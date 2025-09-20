Charlie Kirk’s funeral and memorial service expected to draw nearly 100,000 people to Arizona: Live updates
The public memorial service and funeral for Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist and close ally of President Donald Trump, who was killed last week, will be held in Arizona on Sunday morning amid tight security.
Much of the Trump administration will be at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, a suburb of Phoenix, home to Kirk’s organization, Turning Point USA, and near Kirk’s home in Scottsdale.
Admission is free and on a first-come, first-served basis, though prospective attendees are encouraged to register for tickets online in advance.
The stadium is home to the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals and has a capacity of 63,000 people, which can be expanded to over 73,000 for larger events. The nearby Desert Diamond Arena will serve as overflow and can accommodate an additional 19,000 people. Doors open at 8 a.m., and the program starts at 11 a.m.
In addition to the president, other speakers include Vice President JD Vance; Marco Rubio, Secretary of State; Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Defense; Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence; Susie Wiles, White House Chief of Staff; and Stephen Miller, Deputy Chief of Staff.
Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, who has taken on leadership of Turning Point USA, is also set to address attendees.
What to know about State Farm Stadium
State Farm Stadium is a multipurpose, retractable roof stadium that can accommodate up to 73,000 people for its largest events. It’s located in Glendale, a suburb just west of Phoenix.
Its most recognizable tenant is the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, and the franchise has played at the facility since it opened in 2006. The Cardinals do not own the stadium and confirmed through spokesman Mark Dalton that the team was not involved in booking Kirk’s memorial service.
College football’s Fiesta Bowl is also held each year at the stadium.
The facility is owned by the Arizona Sports & Tourism Authority and operated by ASM Global, which manages events. AZSTA spokeswoman Kristen Pflipsen stated in an email that the Kirk memorial is a “paid, private, contracted event. As with all private events, we do not release specific contract details.”
The stadium is the largest facility in the Phoenix metropolitan area and also features air conditioning, which is especially useful in the Sonoran Desert where temperatures regularly exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius), even in late September.
The Cardinals will not be in Glendale on Sunday; instead, they will play in California against the San Francisco 49ers. That leaves the stadium available for rental on short notice.
State Farm Stadium is no stranger to major events, hosting three Super Bowls, including the most recent in 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.
The facility also hosted the NCAA men’s basketball Final Four in 2017 and 2024, along with two soccer matches in the CONCACAF Gold Cup in June.
The stadium has also hosted many non-sporting events over the years, including concerts by the Rolling Stones, U2, One Direction, Metallica, Taylor Swift, Beyonce, and Morgan Wallen. There are also smaller events like trade shows, corporate functions, and weddings. The State Farm Stadium website states it is booked approximately 120 times per year.

