Charlie Kirk murder suspect in custody, Trump says, ending manhunt: Live updates
Manhunt for Kirk’s killer appears to have drawn to a close as President Trump says that someone close to the suspect turned them in
The suspect who shot and killed Charlie Kirk is in custody after almost two days on the run from authorities, President Donald Trump said.
“I think, with a high degree of certainty, we have him,” Trump told Fox & Friends on Friday. The president said that “somebody close” to the suspect turned him in, before expressing “hope” that he receives the death sentence.
It appears to bring an end to a manhunt for the shooting suspect, which stretched into its third day Friday, after the conservative activist and Trump ally was fatally shot during a trademark “Prove Me Wrong” debate at a Utah college campus on Wednesday.
The FBI and Utah Department of Safety released new footage Thursday evening of a suspect leaping from a rooftop at Utah Valley University before he fled into nearby trees moments later. Officials also released several new photographs of a “person of interest” from UVU campus security video.
On Thursday, Vice President JD Vance went to Utah to accompany Kirk’s body as it was flown back to the Turning Point USA founder’s home state of Arizona.
Watch live: FBI holds press conference after Trumps says Kirk killer arrested
In full: Trump tells Fox & Friends of Charlie Kirk killer: ‘We have him in custody’
Law enforcement officials have detained the suspected shooter who killed Charlie Kirk at a college event this week, President Donald Trump announced Friday morning on Fox & Friends.
“With a high degree of certainty, we have him in custody,” the president told the co-hosts of the popular morning show – contending that he was adding the word “I think” to the sentence, just in case.
Trump told the co-hosts that a person “close” to the suspected shooter turned them in to the police after seeing photos and videos, which federal law enforcement released.
Ariana Baio has the details:
Charlie Kirk shooting suspect ‘in custody’ Trump tells Fox & Friends: ‘We have him’
Kirk's organization Turning Point USA will continue, Trump says
Turning Point USA, the conservative youth organization co-founded by Charlie Kirk, will continue, Donald Trump speculated.
“He had a passion for this,” Trump said in a Fox & Friends interview. “I spoke to his wife yesterday. She’s like devastated, but in between the devastation, they want to keep Turning Point going.’
The president said that Turning Point USA has “very good staff” and the organization thinks it can continue running.
Trump says he didn't watch gory video of Kirk's death that swirled online
Donald Trump says he has not seen the harrowing video of Charlie Kirk’s death that went viral on social media, telling Fox News that he “didn’t want to remember Charlie that way.”
“I didn’t want to watch, I heard about it,” he said. “I would have never made a good doctor, let me put it that way. I mean, I heard, I heard enough – I didn’t want to watch it, I didn’t want to. I didn’t want to remember Charlie that way.
Trump calls for Kirk's killer to receive death penalty
President Trump told Fox & Friends this morning that he hopes that the suspect tied to Charlie Kicker’s shooting death receives the detah penalty.
“Well, I hope – he’s going to be found guilty, I would imagine – and I hope he gets the death penalty,” Trump said. “What he did, Charlie Kirk, he was the finest person that, he didn’t deserve this. He worked so hard and so well, everybody liked him.”
Utah Governor Spencer Cox had already signaled that we would seek to condemn Kirk’s shooter.
“In Utah, they have the death penalty, and you have a very good governor there,” he continued. “The governor, I’ve gotten to know him, the governor is very intent on the death penalty in this case.”
Breaking: Trump says he 'thinks' Kirk shooting suspect is in custody
Donald Trump has told Fox & Friends that he believes the suspected shooter who killed Charlie Kirk is in custody.
“I think, with a high degree of certainty, we have him,” the president said just moments ago.
Trump said he believes that “somebody close” to the suspect turned him in.
Trump set to speak live on Fox & Friends
President Donald Trump is expected to speak live on Fox & Friends this morning, about 42 hours after his ally Charlie Kirk was killed at Utah Valley University.
Hegseth and Army sec lambast military personnel 'celebrating' Kirk killing
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll have sent a stern warning to military and Department of Defense staffers who have chosen to “celebrate or mock” Charlie Kirk’s killing.
Hegseth responded Thursday to an X post by his deputy, Sean Parnell, who wrote: “It is unacceptable for military personnel and Department of War civilians to celebrate or mock the assassination of a fellow American.”
Hegseth said that he is tracking the situation closely and called such comments “completely unacceptable.”
Later Thursday, Driscoll tweeted that to “celebrate or mock the assassination of a fellow American “ is inconsistent with Army values.
Man arrested for 'sneaking on to scene' where Kirk was killed
A man was arrested Thursday morning after sneaking into a secured area at Utah Valley University where Charlie Kirk was shot dead and taking photographs of the crime scene, officials say.
The man, who has not been publicly identified, fled on foot when authorities ordered him to stop before he was eventually apprehended, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.
The suspect was booked into the Utah County Jail on criminal charges of obstruction and trespassing.
