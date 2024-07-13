✕ Close Biden calls Harris ‘Vice President Trump’ in slip up at NATO news conference

Former president Barack Obama and ex-speaker Nancy Pelosi have reportedly expressed concerns about Joe Biden’s future as he struggles to convince the American electorate and his fellow Democrats that he remains the right person to take on Donald Trump in November.

Since his disastrous presidential debate performance last month, Biden has faced panicked calls, and a blunt op-ed by George Clooney, asking him to quit the 2024 race and make way for a younger successor. Wealthy donors are withholding $90m in donations as long as he tops the ticket.

Speaking at an hour-long press conference (with notable gaffes), watched by 22.5 million Americans (more than the Oscars), the president again vowed to “finish this job”.

Back on the campaign trail in the must-win state of Michigan on Friday, Biden told supporters: “I promise you, I’m OK.”

Trump’s campaign meanwhile is said to fear Biden stepping aside in favor of a younger candidate — age would no longer be a factor and their polling is favorable.

The former president will be heading to another battleground state — Pennsylvania — on Saturday evening at the Butler County Farm Show grounds, where he could announce his running mate.