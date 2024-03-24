US condemns attack in Moscow calling ISIS ‘a common terrorist enemy’: Latest updates
The US has condemned Friday’s terror attack on a concert in Moscow. A statement from the White House called perpetrators ISIS “a common terrorist enemy that must be defeated everywhere”.
Meanwhile, a US government shutdown has been averted after the Senate passed a $1.2trn spending package in a 2am vote 74-24. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law on Saturday. It will keep the federal government open until the end of fiscal year 2024 on 30 September.
The House of Representatives passed the spending package 286 to 134, surpassing the two-thirds majority needed. Calling it a “betrayal of Republican voters”, a furious Marjorie Taylor Greene initiated the process to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson.
In 2024 election news, the Biden campaign is mocking Donald Trump as “Broke Don” after the latest Federal Election Commission filings revealed the president’s fundraising is far outstripping his Republican rival and he faces hundreds of millions of dollars in civil judgments in New York.
Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris toured the blood-stained classroom building where the 2018 Parkland high school massacre occurred. Accompanied by some victims’ family members, she spoke about gun violence prevention efforts.
Arrests for illegal border crossings nudge up in February but still among lowest of Biden presidency
The number of arrests for illegally crossing the U.S. southern border with Mexico nudged upward in February over the previous month. But at a time when immigration is increasingly a concern for voters, the numbers were still among the lowest of Joe Biden‘s presidency.
According to figures from Customs and Border Protection, Border Patrol agents made 140,644 arrests of people attempting to enter the country between the legal border crossing points during February.
The figures are part of a range of data related to immigration, trade and fentanyl seizures that is released monthly by CBP.
ICYMI: Biden signs bipartisan government funding bill
President Joe Biden has signed into law the bipartisan government funding bill passed by the Senate in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The “Further Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2024,” provides funding through 30 September 2024 for projects and activities of departments and agencies of the Federal Government.
The White House released the following statement from the president:
The bipartisan funding bill I just signed keeps the government open, invests in the American people, and strengthens our economy and national security. This agreement represents a compromise, which means neither side got everything it wanted. But it rejects extreme cuts from House Republicans and expands access to child care, invests in cancer research, funds mental health and substance use care, advances American leadership abroad, and provides resources to secure the border that my Administration successfully fought to include. That’s good news for the American people.
But I want to be clear: Congress’s work isn’t finished. The House must pass the bipartisan national security supplemental to advance our national security interests. And Congress must pass the bipartisan border security agreement—the toughest and fairest reforms in decades—to ensure we have the policies and funding needed to secure the border. It’s time to get this done.
House Republicans angered over funding for new FBI headquarters
After the passing of the $1.2 trillion federal funding package, House Republicans are angry that included in its 1,012 pages is a line appropriating $200m for the General Services Administration to build a new FBI headquarters in Greenbelt, Maryland.
Some on the right wing of the party claim there is political bias in the bureau as it goes about enforcing laws and tracking down criminals.
Texas lawmaker Chip Roy tweeted: “The $1.2 trillion, 1000-page swamp-bus released in the dead of night includes $200 MILLION for a new FBI Headquarters.”
“So much for those ‘cuts’ to FBI,” he added.
Rep Scott Perry of Pennsylvania included the funds for the new HQ in his list of “sellouts and failures” within the spending deal.
Survey finds Republicans who don’t watch Fox News less likely to back Trump
A new poll by The New York Times and Siena College has found that Republicans who get their news from non-conservative mainstream media outlets are less likely to support Donald Trump.
Further, a sizable number believe the former president acted criminally.
Of those surveyed who get their news from conservative outlets such as Fox News, 100 per cent said they intended to vote for Mr Trump, whereas of those who consumed other mainstream media 79 per cent said they would vote for him. Of that second group, 13 per cent said they would vote for Joe Biden.
The poll underlines the potential difficulty the former president may face in the general election in November. While he stormed home in the primaries which are dominated by the party’s base, he might struggle to win over the general electorate.
Check out the full survey results here.
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s stunt shows Republicans are in a death spiral
On Friday, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene pulled off her most audacious stunt yet when she filed a motion to vacate to stage a no-confidence vote for Speaker Mike Johnson. The reason for filing that motion? Johnson did what he is supposed to do: pass spending bills to keep the government open.
The move went perfectly for Greene, who has shown little desire to legislate but an eagerness for attention. It turned out to be the perfect spectacle in Congress. Greene even brought her boyfriend, right-wing media provocateur Brian Glenn, along for the action. As soon as she exited the floor, reporters, including myself, swarmed her with questions — but she waited to speak until she descended the Capitol steps so she could have her moment in front of the cameras.
Watch: Gingrich says ‘Freedom Caucus has been a disaster’
Eric Garcia and Gustaf Kilander report from Washington, DC:
Marjorie Taylor Greene initiated the process to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson as the US House of Representatives narrowly passed a bill to avoid a government shutdown despite the objections of conservatives like the Georgia Republican who support former president Donald Trump.
Ms Greene filed a motion to vacate the speaker as the House was still voting on the spending agreement.
A two-thirds majority was reached to pass the spending package – 286 voted in favour and 134 voted against.
“This is a betrayal of Republican voters,” Ms Greene told reporters on Friday. “The bill ... forced Republicans to choose between funding to pay our soldiers and in doing so, funding late-term abortion – this bill was basically a dream and a wish list for Democrats and for the White House.”
The Senate voted to 74-24 early Saturday morning, allowing the government to stay open and sending the bill to President Joe Biden, who said he would sign the legislation immediately once it reaches his desk. The bill will keep the government open until the end of Fiscal Year 2024 on 30 September.
White House marks 14 years of Affordable Care Act
US condemns attack in Moscow calling ISIS ‘a common terrorist enemy’
The US has condemned the terrorist attack in Moscow on Friday, calling ISIS “a common terrorist enemy”.
A statement from the White House reads:
The United States strongly condemns the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. We extend our deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones and to those who were injured or affected by these unconscionable attacks against innocent civilians. ISIS is a common terrorist enemy that must be defeated everywhere.
Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said: “The United States strongly condemns the March 22 terrorist attack in Moscow. We stand in solidarity with the people of Russia in grieving the loss of life after this horrific event.”
AOC warns of imminent famine and ‘unfolding genocide’ in Gaza
In remarks on the floor of the House of Representatives on Friday, US Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez warned of imminent, weaponised famine in Gaza and the “unfolding genocide” against Palestinians by Israel, urging Congress to suspend the transfer of US weapons in an effort to “prevent further atrocity.”
The Democratic congresswoman from New York amplified warnings from humanitarian aid groups as more than one million people in Gaza “are at famine’s door,” a crisis that she said is “being intentionally precipitated through the blocking of food and global humanitarian assistance by leaders in the Israeli government.”
Alex Woodward reports:
