Republican infighting takes centre stage ahead of Ohio primary as Trump joins Bernie Moreno rally: Live
Presidential contender attacks his candidate’s rivals at Dayton Air Show
Donald Trump took to the stage in Dayton, Ohio, on Saturday evening to campaign for former car salesman Bernie Moreno, who is seeking the Republican nomination to challenge Democrat Sherrod Brown for the state’s Senate seat.
Mr Moreno has been endorsed by Mr Trump as his MAGA representative in the race but faces stiff competition from state senator Matt Dolan and secretary of state Frank LaRose, widely seen as GOP establishment candidates.
The Republican presidential nominee hailed Mr Moreno as a “fantastic guy” during his 90-minute address at the Dayton Air Show and laid into Mr Dolan, who he labelled a “RINO” (Republican in Name Only).
“Bernie is running against a weak RINO named Matt Dolan,” Mr Trump said.
“He is trying to become the next Mitt Romney. I think Mitt Romney is his hero.”
He also attacked Mr Dolan over his family’s ownership of the Cleveland Guardians, the baseball team that recently changed its name from the Cleveland Indians.
“He’s easily pushed around by woke left-wing lunatics who renamed his family’s baseball team,” Mr Trump sneered.
“My attitude is anybody who changes the name from the Cleveland Indians to the Cleveland Guardians should not be a senator.”
The First Amendment Supreme Court case right wingers are crazy for
At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic – a time when social media was one of the few ways people could connect with each other and keep tabs on current events – the long-held debate around how to handle online misinformation spiralled.
Conspiracies about the integrity of US elections was soaring, misinformation about the origins of Covid was rampant and speculation about the safety of vaccines was flooding social media.
Set against a backdrop of a highly politically polarising time, government officials decided some sort of regulation was needed.
And so, the US government requested that Twitter, Facebook and other social media companies remove misinformation specifically about Covid-19 and the 2020 election from their platforms.
As a result, several right-wing individuals had their content restricted, taken down or blocked in what they claim was the Biden administration teaming up with social media companies to suppress conservative speech online.
This, they claimed was a violation of their First Amendment right to free speech.
Here’s more from Ariana Baio.
The First Amendment Supreme Court case right wingers are crazy for
The initial lawsuit points to the Hunter Biden laptop story, conspiracy theories about Covid-19 originating in a Wuhan lab and Elon Musk’s Twitter Files
Among the other “highlights” from another meandering address were Trump’s already-notorious “bloodbath” remark, calling migrants “snakes”, anti-vax riffing and weird gaffes galore.
John Bowden was there and offers this eye-witness account.
Donald Trump goes off script in dehumanising rant at half-baked Ohio rally
Former president says his fans’ political enemies are ‘not people’ in some cases
How a US TikTok ban could clobber the pro-Palestine movement – and hurt Joe Biden’s election chances
Four TikTokkers tell Io Dodds what a ban would mean for them and their causes:
How a US TikTok ban could clobber the pro-Palestine movement – and hurt Joe Biden
The Chinese-owned video app has galvanised a new wave of activism while making a few people’s fortunes. Four TikTokkers tell Io Dodds what a ban would mean for them and their causes
‘Civil War’ movie debuts at SXSW in contentious election year
“Civil War,” Alex Garland’s election-year provocation, debuted Thursday at the SXSW Film and TV Festival, unveiling a violent vision of a near-future America at war with itself.
“Civil War,” reportedly A24’s biggest budget release yet, is a bold gamble to capitalize on some of the anxieties that have grown in highly partisan times and ahead of a potentially momentous November presidential election.
The film, written and directed by the British filmmaker Garland (“Ex Machina,” “Annihilation”), imagines a U.S. in all-out warfare, with California and Texas joining to form the “Western Forces.” That insurrection, along with the “Florida Alliance,” is seeking to topple a government led by a three-term president, played by Nick Offerman.
Read on...
'Civil War,' an election-year provocation, premieres at SXSW film festival
"Civil War,” Alex Garland’s election-year provocation, debuted at the SXSW Film and TV Festival, unveiling a violent vision of a near-future America at war with itself
Report says Trump tied to firm that paid FBI’s Biden informant
An American company that allegedly paid an indicted FBI informant accused of lying about Joe Biden and his son’s business dealings has ties to former President Donald Trump, according to a report.
Economic Transformation Technologies (ETT), the company, paid Alexander Smirnov, the once-FBI informant, $600,000 in September 2020, a February court filing states, reported The Guardian.
This hefty payment was made “in exchange for a stake in an Israel-based crypto trading platform” that Mr Smirnov was trying to launch, the Wall Street Journal reported in February.
The document also notes that months prior, in June, Mr Smirnov first began telling “fabrications” to the agency. Mr Smirnov has since been charged for these lies.
Kelly Rissman has more details:
Trump tied to firm that paid FBI’s Biden informant, says report
Alexander Smirnov has been charged with making false statements against Joe Biden and son, Hunter
Report: Matt Gaetz ordered to testify about claim he had sex with underage girl
Gustaf Kilander report:
Matt Gaetz has been served with a subpoena to take part in a deposition in a civil lawsuit connected to allegations that he had sex with a 17-year-old girl, ABC News reports.
The subpoena is part of a lawsuit brought by a friend of the Florida Republican representative targeting the young woman and others.
The subpoena was issued by lawyers representing the young woman who’s now in her 20s. The allegations were at the centre of an investigation by the Department of Justice lasting years into the claims that Mr Gaetz had sex with her when she was a minor, according to ABC.
Mr Gaetz’s deposition has been scheduled for 5 April.
Continue reading...
Matt Gaetz ordered to testify about claim he had sex with underage girl, says report
‘The person doesn’t exist. I have not had a relationship with a 17-year-old, that is totally false,’ Florida Republican said in 2021
Watch: Varadkar tells Biden of need for Gaza ceasefire and commends American leadership on Ukraine
White House tells Speaker Johnson that Biden impeachment is ‘over'
Andrew Feinberg reports:
The White House is calling for an end to the six-month-old impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden and his family, citing Republican investigators’ failure to turn up any evidence of wrongdoing on the part of the president.
In a scathing letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson, White House Counsel Ed Siskel said it had become “clear” that the “House Republican impeachment is over,” citing reporting by ABC News, Punchbowl News and Fox News in which members of the Republican majority admitted to reporters that the inquiry is “falling apart,” has found “nothing anywhere close to an impeachable offence” and has failed to “identify a particular crime” that they can use to justify impeaching Mr Biden.
The letter, which was obtained by The Independent, also cites the imminent departure of Colorado Republican Ken Buck, who said his decision to resign from the House effective next week stems in part from his colleagues decision to “[take] impeachment and [make] it a social media issue as opposed to a constitutional concept”.
Continue reading...
White House tells Mike Johnson Biden impeachment probe ‘is over’ in scathing letter
Biden administration slammed the House Republicans probe: ‘Enough is enough’
Report: Matt Gaetz ordered to testify about claim he had sex with underage girl
Matt Gaetz has been served with a subpoena to take part in a deposition in a civil lawsuit connected to allegations that he had sex with a 17-year-old girl, ABC News reports.
The subpoena is part of a lawsuit brought by a friend of the Florida Republican representative, targeting the young woman and others.
The subpoena was issued by lawyers representing the young woman who is now in her 20s. The allegations were at the centre of an investigation by the Department of Justice lasting years into the claims that Mr Gaetz had sex with her when she was a minor, according to ABC.
Mr Gaetz’s deposition has been scheduled for 5 April.
Gustaf Kilander explains the circumstances behind the subpoena:
Matt Gaetz ordered to testify about claim he had sex with underage girl, says report
‘The person doesn’t exist. I have not had a relationship with a 17-year-old, that is totally false,’ Florida Republican said in 2021
