Trump and Biden deadlocked in first major poll released since clinching nominations: Live updates
Biden and Trump both clinched enough delegates to secure their respective parties nominations this week
The stage has now been set for a 2020 presidential election rematch this November after Donald Trump and Joe Biden secured their party nominations.
The former president won primaries in Georgia, Mississippi and Washington and the caucus in Hawaii on Tuesday night, taking him over the threshold of 1,215 delegates needed to secure the Republican party nomination.
Mr Biden also secured the Democratic nomination for president after winning the primaries in Mississippi, Washington and Georgia.
As the nation readies for a 2020 rematch, the two candidates appear to be neck-and-neck among voters in the first major national poll released since they secured the nominations.
The USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll, carried out between 8 and 11 March after the State of the Union and just one day before Mr Trump and Mr Biden officially secured the required delegates, was released on Wednesday.
It found that 40 per cent supported Mr Trump and 38 per cent Mr Biden when presented with the two candidates.
The poll found that the economy (29 per cent) is the most important issue on voters’ minds, followed by immigration (24 per cent), threats to democracy (23 per cent) then abortion (10 per cent).
Can an obscure House procedure can pass Ukraine aid without Mike Johnson?
House Democrats have begun their efforts to force a vote on Ukraine aid on the floor of the House over the protestations of Speaker Mike Johnson.
Democrats are attempting to use a discharge petition to circumvent the Republican leaders in charge of what gets a vote of the full House.
The effort, which faces long odds of success, was put into action on Tuesday. Democratic Representative Jim McGovern of Massachusetts, the ranking member on the House Rules Committee, sponsored the petition, which would need 218 signatures to force the lower chamber to consider a $95bn bill passed by the Senate which includes aid for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.
Eric Garcia and Gustaf Kilander report for The Independent from Washington, DC:
How this obscure House procedure can pass Ukraine aid without Mike Johnson
Effort to use a ‘discharge petition’ to circumvent Republican leaders who are blocking a $95bn defence bill to aid US allies Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan
As Ken Buck steps down, AOC says Democrats must take advantage of ‘razor thin’ House margin
Katie Hawkinson reports from Capitol Hill:
The Republican House majority will become even thinner next week as Representative Ken Buck departs several months before his final term comes to an end.
In an unexpected Tuesday evening announcement, Mr Buck — a Republican from Colorado — said he would leave Congress next Friday, rather than retiring at the end of his term as originally planned. Afterwards, Republicans will hold just 218 seats out of 435 in the House, leaving Democrats one step closer to clinching the majority.
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York and member of the progressive Squad, told The Independent her party must take advantage of Mr Buck’s early departure.
AOC says Dems must take advantage of ‘razor-thin’ House margin after Buck steps down
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told The Independent what she hopes the Democratic party will do as they inch closer to a House majority
South Dakota governor Kristi Noem posts bizarre plug for Texas dentist
South Dakota governor Kristi Noem has posted a bizarre infomercial-style video on social media, heaping praise on a team of cosmetic dentists outside her state for giving her a smile she said she can be proud of. The video, almost five minutes long, was captioned “I love my new family at Smile Texas and I am so grateful for their help fixing my smile for me.” Ms Noem shared the post on her personal X account, which has nearly 500,000 followers. She has been touted as a potential vice presidential pick for Donald Trump, who is expected to secure the Republican nomination.
Analysis: How much will gerrymandering actually affect the 2024 election?
Gustaf Kilander writes:
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has long argued that Wisconsin is a purple state. The state’s voting record on the national level would suggest he’s right.
In 2020, President Joe Biden won the state by just around 20,000 votes – less than one percentage point. In 2016, former President Donald Trump beat former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton by about the same margin – also within one percentage point.
But looking at the state legislature over the last decade, you would see a solidly red state.
How much will gerrymandering actually affect the 2024 election?
Gustaf Kilander examines how Republicans used redistricting over a decade to aggressively change the political landscape — and what we can expect in November
Amid doctored photo row, White House says it will ‘respect’ Kate Middleton’s privacy
Days after Kensington Palace admitted that a photograph of the Princess of Wales and her children had been digitally altered, touching off new rounds of conspiracy-tinged speculation about her whereabouts and well-being, the White House has declared that it is officially staying out of the matter.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday told reporters that the matter of Kate’s alleged photo editing skills was not one she was bringing to the desk of President Joe Biden.
Andrew Feinberg reports:
White House says it will ‘respect’ Kate Middleton’s privacy amid doctored photo row
The White House is not commenting on the Princess of Wales’ status
Colbert roasts ‘clownish’ Robert Hur hearing
Stephen Colbert mocked former special counsel Robert Hur’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, in which he defended his investigation into Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents.
The late-night talk show host slammed the Tuesday testimony as yet another “clownish attempt” by the Republican party to “draw some sort of moral equivalency between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.”
Amelia Neath has the story...
Stephen Colbert roasts ‘clownish’ Robert Hur hearing into Biden probe
Colbert mocked attempt by Republicans to ‘draw some sort of moral equivalency between Joe Biden and Donald Trump’
South Dakota lawmaker calls for Noem dental trip inquiry
A Democratic legislator on Wednesday called for an inquiry into South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem‘s trip to Texas for dental work and a promotional video in which she praises the doctors for giving her “a smile I can be proud of and confident in.”
State Sen. Reynold Nesiba said he initially found the nearly five-minute video to be simply odd. Later he considered other questions and asked the Republican co-chairs of the Legislature’s Government Operations & Audit Committee to put the matter on the panel’s next meeting agenda in July for discussion and questions.
South Dakota legislator calls for inquiry into Gov. Noem's Texas dental trip and promo video
A Democratic legislator is calling for an inquiry into South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem’s trip to Texas for dental work and a promotional video in which she praises the dental office
Meanwhile, Ms Noem is being sued over the video by a consumer advocacy nonprofit group:
When do party presidential nominations become official?
While both Mr Trump and Mr Biden are campaigning as though they are the official nominee for each party, it technically does not become official until the conventions.
Ariana Baio explains:
Trump v Biden: When do the presidential nominations become official?
Both Joe Biden and Donald Trump have surpassed the threshold of delegates needed to become the nominees
TikTok: The one issue on which Republicans won’t go along with Trump
Eric Garcia writes:
In the years since Donald Trump took over the Republican Party, elected officials have almost never crossed him. The cost of doing so has always been too high.
They didn’t cross him when he broke GOP orthodoxy on free trade. They elected not to buck him when transcript of a phone call revealed he wanted to have Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dig up dirt on Joe Biden. Many still voted to object to the election results after Capitol riot. And just last month, they torpedoed a bill that swapped restrictions on immigration for aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.
But on Wednesday, Republicans found a line they were willing to cross with the once and potentially future president: TikTok.
Trump found one issue Republicans won’t just go along with him on: TikTok
The majority of the party broke with the former president this week in a twist that shows he isn’t all-powerful in the GOP
