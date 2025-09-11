Charlie Kirk shooting latest: Trump blames ‘radical left’ with manhunt underway after MAGA activist killed on Utah campus
Turning Point USA founder Kirk, 31, died after being shot at Utah Valley University in Orem
Donald Trump has blamed rhetoric from the “radical left” for the fatal shooting of MAGA activist Charlie Kirk.
Kirk, a high-profile Trump supporter, was shot in front of an outdoor crowd at Utah Valley University on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting was caught on film and showed Kirk recoiling and bleeding from the neck after being struck.
Trump said liberal criticism of conservatives was “directly responsible for the terrorism that we’re seeing in our country today, and it must stop right now”.
Kirk’s killer is still on the loose after what Utah Governor Spencer Cox described as a "political assassination”.
FBI Director Kash Patel said a “subject” was in custody but then released a short time later after they were found not to be involved in the shooting.
“The subject in custody has been released after an interrogation by law enforcement. Our investigation continues and we will continue to release information in interest of transparency,” Patel stated on social media.
A manhunt for the shooter continues.
Recap: MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk fatally shot at college event in Utah
MAGA broadcaster Charlie Kirk has died at the age of 31, after being shot in the neck at a college event in Utah. Here’s what you need to know:
- Kirk was hosting an event at Utah Valley University, the first scheduled stop on his American Comeback Tour, hosted by MAGA group Turning Point USA.
- Video from bystanders posted on social media showed Kirk sitting at a booth, surrounded by hundreds of people, when a loud crack was heard. Kirk was seen convulsing and fell backwards as blood poured from his neck. People began screaming and running.
- Kirk’s death was announced first by President Donald Trump on Truth Social. “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead... He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us,” the president wrote.
- After an hours-long manhunt, a person of interest was detained. That person was later released.
- Utah Gov. Spencer Cox told a press briefing that Kirk’s death was a “political assassination.”
- Utah officials said the shot that killed Kirk came “potentially from a roof” from some distance away.
- Kirk was a political activist and media personality who founded Turning Point USA – an influential right-wing advocacy group. He travelled with private security to events, an aide told CNN.
- Tributes to Kirk poured in online following news of the shooting, with politicians on both sides of the political aisle condemning the violence and sending prayers to his family.
Lawmakers fall silent in House tribute before shouting breaks out
Lawmakers fell silent as a prayer was held in a House tribute to right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.
Speaker Mike Johnson paused the House in the middle of a series of votes to call a prayer and moment of silence for Charlie Kirk, who died after he was shot in the neck at a Utah university event on Wednesday (10 September).
But, when Representative Lauren Boebert asked for the prayer to be read aloud, several Democrats appeared to object, saying other shootings had not been given the same treatment.
Watch:
Charlie Kirk: Lawmakers fall silent in House tribute before shouting breaks out
Ron DeSantis demands ‘death penalty prosecution’ for Kirk shooter
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told Fox News that he was “very angry with what happened today”.
“Obviously they gotta catch this guy. We need a very quick death penalty prosecution. I don’t wanna see this take forever and a day. We need justice for this,” he said.
On Wednesday, Kirk was being questioned about mass shootings when he was shot in the neck during an event.
Donald Trump blamed the “radical left” for the fatal shooting.
Utah Valley University resisted calls to cancel Kirk talk
Utah Valley University, where Charlie Kirk was fatally shot during his appearance, resisted calls to cancel his talk despite a petition signed by nearly 1,000 people.
Last week, the university emphasized its commitment to free speech and released a statement on “Free Expression and Neutrality”.
“At Utah Valley University, we affirm our commitment to free speech, intellectual inquiry, and constructive dialogue. The university respects the rights of student clubs and organisations to invite various speakers to campus.
As a public institution, UVU upholds First Amendment rights and fosters an environment where ideas — popular or controversial — can be exchanged freely, energetically, and civilly,” the administrators said.
After the fatal shooting, the university president Astrid Tuminez wrote that Kirk “was invited by the student group Turning Point USA to speak on our campus”.
Kirk was the founder of the student group that invited him.
Trump orders US flag to be flown at half mast to honour Kirk
Donald Trump has ordered national flags be flown at half mast to honor Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist who was fatally shot on Wednesday.
“In honor of Charlie Kirk, a truly Great American Patriot, I am ordering all American Flags throughout the United States lowered to Half Mast until Sunday evening at 6 P.M.,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.
Tributes pour in for Kirk from across political spectrum
Tributes poured in from across the political spectrum for Charlie Kirk following his fatal shooting on Wednesday.
Barack Obama said: “This kind of despicable violence has no place in our democracy.
“Michelle and I will be praying for Charlie’s family tonight, especially his wife Erika and their two young children.”
Republican representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said it was a “dark day for America”.
“Charlie championed open dialogue for the good of our nation, and he was killed for it,” she said.
Former US president Joe Biden said: “There is no place in our country for this kind of violence.“It must end now. Jill and I are praying for Charlie Kirk’s family and loved ones.”
Robert F. Kennedy pays tribute to Kirk: ‘Courageous crusader for free speech’
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whose father and uncle were both assassinated, mourned Charlie Kirk’s death, calling him “our country’s relentless and courageous crusader for free speech”.
He wrote: “Once again, a bullet has silenced the most eloquent truth teller of an era”.
He added: “We pray for Erika and the children. Charlie is already in paradise with the angels. We ask his prayers for our country.”
His cousin, Jack Schlossberg, also commented: “Charlie Kirk was assassinated today. We are all weaker because of it. A tragedy. I am thinking of his family.”
Mathew Dowd fired over insensitive comments, network source confirms
An MSNBC source has confirmed to The Independent’s Justin Baragona that Matthew Dowd has been dismissed from his role as a contributor for the network following insensitive remarks he made regarding the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
On Wednesday, MSNBC issued an apology after liberal analyst Matthew Dowd implied that Kirk’s “hateful” rhetoric contributed to his shooting and speculated that a supporter of Kirk may have fired the shot in celebration.
“During our breaking news coverage of the shooting of Charlie Kirk, Matthew Dowd made comments that were inappropriate, insensitive and unacceptable,” MSNBC president Rebecca Kutler said in a statement.
“We apologize for his statements, as has he. There is no place for violence in America, political or otherwise.”
While the network has not issued a public statement regarding Dowd’s termination, the source confirmed to this outlet that the decision was made in response to the nature of his comments during the live.
Speaker Mike Johnson: 'Many lawmakers nervous and want more security'
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson said that many lawmakers are “nervous” in light of recent political violence and that they want more security.
“I think many of them are nervous, of course” Johnson told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. “They’re public figures. They’re exposed all the time, everywhere. We have great security measures for members of Congress, but there’s a desire on many people’s parts to have more.”
The killing of Charlie Kirk follows the murders of former Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband in Minnesota in June.
The accused, Vance Boelter, then allegedly went to the home of Sen. John Hoffman, a Democrat, and his wife, Yvette, in the Minneapolis suburb of Champlin. He allegedly shot the senator nine times, and Yvette Hoffman eight times, but they survived.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments