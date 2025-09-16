Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Charlie Kirk’s suspected assassin, Tyler Robinson, has been formally charged with aggravated murder as prosecutors said they plan to seek the death penalty in the case.

Kirk was gunned down last Wednesday after being struck in the neck by a single shot while debating with students at Utah Valley University in Orem.

Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray outlined the charges against Robinson at a press conference Tuesday ahead of the suspect’s first court appearance, which is due to take place virtually at 5 p.m. ET.

Gray said Kirk’s death was an “American tragedy” and that he did not take the decision to pursue the death penalty “lightly.”

Prosecutors also shared alleged text exchanges between Robinson and his roommate, which shed light on a possible motive.

“I had enough of his hatred,” Robinson said in the messages, referring to Kirk. “Some hate can’t be negotiated out.”

Robinson was charged with felony discharge of a firearm, punishable by up to life in prison, and obstructing justice, punishable by up to 15 years in prison. He also faces two counts of witness tampering, Gray said, after he allegedly instructed his roommate to delete text messages and not talk to the police if questioned.

An extra charge of commission of violence in the presence of a child was also announced by Gray.

The suspect’s DNA was found on the trigger of the gun used to kill Kirk, Gray added.

After a two-day manhunt, Robinson surrendered to the police on the evening of September 11 after his own family tipped off the authorities.

