trying to conflate the fake manufacturers in China with the real manufacturers,” said Conrad Quilty-Harper, author of Dark Luxury, a newsletter about the luxury goods industry.

“They're very clever with their social media, and they’re very effective at driving demand in the West,” he added.

Louis Vuitton has said repeatedly that it does not manufacture products in China, and The Independent found at least one video that falsely claimed to be a Lululemon supplier.

open image in gallery A woman tries out a shoe at an Adidas sportswear store inside a shopping mall, in Beijing, Saturday, April 12, 2025. ( (AP Photo/Andy Wong) )

A spokesperson for Lululemon told The Independent that it manufactures approximately 3 percent of its finished goods in mainland China, and provides a full list of its manufacturing partners on its website .

TikTok users have reported seeing the videos appear in their feeds in recent days as the trade war between the U.S. and China continues to heat up.

Trump imposed a levy of 145 percent on all goods from China as part of a global tariff regime, but his administration has since announced that smartphones and some other electronics devices would be exempted.

China responded by placing 125 percent tariffs on American imports.

Many of the videos are slick, highly produced advertisements made by influencers that experts say are likely hired by the manufacturers. Others are low budget and appear to have been made on the factory floor or in a warehouse. Most provide links to the manufacturer’s website and instructions on how to buy.

Some of the creators have also produced videos arguing against U.S. tariffs imposed on China, suggesting the increased activity may be a response to the tariffs. Imports from China under $800 were previously exempt from tariffs, but that exemption will expire on May 2.

Still, a small number of American TikTok users welcomed the videos for revealing a hidden side of the luxury goods industry and undercutting the tariffs by cutting out U.S.-based companies.

The counterfeit market in China is the largest in the world. U.S. Customs seized counterfeit items worth some $1.8 billion in recommended retail price in 2023 .

Quilty-Harper said the counterfeit industry in China has been a concern for Western companies for years. And the enforcement of trademark and intellectual property rights internally has tended to depend on the geopolitical climate.

“In the past, the Chinese authorities have been stricter on it, and sometimes they've been looser on it, and often that's to do with the relationship with the US and previous presidents,” he said.

“This is part of a huge geopolitical battle between America and China over intellectual property. And it's just fascinating to see this sort of propaganda fight happening on these very high-traffic TikTok videos,” he added.