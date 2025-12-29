Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Utah judge presiding over the trial of Tyler Robinson — the 22-year-old man suspected of killing Charlie Kirk — ruled that the transcript and audio of an earlier hearing must be released with some redactions.

Judge Tony Graf said during a remote hearing on Monday that the redacted transcript will be released by the end of the day on Monday, and that the audio should be made available in about two weeks.

The transcript stems from an October 24 hearing during which arguments were made over whether Robinson would be allowed to wear normal clothes and remain unshackled during his court appearances. Graf, a state district judge, later ruled that Robinson can wear what he likes, but will be shackled.

Graf said that 246 words, or about one page, of the 83-page transcript would be redacted, noting that much of the redacted portion pertains to security measures.

“The court recognizes the substantial public interest in these proceedings and has approached its review with that interest firmly in mind,” he said, according to a video recording of the proceeding.

open image in gallery A Utah judge ordered the release of the transcript and audio of an earlier hearing for suspected Charlie Kirk shooter Tyler Robinson. ( Getty Images )

Graf also said he denied a request to classify members of the media as a limited party in the case and inform news organizations of upcoming closed-door hearings. He added that there is already a process in place for the press to receive this information and to object to closures.

Robinson’s legal team has argued that, by allowing cameras in the courtroom, the judge could jeopardize the defendant’s right to a fair trial. In contrast, media outlets, as well as Kirk’s widow, have called for the trial to be televised.

Monday’s hearing, which lasted about 20 minutes, was attended by both legal teams, reporters and Robinson, who only spoke three words. When the judge asked Robinson if he was present, he could be heard saying, “Yes, your honor.”

open image in gallery Judge Tony Graf said during a remote hearing on Monday that he expected the redacted transcript to be available by the end of the day Monday. ( Getty Images )

Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder in the killing of Kirk, an influential conservative activist, on the campus of Utah Valley University on September 10. Kirk, who was speaking to a large crowd from underneath a tent, was shot in the neck.

Robinson, who is from the southwestern part of the state, turned himself in to authorities on September 12. Officials said that DNA found on a towel wrapped around a rifle discovered near the scene matches that of Robinson.

open image in gallery Kirk was fatally shot while giving a talk at Utah Valley University. ( Getty Images )

The state has argued that he targeted Kirk for his political views.

Robinson’s family claimed that, in the past year, he became “more political and started to lean more to the left – becoming more pro-gay and trans-rights oriented,” according to an indictment filed in September. His father also said that he believed the rifle found at the scene was the same weapon he had given Robinson as a gift.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Robinson, who hasn’t entered a plea yet.

His next court appearance is scheduled for January 16 with a tentative preliminary hearing scheduled for May.