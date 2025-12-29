Judge to release transcript of earlier hearing for suspected Charlie Kirk shooter Tyler Robinson
Roughly one page of the 83-page transcript will be redacted, the judge said
The Utah judge presiding over the trial of Tyler Robinson — the 22-year-old man suspected of killing Charlie Kirk — ruled that the transcript and audio of an earlier hearing must be released with some redactions.
Judge Tony Graf said during a remote hearing on Monday that the redacted transcript will be released by the end of the day on Monday, and that the audio should be made available in about two weeks.
The transcript stems from an October 24 hearing during which arguments were made over whether Robinson would be allowed to wear normal clothes and remain unshackled during his court appearances. Graf, a state district judge, later ruled that Robinson can wear what he likes, but will be shackled.
Graf said that 246 words, or about one page, of the 83-page transcript would be redacted, noting that much of the redacted portion pertains to security measures.
“The court recognizes the substantial public interest in these proceedings and has approached its review with that interest firmly in mind,” he said, according to a video recording of the proceeding.
Graf also said he denied a request to classify members of the media as a limited party in the case and inform news organizations of upcoming closed-door hearings. He added that there is already a process in place for the press to receive this information and to object to closures.
Robinson’s legal team has argued that, by allowing cameras in the courtroom, the judge could jeopardize the defendant’s right to a fair trial. In contrast, media outlets, as well as Kirk’s widow, have called for the trial to be televised.
Monday’s hearing, which lasted about 20 minutes, was attended by both legal teams, reporters and Robinson, who only spoke three words. When the judge asked Robinson if he was present, he could be heard saying, “Yes, your honor.”
Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder in the killing of Kirk, an influential conservative activist, on the campus of Utah Valley University on September 10. Kirk, who was speaking to a large crowd from underneath a tent, was shot in the neck.
Robinson, who is from the southwestern part of the state, turned himself in to authorities on September 12. Officials said that DNA found on a towel wrapped around a rifle discovered near the scene matches that of Robinson.
The state has argued that he targeted Kirk for his political views.
Robinson’s family claimed that, in the past year, he became “more political and started to lean more to the left – becoming more pro-gay and trans-rights oriented,” according to an indictment filed in September. His father also said that he believed the rifle found at the scene was the same weapon he had given Robinson as a gift.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Robinson, who hasn’t entered a plea yet.
His next court appearance is scheduled for January 16 with a tentative preliminary hearing scheduled for May.
